Former NASCAR Owner Teases Surprise Comeback After $60B Partner Leaves Him Behind

Picture this: it’s the late ‘90s, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is still finding its groove. That’s when Gloy Rahal Racing— a scrappy outfit co-owned by IndyCar legend Bobby Rahal and sports car veteran Tom Gloy — roars onto the scene, kicking off part-time in 1997 with the No. 55 Ford F-150. Building momentum, Gloy Rahal went full throttle in 1998 and 1999, having since fielded drivers like Ron Barfield Jr., Dorsey Schroeder, Boris Said, and Lance Hooper.

Fast forward to Rahal’s bigger legacy: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL Racing), born as Team Rahal in 1996 when Bobby, a three-time CART champion, teamed up with businessman Carl Hogan. The team dove into CART, with Rahal shifting from driver to owner, and later welcomed Mike Lanigan, a logistics mogul, as co-owner in 2010.

Rebranded as RLL, they’ve racked up serious hardware: Buddy Rice’s 2004 Indy 500 win, Takuma Sato’s 2020 Indy 500 triumph, and multiple IndyCar podiums with drivers like Graham Rahal, Bobby’s son, and Christian Lundgaard. Their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship runs, powered by BMW since 2009, added to their pedigree. But now, a seismic shift has fans buzzing. BMW’s pulling out, leaving RLL at a crossroads and maybe eyeing a NASCAR comeback.

The racing world got a jolt recently when news broke that BMW and RLL will part ways after the 2025 IMSA season. While the split stings, it’s got Bobby Rahal and his crew thinking big, possibly even a return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. With Ram Trucks gearing up for a 2026 reentry, could RLL be the perfect partner to carry their banner? Rahal’s cryptic tease has set tongues wagging, hinting at a bold new chapter for a team with deep racing roots.

Could RLL return to NASCAR?

The end of RLL’s 16-year partnership with BMW, a $60 billion giant, marks a turning point. With BMW shifting its IMSA GTP program to Belgium’s WRT team, RLL’s Indianapolis base is hunting for its next move.

Bobby Rahal, never one to sit still, has dropped a tantalizing hint: “We’ve had conversations, Mike Lanigan and I. We’ve also talked about LMP2, which is a fantastic class, and Indy NXT as being a series where we could see ourselves racing. I don’t know if NASCAR Trucks is where I see us fitting before IMSA or NXT, but never say never.” That three-word zinger, “never say never,” lit a spark, especially with Ram Trucks’ return to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, their first since 2011.

Ram’s comeback, backed by Stellantis, is set to shake up the series, adding a fourth manufacturer alongside Ford, Chevy, and Toyota. RLL’s history with Gloy Rahal Racing in the late ‘90s gives them truck series cred, and their engineering chops, honed in IndyCar and IMSA, make them a prime candidate to partner with Ram. Back in the day, Gloy Rahal’s No. 55 Ford showed flashes of brilliance, like Rezendes’ Sonoma pole.

Now, RLL’s proven track record with manufacturers like Honda and BMW could align perfectly with Ram’s need for a seasoned team to anchor their return. Rahal’s long-standing interest in cross-series expansion, paired with Lanigan’s NASCAR experience, fuels speculation that RLL could roll out a polished operation. While IndyCar and IMSA remain their heart, a Ram-backed truck program could be too tempting to pass up if the deal’s right.

If RLL does jump into the NASCAR fray, they might find themselves part of a wild spectacle. Ram’s not just returning to the Craftsman Truck Series: they’re planning a blockbuster driver tryout reality show. Notably, UFC titan Dana White, with a $500 million net worth, could be in the mix. White, the guy who turned UFC into a global juggernaut, confirmed he might join the project, which takes cues from the 2005–06 show “Roush Racing: Driver X”.

As Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern posted on X, “@RamTrucks has considered doing a reality show of drivers trying out for a ride with its new @NASCAR program, and @DanaWhite confirmed he could get involved if the project comes to fruition. The concept is similar to the old ‘Roush Racing: Driver X’. The show aims to pit up-and-coming drivers against each other for a shot at a Ram truck seat, blending high-stakes racing with TV drama.

White’s knack for hype, look at UFC 309’s $16.7 million gate with just 20,000 fans, could make this a marketing slam dunk, drawing new eyes to NASCAR and Ram. The brands have a history. Ram sponsored UFC, and White voiced their “Never Stop Being American” ad. If RLL partners with Ram, they’d be stepping into a high-profile circus, with White’s star power amplifying their return. Imagine RLL’s technical prowess, honed from Indy 500 wins, paired with a reality show spotlighting fresh talent. It’s a bold vision that could see Bobby Rahal’s crew back in NASCAR, not just racing but stealing the show.