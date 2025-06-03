Fans Put Their Final Verdict In as They Choose the Next Face of Joe Gibbs & Roger Penske

Take a step back to the late 1990s, when the roar of NASCAR engines was matched by the fiery rivalry between Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, two titans whose battles became the stuff of legend. Earnhardt, a seven-time Cup Series champion with a hard-charging style, and Gordon, the wonder boy, who brought a new flair to the sport. These were two distinct personalities, but they had a common goal: to win races. In 1995, the Intimidator took pride in beating the rising star at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “Amazing! We finally beat Wonder Boy! Really, he’s just another driver … There’s no problem.” And later that year, Gordon would bag his first championship.

Then there was the epic showdown between Richard Petty and David Pearson, a rivalry that shaped NASCAR’s golden age in the 1960s and 1970s. Petty, the King with 200 career wins, and Pearson, the Silver Fox with 105 victories, battled fiercely on tracks like Daytona, where their 1976 500 ended in a dramatic wreck that handed Petty the win. They finished 1-2, a total of 63 times, and surprisingly, Pearson edges out in front with 33 wins to his name, while Petty has 30. NASCAR fans have enjoyed multiple rivalries from one generation to another. And it seems like they have identified a new one that will shape the modern era.

From the current lot, the fans are buzzing about a new rivalry that could carry the torch for two of NASCAR’s biggest teams: Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. Christopher Bell, the rising star at JGR, and Ryan Blaney, the steady champion at Penske, are at the heart of this conversation. Bell is born with a gift for racing and natural talent, whereas Blaney has honed his craft with sheer hard work and grit. With Hamlin close to his retirement, Bell is seen as the leader in the JGR camp, whereas Blaney is expected to lead the charge for Penske in Logano’s absence.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 17, 2022; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

“Ryan Blaney vs Christopher Bell: Who do you think will have a better career, and how many wins will they each have by the time they retire?” This thread on Reddit kick-started the conversation. The responses poured in, offering a glimpse into what fans see in these two drivers and the legacies they might build.

Fans weigh in on Blaney vs. Bell as NASCAR’s next big rivalry

The Reddit thread kicked off a lively debate, with one fan setting the tone: “Bell will have higher highs and lower lows. Blaney will be consistently great for years. I think they will be a big rivalry talking point from a racing standpoint in the future.” While Bell has the talent to hop in a sprint car or any other discipline, when it comes to NASCAR, Blaney is expected to match his strides all the way. However, for the time being, this rivalry is at a nascent stage as both drivers are still under a senior figure in their respective teams.

Another fan added, “I think Bell is more talented, but Blaney has more drive. When the sun sets on both of them they likely both will have 30+ wins and both will have at least 1.” Their differing backgrounds add fuel to this debate—Bell cut his teeth in sprint and dirt racing, grinding his way up through the ranks with wins in the Chili Bowl Nationals before breaking into NASCAR, while Blaney, the son of former driver Dave Blaney, took a more traditional path through late model racing, honing his skills on asphalt rather than dirt..

Another fan pointed out, “I think Bell is better but Blaney runs well at the right tracks at the end of the year. I wonder how much the rotating championship race will have an impact on who wins championships going forward.” Bell had consecutive championship appearances in the Next Gen era, but last year, a dirty race at Martinsville snatched away his chances to compete for his first title. Guess what? Blaney was the one who won that race and raced for the championship and lost out this his teammate in Phoenix.

The timeline got some attention too, with a fan noting, “Blaney has almost a half decade on Bell in the Cup series. Where Blaney is in his career right now, Bell will be at in 2028. Bell is only two wins behind Blaney and I’ll be shocked if C.Bell hasn’t locked up a title by time the 2029 Daytona rolls around.” The Penske driver has close to a decade of experience racing in the Cup Series; his rookie year was in 2016. In comparison, the JGR maestro burst onto the Cup racing scene by the end of the last decade. Despite the lack of experience, Bell has already closed the gap on his future rival with 12 wins; the only thing he needs is a championship trophy.

Well, the stepping stone for this rivalry could be this year’s championship race. Given that both of them are already locked in the playoffs, fans would want to see them compete for wins. Having those close 1-2 finishes like Pearson and Petty, and a showdown in Phoenix or Homestead next year, could really kick off this rivalry.