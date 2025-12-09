FACT CHECK: Is Bubba Wallace Leaving NASCAR? The Reality Behind Viral Facebook Claim Amidst Lawsuit Tensions

Claim under review: A viral Facebook post and a copycat website article say Bubba Wallace has announced he is leaving NASCAR (or retiring) amid the ongoing charter/antitrust drama.

Verdict: False / Misleading. There is no credible evidence that Bubba Wallace has announced he is leaving NASCAR. The reports originate from dubious Facebook posts and a low-quality website; major outlets and Wallace’s team show no such announcement.

What was shared online

A Facebook post and an article on a site called dichvutrangtrinoel.com (title: “I have to do it now — Bubba Wallace shocks NASCAR by announcing he’s leaving”) have been widely circulated. The Facebook post is formatted like breaking news and claims Wallace is retiring or leaving the sport immediately. These items are the version of the rumor we are checking.

The pages spreading the claim do not link to any verified press conference, team release, or post from Wallace’s official social accounts. That is an immediate red flag for a story about a high-profile athlete.

What reputable sources and Wallace’s team say

No official announcement from Bubba Wallace or 23XI Racing. Wallace’s X (formerly Twitter) account and 23XI Racing’s official channels show no statement that he is leaving or retiring. Athletes and teams typically announce moves and retirements first on their official channels; nothing appears there.

Major sports outlets have not reported it. Trusted news organizations that cover NASCAR, Reuters, ESPN, NASCAR.com, Forbes, and others — have no stories confirming Wallace is departing NASCAR now or immediately. Coverage instead shows Wallace under contract at 23XI and continuing to race. When real driver retirements or exits happen, these outlets break the news quickly.

Context: Wallace’s recent contract and activity. Reporting from reputable outlets earlier in 2024–2025 noted multi-year extensions and ongoing competition; recent race reports show Wallace competing in the Cup Series and being discussed in regular race coverage. That contradicts the claim he abruptly announced his departure.

Social warnings and community debunks. Fans and community moderators flagged similar posts as fake on forums and comment threads. Crowd-sourced alerts like those on Reddit have repeatedly identified fake pages and hoax posts about Wallace in the past. That pattern matches the current viral post.

reddit.com

Why the viral post is almost certainly false

High-profile moves get official confirmation first. Drivers, teams, and NASCAR itself issue formal statements for retirements or contract terminations. No such formal notice exists.

The story source is not reputable. The domain publishing the “exclusive” article is not a known motorsport outlet and publishes sensational content. That site does not follow the journalistic standards required to confirm breaking athlete news.

No corroboration from established outlets. Reuters, AP, ESPN, NASCAR.com, and other major outlets that monitor and report NASCAR news have not published or confirmed the claim. Their silence on such a big story is telling.

Pattern of hoaxes. Fake “retirement” or “leaving” hoaxes about Wallace (and other drivers) have circulated before on Facebook. Community moderators and NASCAR fan pages have previously debunked similar posts.

What to trust and what to ignore

Trust: official team statements from 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace’s verified social accounts, NASCAR.com, and reporting from Reuters/ESPN/Forbes/NBC Sports. These are the places where legitimate announcements will appear first.

Ignore (or treat skeptically): random Facebook posts, copycat blogs, sites with sensational headlines, and no sourcing. If a story like this appears only on small, unverified pages and social shares, it’s likely false.

Bottom line

There is no credible evidence that Bubba Wallace has announced he is leaving NASCAR. The viral Facebook post and the article on dichvutrangtrinoel.com are unverified and appear to be hoaxes or misreporting. Wait for confirmation from Wallace, 23XI Racing, or major news outlets before believing or sharing claims about his career status.

