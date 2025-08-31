“F*ck Him”: Carson Hocevar F-Bombs Chase Elliott on Air Challenging Rick Hendrick’s Stature

The Southern 500 at Darlington is pure chaos from the start, and things get spicy on Lap 125 when Carson Hocevar and Chase Elliott tangle in a heated battle for 15th. Hocevar’s aggressive move sends tire smoke flying as he bumps Elliott, a Hendrick Motorsports star and former champ.

A lap later, Hocevar’s boldness backfires as he nearly spins out trying to pass Elliott again, clipping Chris Buescher into the wall while scrambling to get back in line. The “Lady in Black” is living up to her name, dishing out drama left and right.

Hocevar’s spotter tries to cool him down, radioing, “You’ve got a gap. Deep breath.” But Hocevar isn’t having it, letting loose with a fiery, “F*ck him. I don’t care who he drives for.” That jab, caught on air, is a direct shot at Elliott and the mighty Hendrick empire.

It is a bold move for the young Spire Motorsports driver, unafraid to mix it up with NASCAR royalty in the playoff opener. Meanwhile, up front, Denny Hamlin muscles past Chase Briscoe on a Lap 124 restart to grab the lead, setting the stage for a wild race.

Hocevar’s F-bomb and the contact with Elliott show he’s not backing down, even against a team as big as Hendrick. The incident costs Buescher, who gets caught in the mess, but Elliott keeps his cool and stays in the hunt.

With the playoffs just kicking off, this clash is a reminder that Darlington brings out raw emotion, and no one is safe from the action. Hocevar’s defiance and Elliott’s resilience are setting up a postseason full of fireworks, and fans are already buzzing about what’s next.

Fans are divided

X lit up after Carson Hocevar’s clash with Chase Elliott, and fans didn’t hold back. Dirty Mo Media predicted, “There’ll be wanted posters with Hocevar’s face on it within the hour in Dawsonville.”

It’s a nod to Elliott’s hometown, where the Dawsonville Pool Room blasts a siren for his wins. The “9 Nation” fanbase is fierce. When Kyle Busch hooked Elliott at Darlington in 2020, the backlash was relentless, flooding social media for days. Hocevar’s bold move has painted him as the villain in Dawsonville, and fans there are ready to rally against him.

Another fan cheered, “Glad he’s not kissing the ring.” Hocevar’s refusal to back off Hendrick’s star mirrors Brad Keselowski’s early career, when he tangled with veterans like Carl Edwards without fear. By standing up to Elliott, Hocevar’s carving out his own space in the Cup garage, showing he’s not intimidated by NASCAR’s biggest team.

A tongue-in-cheek jab hit hard, “77 just needs to hit the pace car now and he’ll have hit everything.” Referencing Days of Thunder’s iconic line, this pokes at Hocevar’s No. 77 and his 2024 rookie season, where he racked up 17 on-track incidents. Like Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s “Wrecky” nickname, Hocevar’s rep for chaos is growing, and this Darlington mess, clipping Buescher after tangling with Elliott, only adds fuel.

A frustrated take stirred debate, “It’s my opinion that Non-playoff drivers have to be very conservative driving around playoff drivers. You had 26 races to prove yourself. You sucked. Don’t cause issues for those still in it.” Non-playoff drivers like Hocevar racing hard have sparked trouble before. Bubba Wallace’s 2022 wreck with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas crushed Christopher Bell’s title hopes. Fans argue drivers out of the playoffs should ease up, but others say everyone’s got a right to race hard.

Finally, an Elliott diehard fired back, “There you go blaming Chase when that clown took him 3 wide but yea you aren’t a 9 hater Chase should roof that clown.” Darlington’s tight groove makes three-wide moves dicey, and Elliott’s massive fanbase, loyal since his 2018 most popular driver nod, jumped to his defense.

Past clashes, like Elliott’s 2020 run-in with Busch or 2022 battles with Chastain, fueled similar outrage. Talk of “roofing” Hocevar fits NASCAR’s payback culture, where drivers like Tony Stewart have settled scores on track.