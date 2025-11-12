$56.2M Partner Joins Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Team in Major Legacy Deal

Jimmie Johnson has seamlessly transitioned from seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion into a business force, leveraging the same strategic mindset that made him one of the sport’s greatest. He’s branched out beyond the cockpit into owning Legacy Motor Club, where he became majority owner as part of a strategic partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to drive commercial growth and global brand reach.

Meanwhile, his business ventures range from a media company to real estate and hospitality investments, proving he’s building a legacy off the track as intentionally as he did on it. Known for data-driven decisions and a team-first approach, Johnson’s shift to entrepreneur and team owner shows an evolution from driver to industry leader. And now he has struck another gold.

Legacy Motor Club gets its new apparel partner

Collars & Co. has officially signed seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson as its brand ambassador and has become the official apparel partner of Legacy Motor Club, the Cup Series team that Johnson now co-owns. The move signals a significant step for the men’s fashion brand and a smart alignment for Johnson, who brings both competitive clout and mainstream appeal.

Collars & Co. isn’t just any apparel start-up. The brand first captured wide attention when it appeared on Shark Tank, where founder Justin Baer pitched its dress-collar polo concept and secured a deal with investors Mark Cuban and Peter Jones. Since then, the company has enjoyed rapid growth, bolstered by collaborations with high-profile names in sport and media.

Johnson’s comment on the partnership drove the point home. “I’ve always believed in the importance of looking sharp without sacrificing comfort,” he said. “Collars & Co. has mastered that balance. Whether I’m at the track, in a meeting, or spending time with family, their clothing delivers the perfect combination of style and ease. I’m proud to be part of a brand that values innovation and authenticity, and also has them outfit Legacy Motor Club.”

This statement spotlights an important trend. Drivers and teams increasingly look beyond the car and race day, seeking apparel and lifestyle brands that speak to the whole image.

For Collars & Co., the company said the collaboration “underscores our continued momentum as one of the fastest growing names in men’s fashion, blending performance, confidence, and timeless design.” In other words, the deal is more than a logo swap; it’s a strategic move to associate the brand with elite performance and motorsports culture, adding depth to its identity.

From the team side, Legacy Motor Club stands to benefit as well. Jimmie Johnson’s ownership involvement has been a focal point in the team’s strategy to build out its brand and reach in the Cup Series. Partnering with a rising apparel brand adds a lifestyle component that aligns with the long-term vision of team growth and broader market appeal.

Taken together, this partnership marks a cross-industry convergence, where high-performance sport meets high-end lifestyle retail. For Collars & Co., the Johnson/Legacy tie-in brings motorsports credibility.

For Johnson and Legacy, the apparel deal reinforces the brand beyond the track. And for NASCAR, it highlights how teams are evolving into broader lifestyle platforms. If everything goes right, this could be one of the standout commercial deals of the season. On the track, too, Johnson is not looking to slow down anytime soon.

Johnson still has miles in him

Jimmie Johnson’s second inning in NASCAR has shifted from the driver’s seat to the boardroom, but the seven-time Cup Series champion hasn’t lost his competitive fire. Now leading Legacy Motor Club’s long-term vision, securing sponsorships, building infrastructure, and mentoring his team, Johnson remains convinced he can still add another victory to his record. Even at 50, he hasn’t closed the door on win number 84, the one that would finally push him past Cale Yarborough on NASCAR’s all-time winners list.

But then, this season, he returned for just two races yet reminded everyone that his instincts remain strong. At the Daytona 500, he finished third, a result that rekindled the belief that he still has unfinished business.

Reflecting on the challenge, Johnson said, “Running the nine events, the cars are so specific and the way you drive them, team support, pit stops, all these different elements are really tough to do on a limited schedule. But right races and for the right reasons, that makes a lot of sense. But yeah, I’d love to continue to expand on ticking more of these bucket list opportunities off my list.”

Johnson admitted the new cars and limited seat time make success an uphill climb, but insisted the thrill remains unmatched. “That was a very nice day, hope to do it. We don’t really speak of podiums in our industry, but finishing third and essentially being on the podium was just an incredible opportunity.

“And man, the 84th when I want to believe that opportunity is there one way, shape, or another, be in the eighty-four car chasing at 84th when um man I really would like to tick that box,” he added.

Looking ahead, Johnson’s 2026 calendar is already shaping up. He’s ready to race in NASCAR’s debut San Diego street event on June 21, a new venture for the sport. The Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 could also be on his radar, marking what could be a more active season than fans have seen from him in years.