FOX Sports Employee Hands Harsh Reality Check to Fans as He Breaks Silence on Prime Video’s NASCAR Takeover

When Richard Petty said, “I mean, they’re really racing back there, but you know, if you’re here you can see that. You can’t see it on TV,” you know it spelled FOX’s doom. To be called out by a racing legend like Petty at the Southern 500 was a big deal. And it reflected the broadcaster’s overall season. Gone were the days of the FOX ingenuity from the past few decades. Instead of its Ghost Car and Digger Cam, FOX instead took away some of the most iconic moments from fans. Remember the Air Force Thunderbirds at the Daytona 500? Apparently, FOX didn’t. But when Prime Video rolled out a slick broadcast with fewer commercial breaks, side-by-side ads during green-flag racing, it was a fresh vibe that had fans raving.

At the Coca-Cola 600, Prime’s coverage captured Ross Chastain’s epic charge from 40th to first, while Fox’s earlier races, like Talladega, drew complaints for missing live action during ad breaks. The shift has sparked a firestorm, and now a FOX Sports employee is speaking out with a reality check that’s got fans talking. Fox Sports’ Larry McReynolds has stepped into this debate ring, and he’s got a message for NASCAR fans.

On a recent episode with Dirty Mo Media, the former crew chief and longtime FOX analyst didn’t hold back about the Prime Video comparisons. “I am seeing people compare the Fox broadcast to the Prime,” he said. “To me, it’s comparing apples to oranges. I am sorry I mean I can’t completely speak for FOX but we’re never gonna have a broadcast where basically we do an hour pre-race, an hour post-race and the majority of the commercials are side by side. We’re network television. What they did Sunday night was a phenomenal broadcast. I feel like for 25 years we’ve done great broadcasts, they’re just never gonna be the same and if anybody expects it, you’re probably gonna be disappointed.” McReynolds said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s unpack this, because McReynolds is dropping some hard truth. As someone who’s been in the sport for decades, his voice holds a lot of weight. Prime Video’s Coca-Cola 600 broadcast was a total game-changer, with 60% fewer ad interruptions than FOX’s average, and those side-by-side commercials meant we didn’t miss a second of Chastain’s wild climb or William Byron’s 283 laps led. Amazon had 70 cameras covering the race, and William Byron’s chat after the race with Carl Edwards provided a new connection to the fans. Even before the race started, Prime had cameras all over the garage, showing the prep similar to how F1 does it.

But most people should realise Prime is a streaming giant that has its fingers in a lot of pies. But more importantly, they don’t have to rely on ad revenues. FOX is tied to strict ad schedules, often running 30-second full-screen breaks that can’t flex like Prime’s streaming format. Prime’s hour-long pre- and post-race shows, packed with driver interviews like Chastain’s raw post-win chat, just aren’t something Fox can pull off on FS1 or network TV slots.

McReynolds isn’t the only voice speaking up—FOX Sports executive Michael Mulvihill doubled down on the reality check, stirring the pot even more. Mulvihill pointed out that Prime Video’s streaming model lets them lean on Amazon’s deep pockets, funding flashy tech like tire wear graphics and in-race analytics that FOX can’t match on network TV. “This has become predictable spin anytime an event moves to a streamer. It’s easy to look younger when you lose 5 older people for every 1 younger viewer you gain. Coke 600 Year-Year 18-54: Gained 147k viewers 55+: Lost 730k,” he said in a post on X.

And while these two FOX employees were busy defending the broadcaster, Robert Gottlieb, President of Marketing at FOX, said, “Every season is different – the challenges and opportunities each year are different. We’ve just finished this week, so we have not yet begun to look back, evaluate, and kind of game-plan for moving forward – so that’s still to come. We’ll have to figure out next year. I will say the performance, ratings, and racing we had it was another great season. We’re proud to be the flagship partner of NASCAR, and next year will be an even greater season, and of course, we’ll do everything we can to let folks know how great NASCAR is as well.”

Fans weren’t thrilled with Mulvihill’s take—some felt it was a cop-out, with one saying it sounded like Fox was “making excuses instead of stepping up.” McReynolds and Mulvihill both praise Prime’s “phenomenal” work, but their message is clear: Fox’s 25-year legacy, averaging 3.8 million viewers per race, operates on a different playing field. Prime’s five-race stint is a taste of the future, but expecting Fox to mirror it might leave fans disappointed, just like McReynolds warned.

Hamlin’s Mom loves it, and so does he

It’s not just the fans who are taking notice—drivers are weighing in too, and Denny Hamlin has some thoughts that might surprise you! The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 marked Prime Video’s big debut, and Hamlin, who finished 16th, was all ears about the fan buzz. He finally watched the broadcast replay and loved what he saw, praising the smoother commentary, fewer interruptions, and the raw emotion captured in post-race interviews, like Chastain’s watermelon-smashing celebration and Byron’s heartbreak after losing the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Prime Video did an elite job,” Hamlin said, echoing the sentiment of fans who called it “the best coverage we’ve seen in years.” With Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Jamie Little bringing fresh energy, Hamlin felt the broadcast elevated the sport, giving drivers like him a platform to shine in a new way.

But Hamlin’s not all cheers—he’s got a worry that’s got him thinking about NASCAR’s roots. “I just hope we don’t alienate the fans who’ve been with us forever,” he said, pointing out that older fans or those without streaming access might struggle to keep up with Prime’s digital-first vibe.

NASCAR’s traditional audience, where fans still rely on cable, could feel left out as the sport leans into streaming with Prime and TNT Sports. Hamlin’s calling for NASCAR to find a balance—keep the innovation but make sure every fan, from the diehards in the grandstands to the newbies on their couches, can still feel the magic of race day. It’s a real concern as NASCAR’s viewership demographics shift, with 25% of 2025 fans being under 30, per Nielsen data.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Prime’s five-race run rolls on, the sport’s at a crossroads—embrace the future, but don’t forget the fans who’ve been there since the days of grainy broadcasts and full-screen ads. Hamlin’s call to action is a reminder that NASCAR’s heart beats in its community, and no matter who’s behind the camera, that’s what keeps the engines revving.