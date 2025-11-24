Fans in Awe of $3.5B Worth of Michael Jordan’s Assets as 23XI Finances Go Public

Money talks, and when some of it comes from Michael Jordan, people listen. There has been a lot of curiosity around how deeply MJ is involved in his NASCAR venture, especially with 23XI Racing. Fans have long wondered what kind of financial muscle he and Denny Hamlin are bringing to the table, and today’s questions feel bigger than ever.

Legal filings and internal communications are shedding light on how 23XI was built, not just with speed on the track, but with deals in the boardroom. If some of what’s leaking from emails and depositions is true, then this team is a lot more than a passion project. It’s been very strategic, very tightly financed, and with stakes that go well beyond just running cars on Sundays.

Here’s the big reveal: according to notes shared by Bob Pockrass, Michael Jordan has made some very concrete financial moves to build and protect 23XI Racing. First, MJ reportedly agreed to pay 60% of the cost for a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, while Denny Hamlin covered the remaining 40%.

Beyond that, when it came to their 23XI real estate, the “Airspeed” shop, Jordan fronted the money for Hamlin, who is paying him back monthly.

On top of that, MJ has also loaned the team money to cover legal fees.

That level of personal financial commitment signals more than just “oh, I own a race team.” It suggests Jordan wants significant control, long-term success, and the means to back the organization even through tough legal battles. Right now, 23XI is locked in a very public antitrust fight with NASCAR.

Adding to that intensity, a recent appeals court decision went against 23XI, and they lost an injunction that would have guaranteed them charter status for 2025. Without a charter, the team may have to race as an open team, which is a much riskier and more expensive place to be.

All of these pieces, the charter deal, the real estate financing, the legal loans, paint a picture of a high-stakes business being built for the long haul. It’s not just ride-along money or celebrity branding.

Michael Jordan is putting in serious cash, and the structure he’s helping build could define whether 23XI is just a curiosity or a major player in NASCAR. Fans on X are in awe of the astonishing reveal of the amounts involved in all of it.

Jordan paid 60%?

“Jordan is good at the sport. Great for it, in fact. But Jordan genuinely loves the sport and is the kind of owner we need.”

A lot of people say the same thing. Michael Jordan’s involvement gives NASCAR a tremendous boost. His presence at races is not just financial; he brings genuine passion.

In interviews, Jordan has talked about how NASCAR replaces some of the competitive drive he had in basketball, saying he lives “vicariously through these guys” because he can’t control the car himself. His very being in the sport adds value.

Also, Jordan’s business side is strong: 23XI is not just a vanity project. According to insiders, the team is investing deeply in infrastructure (like their “Airspeed” shop) and serious long-term growth.

Denny Hamlin said that Jordan brings “very good intel on mindset, how do we get better? We need to be more self-reflective.”

“MJ has got SERIOUS skin in the game. Both want more than a measly 3.5 M profit per year. That would plummet to a negative if they lost any sponsorship.”

Jordan’s financial commitment to 23XI is deep. For example, he and Denny Hamlin reportedly paid tens of millions to acquire their charters, and Forbes estimates 20 million dollars for the two.

On top of that, Jordan has fronted money for major capital investments. According to legal filings, he provided funding for their facility and other infrastructure. The financial risk is not trivial. With their charter status in jeopardy, it would certainly affect their guaranteed revenues.

“If it wasn’t for MJ, we fans would’ve died without knowing the true face of the two-faced folks running our sport.”

This seems to get at a broader frustration some fans have with NASCAR’s business structure. Jordan’s activism, especially through his antitrust lawsuit, is central to that. His reputation and brand help bring attention and credibility to those criticisms about how NASCAR operates by stifling competition and being unfair.

“The whole sport is redneck. It’s in the name Non Non-Athletic Sport Centered Around Rednecks.”

This is more of an opinionated dig than a factual claim, but even for critics, Jordan’s involvement complicates that stereotype.

His presence brings a kind of crossover appeal from basketball, pop culture, and global brand recognition, helping NASCAR reach audiences beyond its traditional fanbase. Moreover, the team has made efforts to diversify talent and backgrounds.

According to 23XI, part of its mission is to build a more inclusive motorsports culture through scholarship programs and outreach. So while the “redneck” label persists in some circles, Jordan’s ownership and 23XI’s mission make it harder to paint NASCAR with a single, narrow brush.