Female Dirt Racing Trailblazer Left Wanting a Fair Fight After Early Late Model Exit

The 2026 World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing saw some intense action on Friday, especially in the Super Late Model division. Gabe Sommers won the 60-lap feature to honor the 60th edition of the event at New Smyrna Speedway. But among others, there was Jade Avedisian, who was running in the winning contention before she was taken out in an on-track incident. Something she felt ended her chance to race it out fairly.

Jade Avedisian just wanted a real race

The 19-year-old told Matt Weaver, “I don’t know if I really learned a lesson. I’m just going to watch a replay back, but yeah I don’t know what to say. It is what it is. They said I chopped him a little bit in Turn 3, but in my opinion I didn’t. Like I said, I’ll go back and watch it just to make sure but he never really gave me the chance to race him before I was in the wall. Just wish I could have raced him and let it play out like a real race, but obviously it just didn’t happen.”

Avedisian was in the run to win the race at New Smyrna Speedway. Sadly, with 44 laps to go, Spencer Davis had a clash with her that made her collide hard with the outside wall while trying to take the second position. As consolation, she did finish the race, but landed in 7th position in her #24 Toyota.

“We had a little bit of a talk last night. I messed up, ran her into the wall,” said Davis about the incident. So though Avedisian had a bad evening, she’s more unhappy about the fact that it wasn’t a fair shot.

Despite how the race ended, Avedisian still insisted that there were plenty of positives to take away. She acknowledged that the #24 Toyota was quick, but is was hard to gauge where she would have finished, had it not been for the crash.

What’s interesting is that this was her first time in Super Late Models. Previously she competed in Pro Late Models, winning a race last year. Now, Jade Avedisian has made the transition to Super Late Models, which is a step above.

Speaking about the cars, she said, “Yeah its definitely a lot more fun. Hopefully I feel like it fits a lot more to my style. I know its only night one and I’ve been to this race track before. So it’s hard to kind of say, but I’ve been enjoying it a lot. Something new, something I want to be really good at and just focusing and all I care about, is winning.”

Nonetheless, despite she had a bad Friday, Saturday finally brought her good news.

The rising star managed to redeem herself on the track

After 60 grueling laps, Jade Avedisian seized victory in the second night of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway. Casey Roderick started in pole position, but she was right there to make him sweat. As soon as the lights went out, she snatched the lead and never looked back. Avedisian finished ahead of Dawson Sutton and Spencer Davis.

What makes this win even more special is that Jade Avedisian became a first-time winner in the series. The 19-year-old was truly grateful to her team for turning around her car after the previous night’s wreck. Incidentally, she had collided with Davis that night, and the team worked hard to fix the car.

She said, “Hats off to this whole Wilson [Motorsports] team. They had to be up here at 7:30 this morning just to get it back together from last night. I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for them. I’m focused already on Tuesday. I want to win that race so bad.”

This just goes to show that Jade Avedisian is not content to just rest on her laurels. Instead, that first taste of victory has only made her hungry for more wins, as she is eyeing Tuesday’s ASA STARS National Tour Clyde Hart Memorial. Third-placed Spencer Davis was also a bit apologetic about his incident with her on Friday, and was glad to see her redeem herself.