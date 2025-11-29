Fan Backlash Builds as Confirmed Team Line-up for NASCAR’s 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Surfaces

The full picture of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is finally here, and honestly, the garage looks nothing like it did just a couple of seasons ago. Big teams have shrunk or disappeared, familiar cars are gone, and the balance between Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota feels totally uneven.

Fans waited months for the lineup to finalize, and now that it’s official, the reaction online has been loud, and not in a good way. Normally, the offseason comes with excitement, new teams, surprise signings, maybe a manufacturer making a statement.

This time? It feels like every headline has been another shutdown.

Kaulig Racing, once one of the strongest programs in the series, is cutting back three full entries. AM Racing is out completely. Our Motorsports is gone, too. That’s a lot of teams, haulers, and jobs disappearing before we even hit Daytona.

Chevy is still running the show with JR Motorsports’ four full-time cars featuring Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil, plus a shared seat split between Rajah Caruth and Connor Zilisch. Hendrick is still doing its part-time “superteam” approach with Corey Day, and plenty of smaller Chevrolet-backed operations are sticking around.

Richard Childress Racing still has Jesse Love and Austin Hill. RSS Racing hangs on with the Sieg brothers. Jeremy Clements is still grinding. And DGM has a rotating lineup.

Toyota looks healthy, too. Joe Gibbs Racing is bringing back four cars loaded with young talent like William Sawalich, Taylor Gray, Brent Crews, and veteran Brandon Jones. Stewart-Haas keeps Harrison Burton part-time and adds Dean Thompson full-time, so Toyota isn’t hurting.

But then there’s Ford, and this is where things feel shaky. A brand that once had more than ten cars in the field is now down to a handful, including Kaulig Racing, AM Racing, and two others. Week to week, it’s a thin lineup. Ford went from contender to survivor in just a couple of years.

The whole situation feels like watching your favorite hometown diner slowly clear out. First, a section closes. Then a few menu items disappear. Then one day you walk in, and half the place is dark.

Fans love this series because it’s where future Cup stars earn their stripes, where smaller teams can still shock the field, and where a 19-year-old kid can make their name on a Saturday afternoon.

When teams fold, and one manufacturer dominates the entry list, that identity starts to fade. So when the lineup dropped, fans went straight to Reddit, and the comments say everything.

Fans react to the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts lineup

“I thought Jr said Kvapil was going full-time next year? think it was on the DJD.”

A lot of fans were expecting Carson Kvapil to run a full-time schedule because Dale Jr himself hinted at it on his podcast earlier in the year. Kvapil has been one of the most talked-about young drivers coming up through the ranks, and JR Motorsports has been grooming him for a bigger role.

But when the final entry list dropped, it showed that Kvapil will actually be sharing the ride instead of having his own full-time seat. It’s not unusual for JRM to rotate younger talent in shared seats, but because expectations were set publicly and the hype train was already rolling, the reality didn’t match the rumor, and the confusion makes total sense.

“Kris Wright was so bad he made Our Motorsports throw in the towel. Kaulig and AM are definitely gonna leave a noticeable void in the packs this year feel. As much as don’t like Penske hope they get their Xfinity program back up and running.”

The joke about Kris Wright “ending the team” is peak Reddit sarcasm, but there’s a real sadness behind the humor. Our Motorsports stuck around for several seasons and tried to build a competitive program, but they never really found the magic mix of speed, consistency, and funding. It’s rarely one driver that sinks a team; it’s a mix of sponsorship struggles, competitive gaps, changing ownership priorities, and the rising cost of staying relevant.

“Man it’s insane how ford used to dominate this series and now they’re barely there.”

That comment hits at a bigger theme, the slow collapse of Ford’s footprint in the series. Just a few years ago, Ford had a deep bench: Penske, SHR, RSS, and multiple strong independent programs. There were weekends where Ford cars controlled qualifying, strategy, and race pace.

Now the landscape feels like a completely different world. Several Ford teams either shut down or switched manufacturers, and the ones left are scraping together sponsorship just to keep operating.

“The NASCAR unbranded (formerly known as the Camaro) Chevrolet Series brought to you by General Motors.”

This is pure meme energy, but it reflects a vibe that keeps popping up: the field is starting to look very Chevy-heavy. In years past, one manufacturer being strong wasn’t a crisis because the others weren’t far behind. But now there’s a visible imbalance.

“I have a scorching hot take, I don’t think the O’Reilly Series is long for this world…”

This is the kind of comment people used to roll their eyes at, but now it isn’t as easy to dismiss. When multiple teams fold, when sponsorship dries up, and when driver development seats get replaced with part-time “All-Star Cup driver” rotations, fans start wondering if the long-term model is broken.

The whole point of this series has always been to serve as NASCAR’s proving ground, a place for rising talent to learn racecraft, build fanbases, and climb the ladder. But if the field shrinks and only a handful of teams can realistically compete each weekend, the series slowly stops serving its purpose. The commenter isn’t hoping it collapses; they’re warning that unless something changes, the structural problems could snowball.