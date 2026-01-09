Facing $100 Million in Losses, NASCAR Team Owner Scrambles With Last-Minute Changes Before Daytona 500

During the NASCAR lawsuit drama, 23XI Racing was spearheading the operation and took center stage. With them was Front Row Motorsports, who had also refused to sign the proposed charter agreement. Even though the lawsuit eventually went into a settlement, the teams had the informal win over the sanctioning body. But for Front Row Motorsports, this came with a price.

FRM owner Bob Jenkins revealed through the testimony how he and the team have suffered losses of about $100 million since he became owner, despite winning the Daytona 500 twice. Now, with just about a month left for the same race, he’s forced to make some big last-minute changes to the team personnel.

Front Row Motorsports shuffles its competition department

First and foremost, crew chief Drew Blickensderfer, who was managing Noah Gragson, has now been promoted to FRM’s Competition Director. In his new role, Blickensderfer will work alongside Technical Director Seth Barbour, who continues to hold his position.

Fortunately, Noah Gragson is not about to be left high and dry without a crew chief. Taking over crew chief duties will be veteran Grant Hutchens, who brings his experience from Evernham Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, and Team Penske.

Imago @JRMotorsports/X

Gragson definitely needed a change like this, as his 2025 campaign is something he’d like to forget. Throughout the 36 races, he could only score three top-10s, settling for a 34th rank.

Other organizational changes include the recruitment of Jonathan DeHart as Aerodynamics Manager.

Front Row Motorsports team owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement, “We are very fortunate, and I am extremely excited to add experienced, talented people like Grant and Jonathan to leadership roles in the organization. With the inclusion of our Truck Series teams, we operate (5) full-time teams, and I’m equally as excited to have Drew turn his attention to providing direction and guidance to our crew chiefs and competition group as a whole.

“Having Drew in this new role for us and Seth being able to focus on the technical aspects within our team, it puts us in a better position to execute on the track and achieve our goals in 2026.”

There’s no doubt that Blickensderfer’s absence on the pit wall will be felt hard, as he had a wealth of experience and success. This also included four career victories as a crew chief, including the two Daytona 500 wins in 2009 and 2021. As for Noah Gragson, he will be eager to perfect his chemistry with his new crew chief and turn his career around after a miserable 2025.

FRM’s disappointing 2025

When Stewart-Haas Racing closed it’s Cup operations in 2024, Front Row Motorsports landed its hands first on their charter and expanded to three cars for the Cup Series. Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland (No. 34), and Zane Smith (No. 38) were set to make a promising year.

Gilliland was coming with a decent 2024. Even Smith’s good form came in the second half of the same year. However, none of this could convert on the track throughout the year. Both Gilliland and Smith settled at 27th and 28th, respectively. Gragson’s rank of 34th was obviously the most disappointing.

Gragson acknowledged the shortcomings; however, he had a positive outlook towards what’s coming next for them now.

“It wasn’t the season we were hoping for, but I’m proud of how this team kept fighting every week… We brought fast cars to the track, even if the results didn’t show it. I’m looking forward to the off-season to reset and come back stronger for 2026.”