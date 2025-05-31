Fans Confirm Moving On From Chase Elliott as Kyle Larson Beats ‘NASCAR MPD’ in Popularity

Remember Jeff Gordon’s rainbow DuPont-sponsored car? That thing was everywhere, from T-shirts to hats and even diecast models, the glory days of NASCAR merchandise when you couldn’t walk through a track without spotting a fan rocking that iconic No. 24 gear. Back then, Gordon was the king of the merch stands, a symbol of NASCAR’s golden era when drivers were larger-than-life heroes, and their gear was a badge of honor for fans.

It wasn’t just about the racing—it was about the connection, the way a simple hat or shirt could make you feel part of something bigger, cheering on your favorite driver every Sunday.

Enter 2025 and the merchandise scene in NASCAR is still a big deal, but the names at the top have shifted with the times. For years, Chase Elliott held the crown as the sport’s most popular driver, a title that came with a merchandise empire to match. Fans couldn’t get enough of his No. 9 gear, snapping up everything from hoodies to diecast cars, keeping him at the top of the sales charts since Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired.

Elliott’s consistent finishes and that easygoing charm made him a fan favorite, and his merch reflected that—clean, classic designs that screamed Hendrick Motorsports pride. But 2025 has brought a shake-up that’s got everyone talking, and it’s not just about what’s happening on the track.

Then came Kyle Larson, the driver who’s been turning heads not just with his racing but with his merch game, too. According to a midseason report from Sports Business Journal, Larson has officially taken the top spot in NASCAR merchandise sales halfway through the 2025 regular season, dethroning Elliott in a way that’s felt seismic for fans.

Larson’s gear, often featuring bold designs tied to his dirt racing roots and his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, has been flying off the shelves. From sprint car-inspired tees to hats celebrating his “H1100” nickname, Larson’s merch has a fresh, gritty vibe that’s resonating with a new wave of fans, especially those who’ve followed him from his dirt track days to the Cup Series.

What’s behind Larson’s rise? It’s not just about the designs—it’s about his story. He’s the guy who’s racing on a Tuesday night at a dirt track in Iowa, then showing up on Sunday to dominate in the Cup Series. A hustle that’s earned him love from fans across different racing worlds. His versatility, from sprint cars to late models to IndyCar, has made him a magnet for attention, and his merchandise reflects that wide appeal.

Meanwhile, Elliott’s reign, while still strong, has started to feel a bit predictable to some, with fans craving something new to rally behind. The shift in merch sales is more than just numbers—it’s a sign of where fans’ hearts are heading. And that brings us to the main angle: fans are buzzing about this merch shake-up, and they’re not holding back on Reddit. While some are celebrating Larson’s rise, others are pointing fingers at Elliott’s recent performances and merch designs.

NASCAR fans feel Chase Elliott will lose his throne to Larson

The Reddit threads are lighting up with reactions to Kyle Larson dethroning Chase Elliott in merchandise sales, and fans aren’t shy about sharing their thoughts. One fan kicked things off, saying, “I noticed Larson got his own merch trailer this year, plus he ran a very popular throwback scheme with merch and his H1100 merch. Whereas Chase…well it’s just more of the same.”

Larson’s merch has indeed been a standout—his throwback scheme at Darlington, paired with his H1100 branding, has given fans something fresh to get excited about. While Elliott’s gear, though still popular, hasn’t seen the same kind of bold updates, leaving some feeling like it’s been a bit too predictable lately. Perhaps, it is time to bring in something new, other than just that cool-looking NAPA helmet.

Another fan didn’t mince words, stating, “Chase has been dethroned. Kind of hard to buy merchandise for someone who doesn’t lead laps and isn’t a factor to win.” Looking at their 2025 performances, it’s easy to see why some fans feel this way. Larson has been a force, averaging an 11.92 finish across 13 races, with wins at Kansas, Bristol, and Homestead. He’s been consistent as well with eight top 5s to his name. Now, in response, Elliott has shown flashes of brilliance, but he is nowhere near Larson’s numbers. Thanks to his streak of seven top 10 runs and three top 5 results, he is placed forth in the drivers standings.

A fan pointed out, “Larson also has his own site that sells his merchandise that is better than NASCAR’s and includes his dirt stuff.” A quick look at Larson’s official site confirms this—shopkylelarson.com offers a range of gear that goes beyond the typical NASCAR merch, including shirts and hats tied to his dirt racing career, like sprint car designs and his High Limit Racing series. It’s a personal touch that lets fans feel closer to Larson’s entire racing journey, not just his Cup Series gigs, and it’s clearly giving him an edge in the merch game.

Another fan shared some behind-the-scenes tea, saying, “I have a friend who knows someone who works for HMS. Chase is doing all of these driver appearances because he’s pissed that Larson is beating him in merchandise sales.” Now it is hard to verify this theory, but Elliott certainly has been outgoing this year. He was featured alongside Bubba Wallace while speaking about the Chicago Street Race on a TV network. This might be because of NASCAR’s incentive program, but it’s clearly done the trick.

Finally, an Elliott fan chimed in with, “As an Elliott fan the merch f—— sucks. Not just for Chase even. Ryan Williams made some shirts I loved that I bought, but for the most part its bland generic designs. Happy that Larson is getting the recognition. I dont like being a fan of the most popular driver lol. I hope Larson wins it this year.”

This fan’s frustration with the lackluster designs in Elliott’s merch line isn’t hard to understand—while Ryan Williams’ custom shirts offered a bright spot, the standard offerings have felt uninspired to some. Meanwhile, Larson’s gear, with its nod to his dirt racing roots and bold throwback vibes, has fans excited to rep him, even those who’ve long cheered for Elliott. It’s a shift that shows fans are ready for a new king of NASCAR popularity, and Larson’s got their hearts for now.