FOX Broadcaster Jamie Little Taps Into $1.5T Industry With New Business Announcement

Jamie Little’s voice is synonymous with NASCAR, a trailblazer who’s broken barriers left and right. As the first woman to serve as a pit reporter for both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, and the first to call play-by-play for a national motorsports series with FOX Sports’ ARCA Menards Series in 2021, she’s a powerhouse in the booth.

But Little’s not just a race-day star; she’s a savvy entrepreneur with a knack for building businesses. Alongside her husband, Cody Selman, she’s carved out a second career in the franchise world, owning and operating spots like Jimmy John’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Now, the couple is diving into a new venture, tapping into the $1.5 trillion franchise industry with fresh, health-focused concepts that could shake up Indianapolis’ food scene.

The NASCAR world knows Little for her sharp insights and infectious energy, but her business hustle is just as impressive. From slinging sandwiches to baking bundt cakes, she and Selman have shown they can turn a vision into reality. Their latest move, launching Crave and Protein Bar & Kitchen, shows they’re not slowing down. With Little’s platform and Selman’s operational know-how, they’re poised to make waves in a massive industry.

Jamie Little’s new franchise venture

Franchisees are the lifeblood of the restaurant industry, turning big ideas into reality with their capital and hustle, and Jamie Little and Cody Selman are no strangers to that game. After years of running Jimmy John’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes locations, they’re starting fresh with Crave and Protein Bar & Kitchen, set to open their first stores in Indianapolis.

The couple’s franchising journey began in 2012 after their son was born, looking for a way to balance Little’s NASCAR travel with family life. Jimmy John’s was their first dive, with Selman handling daily operations while Little lent her star power as the face of the brand. They expanded to multiple Vegas locations before moving to Indianapolis in 2017, where they opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in 2018, growing to three before selling them all.

The pivot to health-focused brands like Crave and Protein Bar & Kitchen came after a missed shot at Jamba Juice four years ago; the timing wasn’t right. But when Jimmy McFeeters, a franchise exec, reached out with Protein Bar’s concept, it clicked. The couple loved the food and saw it as a perfect fit for Indy’s health-conscious crowd. They’re drawn to young, growing brands where they can apply their experience, learned from big names like Jimmy John’s, to help scale something new.

Speaking to NRN, Little shared an update on their plans and goals moving forward. “This business is Cody’s baby. I’m in the loop, and I understand everything that’s happening. When I am in town during my off-season I like to be part of it and do deliveries and see people’s faces in reaction to what we were doing. My [reporting] career is first, but I get a lot of time in the off-season.”

Selman emphasized picking less labor-intensive concepts to reduce turnover, a smart move in today’s tricky job market. Little’s NASCAR fame also gives them a local edge, boosting community support. With Nothing Bundt Cakes, they donated cakes monthly to a local shelter for kids’ birthdays, a tactic they plan to continue to build loyalty and give back.

Jamie Little’s $130,000 ‘Shelter Surprise’

Beyond the broadcast booth and franchise world, Jamie Little’s heart beats for animal rescue. In a Sports Illustrated interview, she shared, “That’s been kind of a lifelong thing as far as my love for animals and dogs in particular. When I lived in Lake Tahoe, and I worked at a ranch, I was a tour guide… I would smuggle a puppy home and put them in the closet, and I’d think my mom wouldn’t find them or hear them whining.”

Now, her home hums with four rescue dogs, Stella, Bailey, Smokey, and Fancy—each a testament to her passion. Her 2024 adoption from Austin Pets Alive fueled her social media advocacy, spotlighting shelter dogs and urging fans to adopt. Her volunteer work in Las Vegas, helping families find pets, shaped her hands-on approach.

Little’s commitment goes deeper with her “Shelter Surprise” initiative, born during a 2017 Martinsville race snow-out. “I’m gonna find a local shelter and see what kind of things that they need, food, leashes, whatever,” she said. “And I showed up there and gave them these things and made a donation and walked some dogs… I’ve done that at, I think, 30 shelters across the country now. And I’ve personally donated $130,000, and it’s just organic… it’s just because that fills my heart.”

From food to leashes, her visits bring joy and awareness, all funded from her own pocket. It’s a personal mission, tied to her love for animals since childhood, and a way to give back to the communities she visits on the NASCAR circuit, making her impact felt far beyond the track.