Fans & Drivers Issued a Strong Warning by F1 Pundit as SVG Dethrones Tony Stewart & Jimmie Johnson

In 2025, Shane van Gisbergen has silenced any doubters and carved out a rare path to NASCAR prominence. What began with a challenging rookie season, punctuated by a 33rd-place finish at the Daytona 500 and just one Top-10 in his first 15 races, has evolved into a scorching hot streak on road courses. From his dominant triumph at Mexico City to his Chicago sweep, SVG has become the first driver since Jeff Gordon to win three road-course poles and convert every one of them into wins in the same season after his Sonoma triumph.

Drivers and insiders have been vocal about SVG’s rapid rise. Chase Briscoe, who has openly admitted that Sonoma ranks as the most challenging track on the schedule for him, didn’t hold back in his praise for SVG’s dominance. “I never played basketball against Michael Jordan when he was in his prime, but I feel like that’s what it was probably like,” Briscoe said. “That guy’s just unbelievable on road courses, he’s just so good. He’s really raised the bar on this entire series.” His wins tie the modern-era rookie record for wins in a single year, held previously by Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson, and motorsport pundits are warning the field about what lies ahead.

SVG is more than just a road course ringer

The real story lies in the uncanny speed and adaptation that SVG has shown. In a recent post on X, Formula One pundit and broadcaster Will Buxton took a moment to congratulate SVG on his back-to-back victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. Acknowledging the magnitude of the latter’s achievements, Buxton shared his admiration for the Kiwi driver’s rapid success on American soil, but with a fair warning. “When those considered the biggest and best in the sport are falling over themselves to praise the guy, it’s time for the fan base to start recognising game. This guy isn’t just good. He’s exceptional. And when he figures out ovals, as Larson himself admitted, he will dominate,” wrote Buxton.

Kyle Larson, being one of NASCAR’s most versatile talents, didn’t mince words after SVG’s latest road course triumph in Sonoma. “He’s so good and it’s rare that you see somebody stand out like that, distance himself from the competition as much as he is. He’s way better than us at the road course stuff, and he’s got his technique,” Larson admitted, while also issuing a subtle warning to the motorsport garage. He also offered a stark prediction, stating, “He’s still new to the oval stuff, so he’s gonna continue to get better at that, and he could figure out the ovals and be dominant.”

This isn’t a casual praise; it is a recognition of a truly exceptional talent who, despite currently specializing in road courses, is steadily closing the gap on ovals, proving his potential. NASCAR legends like Tony Stewart achieved three wins in his 1999 rookie campaign, and the 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson replicated the feat in 2002. The latter, despite his unparalleled success on ovals and several championship wins, managed only one career road course victory, which came at Sonoma in 2010. Stewart, while renowned for his versatility and 8 road course wins, accumulated those over a far longer career. SVG, with his 4 Cup Series wins in just 34 starts, has already surpassed Johnson’s career road course win total and boasts the highest winning percentage in the Cup Series road course history.

Now inducted as the 30th member of the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame, Johnson commended SVG’s on-track mastery of road courses and his refined racing techniques. “His understanding of the car and how to position the car, clearly braking is something that he is exceptional at,” Johnson said in an interview with Frontstretch. “He makes it look so effortless and carries so much more speed than other cars to the center of the turn. It’s just really impressive and he has such a great feel for it.”

As rivals begin to grasp the depth of his potential, the stakes have never been higher for SVG. Whether it’s on road courses or soon on ovals, the Trackhouse Racing star is no longer just a threat, but a force. And if the rest of the field doesn’t buckle up, he might script the biggest underdog story of 2025.

SVG may be the king, but a crown prince is rising

Shane van Gisbergen had the road course elites chasing him all afternoon in Sonoma. Starting on pole and leading 97 laps, SVG fended off consistent pressure from Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott to win by 1.128 seconds. But the man he feared the most wasn’t even in the race. Conor Zilisch, a rising star in the Xfinity Series and SVG’s teammate at JR Motorsports, had the talent and grit to match SVG’s stride before the Cup race.

In Saturday’s Xfinity showdown, Zilisch and SVG battled wheel-to-wheel, trading the lead multiple times. With two laps to go, Gisbergen gave chase, charging through the pack, but Zilisch didn’t flinch. He crosses the line first by 0.438 seconds. Post-race, the former admitted, “Thanks for not being in the race,” before praising the teenager. “He’s placing the car in perfect spots and drives amazing… If he ends up being my teammate or not next year, I hope he does.”

Their rivalry has roots in Chicago, where SVG put Zilisch into the wall in a bold late-race move. At Sonoma, the youngster responded with quiet revenge. “To get to race against him and learn from him at my age is so valuable for me… I know that I can race against a guy like him, and it’s just fun… I hope I can push him to be better, too.” With one seat opening at Trackhouse for 2026, this duel might not just define races, it could shape NASCAR’s next era.