Fans Smell ‘Conspiracy’ as NASCAR Drops Suspicious Caution Favoring Chase Elliott

Watkins Glen never fails to stir up drama, and on August 10, 2025, a late caution call on lap 28 had fans on X buzzing with accusations of favoritism toward Chase Elliott. The chaos kicked off when Josh Berry spun out after the bus stop, backing into the wall and triggering a wreck that also clipped Ty Dillon.

The caution flag waved, but not before Elliott, struggling on old tires and slipping outside the top 20, managed to pit. Fans quickly pointed fingers, claiming the delayed call was suspiciously timed to give NASCAR’s so-called “golden boy” a lifeline. The incident, paired with long-simmering gripes about Elliott getting preferential treatment, lit up social media with conspiracy theories and frustration.

Fans have had enough

“NASCAR always helps their golden boy, it’s painfully obvious.” This fan’s jab reflects a deep-rooted belief that Elliott often gets a break. Past incidents, like his late-race tangle with Daniel Suárez, fueled similar complaints when fans felt NASCAR went easier on Elliott than others. The sentiment carries weight, with some pointing to moments where officiating seemed to tilt in his favor, leaving competitors in the dust.

At Talladega in 2024, a massive 28-car crash sidelined drivers like Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry with flat tires, but Elliott was towed back, repaired, and rejoined the race under the Damaged Vehicle Policy. Denny Hamlin called the finish

“a sham at best,” questioning if Elliott got a free pass. The perception of favoritism carries weight when fans recall moments where officiating seemed to tilt in Elliott’s favor, leaving competitors fuming.

“Gotta help the golden boy.” Short and sharp, this quip captures the same vibe. During NASCAR’s Brickyard return, similar grumbles about calls benefiting Elliott sparked heated discussions, with some fans even producing videos slamming the officiating as blatantly skewed.

Similar complaints surfaced after the 2021 Roval race, where Elliott raced with a dangerously loose rear bumper but faced no penalty. Fans on Reddit were vocal, with one widely upvoted comment highlighting the “golden boy” nickname used sarcastically to underscore perceived advantages. “I’m voting no on the poll Jeff.” This sarcastic remark sums up the skepticism swirling around NASCAR’s impartiality. It’s a cheeky way of dismissing any claim that the sport plays fair when big names like Elliott are involved.

The 2020

Martinsville playoff race added fuel to the fire when Elliott’s pit crew made a premature “over-the-wall” move, but a quick correction by the jackman saved him from a penalty that could’ve forced a restart from the back. That leniency helped him secure a Championship 4 spot and the 2020 title, leaving critics arguing that NASCAR showed undue favoritism.

“Even as an Elliott fan that’s a terrible look. Definitely a ‘help Elliott’ scenario.” Even Elliott’s supporters raised eyebrows, admitting the caution’s timing looked fishy. The call, which reshuffled the field after Berry’s crash, felt like a convenient boost for Elliott, reigniting debates about fairness at The Glen.

At the Chicago Street Course, Bubba Wallace was fined for contact, while Elliott, who tangled with Suárez, escaped punishment. Suárez himself called out NASCAR’s inconsistency, saying if fines are the rule, “it has to be consistent.”

The Watkins Glen incident fits a broader pattern that has fans questioning NASCAR’s fairness.

From Talladega’s controversial tow to Martinsville’s pit road save and the Roval’s loose bumper, the list of questionable calls favoring Elliott keeps growing. The 2020 radio failure, where NASCAR admitted fault but took no action, only deepens the distrust.