Fans Rally Behind as Roger Penske’s Star Set to Replace Kyle Larson for Seat

A surprising international crossover could be on the horizon as NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric is reportedly in talks to make his debut in the Repco Supercars Championship at the Adelaide 500 Grand Final, a one-off entry with Tickford Racing. This isn’t just a random stunt. Cindric has deep ties to the Australian touring car scene, thanks to his father, Tim Cindric, who played a key role in DJR Team Penske’s Supercars operations from 2015 to 2020.

That connection gave Austin early exposure to the series, and he’s kept his eye on racing Down Under ever since. He tested with DJR Team Penske and Matt Stone Racing, and a planned Super2 Series run at Newcastle in 2017 fell apart only due to a scheduling clash. Now, the stars might finally align for Cindric to take on Australia’s toughest street circuit.

Cindric’s no stranger to voicing his love for Supercars. He once told Speedcafe it’s “one of the most competitive touring car championships in the world” and that he’d “love a chance to race there.” The buzz started when Scott Pye’s podcast dropped hints about a Tickford wildcard, and Speedcafe soon reported that rival teams were briefed about a third Mustang potentially joining Cam Waters and Thomas Randle for the Adelaide finale. While Tickford hasn’t confirmed it yet, talks with Supercars and the South Australian Motorsport Board are picking up steam, and the idea is gaining traction fast.

For Tickford, which scaled back to two cars for 2025, a wildcard entry with a big name like Cindric makes sense. It’s a chance to flex their Ford ties, especially with Team Penske’s long-standing Blue Oval connection, and draw eyes to the Adelaide 500. Cindric’s no rookie either. The 2022 Daytona 500 champ and 2020 Xfinity Series titleholder brings serious credentials, with recent Cup wins at Gateway in 2024 and Talladega in 2025. A one-off in Adelaide wouldn’t mean a full-time Supercars switch but would let him test his skills on the brutal street circuit known for its tight corners and unforgiving walls.

There’s still red tape to clear, including licensing, car prep, and Supercars’ approval for a wildcard slot, but the series has a history of welcoming international stars for one-offs, so the framework is already in place. Last year, Triple Eight nearly landed Kyle Busch for a similar deal before it fell through, making Cindric’s shot feel like a second chance to bridge NASCAR and Supercars. The move would be a win for both series, showcasing the growing global ties in motorsport and giving fans a fresh face to cheer for.

The Reddit threads are lit up with excitement over this news, with fans buzzing about Cindric stepping in where Larson’s deal fizzled. From his Aussie racing roots to his road-course chops, the NASCAR faithful are all in for this potential Down Under debut.

NASCAR and Supercars Fans Sound Off

The Reddit buzz is electric, and fans are hyped about Austin Cindric’s potential Adelaide 500 run. One user pointed out, “Cindric does have some history running in Australia, fwiw. Did the Bathurst 12 Hour in an Erebus prepared Mercedes GT3 car a fair few years back, was only 17 at the time iirc.” They’re spot-on. At just 16, Cindric tackled the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour in a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 with Erebus Motorsport, alongside Simon Hodge and Nathan Morcom. As the youngest driver ever in that race, his goal was simple: don’t wreck. And he pulled it off, earning early cred on Australia’s iconic Mount Panorama.

Another fan chimed in, “Oh good. Now the world won’t laugh and mock NASCAR when Kyle crashes. Austin is a better choice for sure!” There’s truth to the nod at Cindric’s reliability. While Kyle Larson’s a superstar, his aggressive style can lead to wild moments. Cindric, meanwhile, has shown poise, snagging the 2022 Daytona 500 in his eighth Cup start and earning Rookie of the Year honors. His 2024 Gateway win and 2025 Talladega victory, edging out Larson by 0.056 seconds, prove he can handle pressure, making him a safer bet to represent NASCAR abroad.

One user recalled, “If I remember correctly, he did pretty decent when he tested V8 Supercar when he was a teenager. He had said many times that he’d love to race anything with wheels on, and it was sort of his motto before NASCAR. Would be cool to see if this comes to fruition.” They’re right. Cindric was just 15 when he tested a Matt Stone Racing Ford at Queensland Raceway in 2014, posting competitive times under Steven Johnson’s guidance. In 2016, he was within 0.2 seconds of Fabian Coulthard’s lap in a DJR Team Penske V8 test, showing serious promise. His “race anything with wheels” mantra fits this Adelaide gamble perfectly.

A fan hoping for a confidence boost said, “Hopefully, he can get some confidence back. He’s been blah on road courses in Cup after a great Xfinity career.” It’s a fair point. Cindric dominated Xfinity road courses, with wins like Watkins Glen in 2019 over AJ Allmendinger, but his Cup road-course results have been lackluster, with Reddit users noting sloppy moments at Sonoma. Adelaide’s tight street circuit could be a chance to rediscover that Xfinity magic, especially after his 2023 Chicago street race top-10 showed his street-course potential.

Finally, one user nailed it: “Adelaide is an amazing track, will be a good experience for street Courses.” Cindric’s love for urban circuits, like Chicago’s “party atmosphere,” aligns with Adelaide’s intense layout, narrow pit lanes, tight walls, and a raw vibe. It’s a perfect proving ground for sharpening his street-racing skills, and fans see it as a chance for him to shine in a new arena while carrying the NASCAR flag.