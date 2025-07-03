FOX Broadcaster Voices Spine Chilling Story of Israeli Driver’s War Plagued Struggle to Get to NASCAR

NASCAR drivers are no strangers to pushing through pain and adversity to chase their passion. Take Ricky Rudd in 1984, who, after a brutal airborne crash in the Busch Clash at Daytona left his face swollen, raced the Daytona 500 with his eyes duct-taped open, grimacing but still competitive enough to win at Richmond weeks later.

Or Dale Earnhardt Sr., who, after a 1996 Talladega wreck shattered his sternum, collarbone, and pelvis, climbed into his car for the Brickyard 400 just seven days later, saying, “Dadgum it, it’s hard to get out of there… It’s my life right here,” fighting back tears. These stories of grit are woven into NASCAR’s fabric, showcasing drivers who refuse to quit.

But then there’s Alon Day, Israel’s lone NASCAR driver, whose journey to the ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock Park on June 28, takes determination to another level. The 33-year-old four-time NASCAR Euro Series champ didn’t just battle a tough track or a wrecked car, he navigated a war zone to make it to the starting line. With tensions flaring between Israel and Iran, Day’s trip to America became a 66-hour odyssey.

Kaitlyn Vincie shares Alon Day’s harrowing journey

On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, FOX broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie laid out the jaw-dropping tale of Alon Day’s trek to Lime Rock. “So he was racing the ARCA race, but of course, he’s from Israel. And when he was getting set to come to the United States is when everything happened with Iran. And of course, he immediately had to figure out how he was going to get to the United States. So he was like, can fly through Jordan, fly through Egypt? But he ended up taking a boat for 30 some hours to the country of Cyprus, which is in the Mediterranean. And then from there he came to the US 66 hours to be at the race. Holy cow, he finished second and he’ll be racing in Sonoma,” she said.

Vincie’s recounting of Day’s 66-hour journey, including a 30-hour boat ride to Cyprus to catch a flight, underscores the chaos he faced. With Iran’s attacks escalating, Israel’s travel restrictions left Day scrambling. Unable to fly through Jordan or Egypt, he took a grueling maritime route, a testament to his commitment to racing in America. Day’s journey wasn’t just a logistical nightmare, it was a high-stakes gamble amid a war-torn region, with Israel on high alert.

Day, driving the No. 25 JSSI Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, made his ARCA debut at Lime Rock, one of three scheduled road-course races in 2025, with Sonoma on July 11 and Watkins Glen on August 9 next. He shared his experience on Facebook: “What a rollercoaster of a race! Started 4th, climbed to 1st, dropped to last due to a penalty, fought back to finish 2nd. It’s tough to accept losing the win like that, but I’m already looking ahead to the next race: Sonoma 7/11.”

Starting fourth, Day surged to the lead by lap 16, holding a four-second gap by the mid-race break at lap 34. But a miscommunication, Day later quipped, “Need better English, I guess,” saw him miss the mandatory pit stop, forcing a restart from the back.

Undeterred, Day clawed his way through the field over 32 laps, passing car after car to finish second behind Thomas Annunziata. “It was a sweet and bitter ending for me. I managed to overtake everyone, coming from last place to second place.” he said, frustrated yet proud of his JSSI Toyota’s speed. His performance showcased why Venturini Motorsports tapped him for these races.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to be back in America to compete with Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Series. I’m truly grateful to my sponsor, JSSI, for supporting me and giving me this chance to bring my talents back to the track in America.” Day said when announced in May.

Billy Venturini, team owner, echoed that enthusiasm: “Alon is an accomplished driver on the world stage and we are excited to have such a top-level road course driver racing under the Venturini Motorsports banner for these three races.” Day’s credentials, NASCAR Euro Series titles in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022, plus starts in NASCAR’s top three series, made him a natural fit. Day finishing second after such a trek through war laden land is nothing short of heroic, setting the stage for his Sonoma return.

Lime Rock Park shatters attendance records

Lime Rock Park turned into a motorsport mecca on June 28, as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and HSR NASCAR Classic made history. Nestled in Connecticut’s Berkshire Mountains, the 1.53-mile road course drew a record-breaking crowd, surpassing even the 2023 IMSA weekend.

via Imago Credit: NASCAR.com

Fans packed Spectator Hill, The Midway, and the outfield, creating a sea of color and noise under a perfect summer sky. The LIUNA 150 weekend brought fans from across the country, many for the first time, to witness NASCAR’s first Truck Series race at the historic track. Campgrounds overflowed, and The Midway Marketplace buzzed with energy.

Lime Rock’s president and CEO, Dicky Riegel, noted that Spectator Hill was so full there was barely room for another chair, calling it a modern-day attendance record. The event’s success reflected years of planning with NASCAR, boosting the local economy and the track’s reputation. LIUNA’s orange-clad presence added to the festive vibe, with banners and hats everywhere. Their interactive displays, like equipment simulators, joined Call Before You Dig’s Kids Dig Zone, offering games and giveaways.

Camp Airstream at Hummel Hill provided VIP experiences, while drivers mingled with fans for autographs, making the weekend feel like a community celebration. From barbecue scents to the roar of engines, Lime Rock delivered a historic, unforgettable experience, proving it’s not just a track but a cornerstone of motorsport’s future.