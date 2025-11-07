Fans Stand Divided as Hendrick Motorsports Returns to Xfinity Series for 19 YO Prodigy

Hendrick Motorsports has officially announced that 19-year-old California phenom Corey Day will compete full-time in the next year’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He’ll drive the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro. This promotion comes after an impressive rookie campaign that saw Day make 11 Xfinity starts in 2025, where he showed rapid growth on pavement despite his dirt racing roots.

His best finish, a fourth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October, hinted at his potential on the national stage. The news was confirmed by Hendrick Motorsports through an official team release on November 7, 2025.

Day, who first signed with Hendrick Motorsports in December 2024, debuted in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway on March 29, 2025. Throughout the season, he balanced a busy schedule, running nearly 30 pavement races across Trucks and Xfinity, alongside a partial dirt campaign.

In his nine Truck Series starts, he captured one pole and a best finish of second place, demonstrating both raw speed and adaptability. His versatility across multiple NASCAR divisions mirrors the development path once taken by stars like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, both of whom also transitioned from dirt to pavement success.

Imago via X (@XfinityRacing)

The No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet he’ll take over is one of the most competitive part-time entries in the Xfinity Series. In 2025, under the leadership of crew chief Adam Wall, the car scored two victories, three poles, and 10 top-10 finishes in just 21 starts, with a rotating lineup that included Cup stars William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman.

The entry also led 577 laps, third-most in the series despite missing nearly a third of the schedule. For 2026, Wall will remain atop the pit box, giving Day the benefit of an established, championship-caliber crew to help accelerate his learning curve.

Team owner Rick Hendrick praised Day’s poise and natural ability, saying, “Corey impressed us with how quickly he adapted this year. He’ll go into 2026 with less pavement experience than anyone in the field, but you’d never know it by watching him drive. The instincts and raw talent are off the charts.” Hendrick compared Day’s potential trajectory to that of Larson, another California-born dirt ace who became a Cup champion under the Hendrick banner.

Before his NASCAR move, Day had already carved out one of the most decorated young résumés in dirt racing. In 2024, he amassed 10 victories, 25 top fives, and 44 top 10s in 73 starts across multiple national tours, including the World of Outlaws and High Limit Racing circuits. That same year, he became the youngest-ever winner of the Turkey Night Grand Prix, one of midget racing’s most historic events.

His 2025 season was just as impressive, highlighted by marquee wins in Las Vegas (High Limit), Knoxville (World of Outlaws), and a third consecutive Gold Cup Race of Champions title. His emotional win at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, his home track, further cemented his reputation as one of America’s brightest short-track stars.

About this move, Day himself is very excited, as he said, “The opportunity to race full time for Mr. Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports is something I’ve been working toward and feel I’m ready for…I’m grateful for the chance to represent HendrickCars.com every week in 2026. Adam and the No. 17 team have shown the ability to win races, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation and compete for a championship.”

Rumors had circulated in August, and finally, it’s happening. His raw car control and quick adaptation to stock cars make him seem like the sport’s next-generation crossover talent. If he continues to develop on the same trajectory, 2026 could mark the year Hendrick Motorsports turns a young dirt prodigy into a legitimate NASCAR star. However, fans online do not seem fully sold. On Reddit, there’s a mixed story brewing.

Reddit splits on Day’s big leap

“One or two wins, top 12 in points, I don’t think he’s what Hendrick hyped him up to be, but I think he’ll grow. That No. 17 is fast; he’ll put it together for a race or two, probably a bit better than Sammy Smith’s current level,” one fan wrote.

It’s a measured assessment grounded in data. In 2025, Day made 11 Xfinity starts with a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas and an average finish of 16th, comparable to where Sammy Smith placed in his first full Xfinity season.

The No. 17 team itself is a proven contender: despite running part-time with Cup regulars like Kyle Larson and William Byron, it earned two wins, three poles, and 577 laps led in 2025 (Hendrick Motorsports press release, Nov. 2025). In that context, Day stepping into a top-tier car makes a breakout season plausible, but expectations of immediate dominance may be premature.

Other fans focused on timing. “Not surprised, but seems awfully quick to promote Day for a full-time O’Reilly ride,” another wrote, referencing Hendrick’s partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts in the Xfinity Series. The criticism isn’t unfounded, as Day’s transition from dirt to pavement has been remarkably fast.

He ran his first full slate of pavement events only in 2025, juggling nine Truck Series races and 11 Xfinity starts while still competing in High Limit and World of Outlaws sprint car events.

By comparison, past dirt converts like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell each spent multiple seasons in Trucks or Xfinity before securing full-time NASCAR rides. Hendrick’s move signals long-term faith in Day’s raw ability but comes with developmental risk.

Still, the excitement from some corners of the fanbase is undeniable. “Man, I’m getting pumped for Corey Day. He can do better in an Xfinity car than a truck or ARCA car from what we’ve seen,” wrote another supporter.

Statistically, that’s already true, as Day’s 2025 Xfinity average finish (15.9) was markedly stronger than his Truck average (around 19th), and he seemed more comfortable in longer, rhythm-based events where tire management and throttle control mattered. His smooth car control, honed on slick dirt ovals, translated well to intermediate and road-course tracks.

Even Hendrick’s Rick Hendrick himself noted that Day “adapts faster than anyone we’ve seen in a long time,” comparing his transition speed favorably to Larson’s early Cup acclimation.

Others pointed out what makes the teenager special in the first place. “He’s very raw but clearly has a lot of speed. Guy is absolutely insane on dirt and put on a show just last night. I think some people forget that before last year, he’d never really run on pavement,” a fan noted, and they’re right.

Day’s dirt résumé is staggering: 10 wins, 25 top-fives, and 44 top-tens across 73 starts in 2024, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix, World of Outlaws win at Knoxville, and a third straight Gold Cup Race of Champions title. His average finish of 15.9 in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, against full-time veterans, is remarkably solid for someone who, as recently as 2023, was running 410 Sprint Cars full-time and had never raced on pavement before.

But not everyone is sold on Hendrick’s direction. “Glad I’m not the only one who doesn’t understand this move. Corey Heim should’ve been the obvious choice,” one fan argued, echoing a broader sentiment about experience over potential. Corey Heim, a proven Truck Series winner and 2023 championship runner-up, is seen as a more polished option.

Yet Hendrick’s development philosophy leans toward investing in long-term potential, with Larson’s own story being the prime example of that payoff. Day’s youth and raw adaptability may have tipped the scales in his favor, especially with Hendrick’s commitment to nurturing versatile talent.

In the end, the fanbase’s split mirrors NASCAR’s broader tension between tradition and youth movement. Corey Day’s promotion is both a gamble and a glimpse of the future, the kind of bet Hendrick Motorsports has historically made on prodigies. Whether he’s the next Larson or simply the next big learning project remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Corey Day’s journey from dirt ovals to NASCAR’s Xfinity spotlight has everyone watching.