FOX Broadcaster Jamie Little Discloses $130,000 Worth Charity as She Finds Her Calling

Jamie Little’s voice has been a soundtrack to motorsports for over two decades. Kicking off her career in 2002 with ESPN, she brought grit and smarts to X Games motocross, Supercross, IndyCar, and NASCAR. She also shattered ceilings by becoming the first female pit reporter for the Indianapolis 500 in 2004, later juggling both Indy and Daytona 500 duties for ESPN/ABC.

Joining FOX Sports in 2014, Little hit the ground running as a pit reporter for NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series, debuting at the 2015 Daytona 500. She kept breaking barriers, becoming the first woman to call play-by-play for a U.S. national motorsports series with ARCA Menards in 2021, and by 2023, she owned the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series booth.

Today, she’s a staple for NASCAR on FOX, pit reporting for Cup, calling ARCA and Trucks, guesting on IndyCar, and hosting NASCAR RaceDay. Off the mic, she’s a whirlwind, with movie cameos, a car care book, Jimmy John’s franchises, and a knack for turning Nothing Bundt Cakes into a side hustle, all while championing a cause close to her heart. She loves racing, but if there’s one thing that could overtake that passion, it’s her affection for dogs and helping them find a forever home.

Jamie Little’s $130,000 ‘shelter surprise’

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jamie Little shared the roots of her animal rescue passion: “That’s been kind of a lifelong thing as far as my love for animals and dogs in particular. When I lived in Lake Tahoe, and I worked at a ranch, I was a tour guide. I started at nine years old. I would take people out that wanted to ride. And there were always puppies and kittens and things there, and I would smuggle a puppy home and put them in the closet, and I’d think my mom wouldn’t find them or hear them whining. We lived in a tiny 1,000-square-foot house. I did that multiple times. I just had this compassion for animals.”

Now, Jamie Little’s home buzzes with four rescue pups, Stella, Bailey, Smokey, and Fancy, each with a story that mirrors Jamie’s big heart. Last year’s adoption from Austin Pets Alive pushed her to amplify shelter awareness on social media, turning her platform into a megaphone for dogs needing homes. Jamie’s social media weaves their tales into her advocacy, urging fans to visit shelters. Her Las Vegas volunteering days, guiding families to their perfect pet, shaped her approach, personal, hands-on, and real.

She continued, “But back in 2017, I started something just on my own called Shelter Surprise. We had a snow-out at Martinsville, and I thought, I’m gonna find a local shelter and see what kind of things that they need, food, leashes, whatever. And I showed up there and gave them these things and made a donation and walked some dogs. And I thought, I’m gonna start doing this at any town that we go to when I have that opportunity. So I’ve done that at, I think, 30 shelters across the country now. And I’ve personally donated $130,000, and it’s just organic… I don’t have a company behind me. I would love that, but it’s just because that fills my heart. That’s what I have to do to give back to this great life I get to live.”

“Shelter Surprise” started small as a spur-of-the-moment visit to a Las Vegas shelter during a 2017 Martinsville snow delay, but it’s grown into a movement. Jamie’s hit 26 shelters across the U.S., hauling food, bedding, and toys in her rental car on race weekends. Her $130,000 in donations, straight from her pocket, have fueled adoptions and sparked hope. In 2024, a Texas Motor Speedway stop with Blue Buffalo and Kroger covered 100 adoption fees at Operation Kindness, pushing her past the $100,000 mark by April of that year. Her posts spotlight pets like scruffy mutts or shy kittens, giving them a shot at forever homes.

The initiative’s grassroots vibe is pure Jamie. No fancy nonprofit, just a broadcaster with a heart for strays, turning NASCAR’s travel grind into a chance to give back. Fans and drivers have rallied behind her, sharing her shelter visits and adopting pets inspired by her posts. Her four rescues at home are living proof of her commitment.

Partnerships with Blue Buffalo and Kroger have scaled her impact, but it’s Jamie’s one-on-one moments handing over leashes or hugging shelter staff that make it special. Her work is a love letter to the dogs who’ve shaped her life, and a call for others to join the pack. For her continued efforts towards animals, Little was the 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, and chose Animal Help Alliance in Las Vegas as the beneficiary of the $35,000 award.

However, Jamie Little’s not the only woman leaving her mark on NASCAR’s airwaves—Kaitlyn Vincie’s rise at FOX Sports is just as inspiring.

Kaitlyn Vincie’s NASCAR on FOX journey

For 14 years, Vincie’s hustled from short tracks to the big stage, becoming a trusted voice for fans, drivers, and teams. Her 2025 season hit new heights when she stepped up as a Cup Series pit reporter at Circuit of The Americas, filling in for Little. “It’s the Sunday show,” Vincie said, recalling her tearful walk down the grid, soaking in her journey from Langley Speedway to FOX’s spotlight.

Vincie’s versatility shines as she’s hosted NASCAR RaceDay, covered red carpets, and tackled pit reporting across series. “Fox has allowed me to do a little bit of everything,” she said, from pre-race shows to awards banquets. Her podcast with Kevin Harvick, “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,” is a fan favorite, blending her easygoing style with Harvick’s wit. “He’s [Kevin Harvick] a true character I just admire so much,” she said, loving the laid-back vibe that lets their personalities pop.

Starting at SPEED Channel, which morphed into FOX Sports 1 and 2, Vincie’s climb wasn’t easy. “Sometimes, it feels like a pipe dream when you’re working the trenches on Saturday night short tracks,” she admitted. Her COTA moment, though, was a pinch-me milestone, tying her to trailblazers like Little. Both women share a passion for storytelling; Jamie through her shelter dogs, Kaitlyn through her mic—making NASCAR’s broadcast booth a richer place.