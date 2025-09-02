FOX Broadcaster Questions the State After Government Shuts Down 61 YO NASCAR Track

NASCAR tracks have been dropping like flies lately, and it’s a sad sight for fans who cherish the sport’s roots. Take Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California, the “House of Drift” closed after 25 years of racing, drifting, and pure nostalgia at the end of the 2024 season. Economic woes hit hard, with the land owner eyeing commercial and industrial development.

Then there’s Nashville Fairgrounds Racetrack in Nashville, Tennessee, a historic gem hosting races since 1904. It’s not fully shut down yet, but it’s teetering on the edge. Local government and community fights are raging, with opponents pushing to ban racing altogether in favor of affordable housing and park upgrades. A ballot measure’s coming in August 2026, and the political heat is turning up.

And now, another track joins the sad list: the Huntsville Quarter Midget Association in Huntsville, Alabama, a grassroots facility that’s been around since 1964. The current 1/20th-mile track has been in place since 2003, part of the NASCAR Youth Series and Dixie Shootout Regional Series.

It hosts arrive-and-drive events, weekly quarter midget schedules, and big marquee races, nurturing young talent in North Alabama. But local government officials just delivered the bad news: the lease won’t renew after 2025. The closure threatens to wipe out a key hub for youth racing, displacing kids with few alternatives.

Govt should back tracks not only fields

FOX broadcaster Mike Joy wasn’t holding back when he learned about the Huntsville Quarter Midget Association’s potential shutdown. Taking to X, heshared a post by Matthew Dillner who vented : “Government will actually fund baseball and soccer fields. Why do they shun racing? This read is eye opening and completely unfair. Do better @Go2HuntsvilleAL. This is crushing to the local youth racing scene (@nascaryouth).”

Dillner’s frustration boils over the imbalance, why pour money into ball fields but let a racing track wither? The Huntsville track’s been a lifeline for young racers since 1964, hosting events that build skills and community. Losing it means no local options for quarter midget racing in Alabama, forcing kids to travel to Nashville or Cumming, Georgia.

HQMA President Robert “Rooster” Killian explained the mess started in 2022. Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick, for District 5, felt the $900 yearly lease wasn’t market value. The county owns the land, but plans to swap it to the City of Huntsville stalled everything. No new lease came while waiting, and in March 2025, officials padlocked the gate with a “no trespassing” sign. Killian thought it was for the transfer, but Riddick said the city wanted the land immediately for public works. HQMA members talked to the city, who said otherwise, leaving everyone confused.

Riddick wanted $1,200-$1,500 monthly, a huge jump from $900 yearly. HQMA paid 2025’s lease upfront and offered $1,200 monthly for 2026, but the county denied it. Now, with no response from Riddick, the track’s future is grim. Killian’s heartbroken, “These kids racing aren’t ball players. They can’t just go somewhere else and start playing ball. It’s taking their sport away from them. The track means the world to me, and I do everything I can to support it and make it better.” For him, it’s about more than racing, it’s saving a community hub.

PR rep Alex Dilworth feels it too. Her son Brody’s been racing there three years, and it’s transformed him. “We tried other sports and it wasn’t for us. My son has ADHD, so this was something that he’s been able to be involved in. Being able to go to the track, play with other kids, it’s really opened him up. Being able to watch him grow as a person through the racing community has meant a lot to us. He’s built confidence.” Dilworth’s puzzled why the county funds rec centers, football, baseball, and dog parks but not HQMA, which covers utilities, upkeep, and rent itself.

The track’s nurtured stars like Jeff Gordon, Joey Logano, and Kyle Larson, who all started in quarter midgets. Local talents Jim Wall, Jaxon Bishop, Jackson Boone, Hunter Wright, Christopher Tullis, and others cut their teeth there. Closing HQMA could kill North Alabama’s short track pipeline, a huge loss for grassroots racing.

Chicagoland’s Big NASCAR Return

After a seven-year hiatus, Chicagoland Speedway is revving back to life, and fans couldn’t be more excited. NASCAR has officially slotted the 1.5-mile oval back into the 2026 schedule, with the Cup Series racing on July 5, sandwiched right around Independence Day weekend. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the ARCA Menards Series will also roll in on the surrounding days, making it a full-blown racing celebration on July 3-5. It’s a return to roots, swapping Chicago’s street race for the classic oval vibe that fans have missed.

What’s cool is that Chicagoland doesn’t need a complete rebuild to be ready again. NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy said the track is “relatively Cup-ready,” though it’ll get some freshening up with new paint, SAFER barrier replacements, cleaned-up seats, revamped suites, and repaved parking areas. It’s a smart move, bringing back a fan favorite without the massive costs of street setups.

The local community’s all in, especially Joliet’s leaders. Mayor Terry D’Arcy called the track “a cornerstone of our community,” highlighting the economic boost and hometown pride for a July 4 NASCAR weekend. NASCAR’s reportedly investing about $4 million in upgrades, a bargain compared to downtown Chicago’s street-race expenses. While no direct state grant is mentioned, the local support and coordination show a commitment that’s worlds apart from Huntsville’s struggles, where tracks couldn’t get a lifeline.

This isn’t just a schedule tweak, it’s resilience in action. Chicagoland’s 47,000 seats hold history, now revived by fan demand, local pride, and smart spending. Hitting July 4 weekend adds festive flair, reminding fans why they fell for NASCAR’s oval magic. In a time when tracks like Huntsville fade, Chicagoland’s comeback feels like a win for the sport’s soul.