Former F1 Champion Hints at Uneasy Sky Sports Dynamic With Danica Patrick

If you’ve been following the unexpected on-air tension between Danica Patrick and F1 champion Nico Rosberg, then this will blow your mind. Back on June 14 in Montréal, where Patrick casually called the Canadian GP circuit “not a super challenging track,” only for the 2016 F1 champion to jump in with a polite but sharply pointed correction.

“I have to disagree ever so slightly there, Danica,” he said, before breaking down that Montréal is actually one of the hardest tracks of the year. His reaction — that wide-eyed ‘wait, what?’ — instantly sent social media into chaos. Fast forward to today, and it’s like déjà vu, as another F1 champion made his stance on the Danica Patrick F1 controversy clear.

Jenson Button’s liked comment sends the F1-NASCAR world into a frenzy

Last week, F1 returned to the USA for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and this time around, Danica Patrick was replaced by Bernie Collins. But it was the 2009 F1 champion’s reaction that drew eyeballs. On Instagram, one fan commented, “You seemed really happy with Bernie on the Sky Sports team. I hope they don’t pay you again with Danica next year.” And as per the screenshot posted by another fan on X, Button left a like on it.

This was enough to reiterate Jenson’s on-air chemistry with the former NASCAR Cup Series driver, which stems from the F1 event in the USA last month. Danica Patrick’s race analysis may have delivered one of the most unintentionally hilarious moments of the United States Grand Prix broadcast, with Jenson Button practically breaking the fourth wall on Sky Sports.

Patrick launched into a looping explanation when host Simon Lazenby asked her about the clash between Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli at COTA.

“It looked like Sainz went for a move that was late. He realized that it was too late and that Kimi had turned in… He tried to brake out of it, locked up, and that’s what drove him into the side of Kimi,” Button explained.

“Not the best spot to go, you know, like when you make a move in an unusual place, then you get unusual results,” Patrick said. “Kind of like a turn-one sprint, right? You make an unusual move and get an unusual result. So, I don’t know. It was not the spot to do it.”

As she turned back toward Lazenby, he glanced directly into the camera with a slightly confused look, exactly as he finished giving his own breakdown of the collision.

Fans instantly turned the moment into comedy gold online, especially Patrick’s meandering explanation. One TikTok commentary summed up the mood perfectly: “Jenson, blink twice if you need help,” underscoring the impact Patrick’s comments had on both former F1 champions. And now with this move, the controversy has only deepened. But the 43-year-old racer definitely has her plate full at the moment.

What is Danica Patrick up to these days?

Danica Patrick has been posting a new wave of political content on social media. Her recent activity includes comments about socialism, a video of a college professor, and a clip from Russell Brand. These updates follow remarks she made at the MAHA alliance event a week ago, where she described the MAGA movement as one of the most positive developments in the United States.

Patrick stepped away from professional racing in 2018 after a landmark career. She remains the only woman to win an IndyCar and the only woman to take pole in a NASCAR Cup Series event. Since retiring, she has worked across television, business, and motorsport broadcasting, including time as an analyst for Sky Sports F1.

And now, as the 43-year-old veteran opens up different avenues for herself, all eyes will be on her next endeavors.