Fact Check: Were Greg Biffle & Family On the Plane That Crashed At Statesville, North Carolina?

The NASCAR community has had far too many hard goodbyes in the past few weeks. From Michael Annett to Rick Hodges, the community has been taking blow after blow. Unfortunately, things might be about to get worse for everyone in the paddock. There have been rumors floating around that a plane has crashed involving Greg Biffle occurred in North Carolina. According to WSOC TV, the accident happened at Statesville Airport.

Apparently, the plane is owned by a company with the same mailing address as Biffle. Unfortunately, there were fatalities confirmed on the aircraft, but the number was unclear for a while. Then reports from CNN confirmed that a person associated with NASCAR was aboard the plane, when it crashed. Naturally, this sent everyone in the NASCAR fraternity’s heart-rates skyrocketing.

Were Greg Biffle and his family really on the crashed aircraft?

As per the CNN report, the aircraft was a Cessna C550 and it crashed while landing at around 10:20 a.m. local time. Of course, investigation into the accident is already underway, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board. A witness also revealed that they heard an explosion and the hangar shook a little.

Finally, Garrett Mitchell, also known as Cleetus McFarland, confirmed everyone’s worst fears. He wrote on Facebook, “Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.” He would later confirm that Biffle’s daughter Emma was also aboard the flight.

Imago The National Guard sponsored #16 Ford car, driven by Greg Biffle, races in the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) / Nextel Cup, Inaugural Dickies 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth, Texas (TX).

Once again, there has been no word from official authorities, but the news is spreading like wildfire on social media. The 55-year-old Biffle is best known for being the 2000 Truck Series champion and the 2002 Busch Series champion. He has 19 wins to his name and finished runner-up in the 2005 Cup Series campaign. Away from the race track and long after retiring, he has been hailed as a national hero. He has often participated in rescue and relief missions in his helicopter during times of natural disaster.