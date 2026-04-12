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Frankie Muniz Vents Frustration After Failing to Hand Proper Tribute to His Prime-Time Sitcom

Dhruv George

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Apr 11, 2026 | 8:51 PM EDT

HomeNASCAR

Frankie Muniz Vents Frustration After Failing to Hand Proper Tribute to His Prime-Time Sitcom

Dhruv George

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Apr 11, 2026 | 8:51 PM EDT

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What was meant to be a nostalgic tribute for actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz quickly devolved into a ‘rough day in the office’ at Bristol Motor Speedway. Muniz crashed out of the race, thanks to a clash with Tyler Reif and Timmy Hill. And the timing couldn’t have been any better.

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Frankie Muniz explained his side of the story

Muniz told Frontstretch, “I don’t know, I actually thought we were running pretty good, for us right here. I felt pretty quick, we were in the lucky dog position so I was just trying to do some good lap times. Think there was 10 to go in the stage and I think the #91 or whoever was leading, had a few cars. A few lappers between the next guy, so we thought we could get the lucky dog and get back on the lead lap for the last stage.”

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At this point, he was simply focusing on trying to stay in the lucky dog position. So his tactic was to try and stay on the bottom, so that the race leaders had to overtake on his outside. For the most part, most of the leaders cooperated and they made their way past without an incident. Unfortunately, the same could not be said when Tyler Reif and Timmy Hill approached him to put him a lap down.

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Muniz said, “Tyler Reif maybe got impatient. He was in there yelling at me saying I’m a lapper and I shouldn’t be racing.”

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Muniz clearly did not agree because he had the right to fight on the track. Anyone who is familiar with NASCAR, knows that the lucky dog driver is the first lapped driver to get a chance to unlap himself.

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Muniz insisted, “I belong on that race track just as much as he does, just as much as the leaders do. I’m not going to back down on that. I haven’t seen a replay but based on what I felt, I went to the middle of the track. I didn’t track all the way down, to show that I was going back to the bottom. Next thing I know, I destroyed the truck.”

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The entire drama happens when the promotions for his latest sitcom Malcolm in the Middle are on. When asked about the irony of the timing, he said, “I mean, hopefully it got TV time. Hopefully, people are going to watch the Malcolm in the Middle reboot right after this race.” The series ended in 2006 after a 6-year run, but has now received a reboot, 20 years later.

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Coming back to his race, Frankie Muniz felt that he performed better at Bristol this year. It was a stark contrast to last weekend at Rockingham where he struggled.

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The actor-driver is hoping to make his son proud with his new series

What would have bummed Frankie Muniz out was that the new series was released on the same day as the race. So what is the synopsis of the series? Apparently, his character is married with a daughter and separated from his parents. However, he and his family have to reunite with them for his parents’ 40th anniversary.

He recently said, “I know it kind of sounds cliche to say, but what you think is important in life, the things that you really focus on, to me, until you have a kid … and so many people say that: You have no idea. Even being on set and my son being there, I want to make him proud. I’m doing it for a show, I’m doing it for the producers, I’m doing it for the other actors — but I’m doing it for him.”

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Needless to say, Muniz is excited to see his real-life son watch him on TV. His son Mauz is 6 years old, and what was interesting was that his wife hadn’t watched the show. Apparently, she made an interesting observation that Frankie Muniz was exactly like his TV counterpart.

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Dhruv George

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Dhruv George is EssentiallySports’ foremost authority on motorsport and a founding member of the outlet’s NASCAR desk. A Journalism graduate fluent in English and French, he brings over eight years of motorsports journalism experience covering everything from high-octane NASCAR battles to the finesse of Formula 1 and MotoGP. His extensive paddock access has earned him exclusive interviews with top names such as Know more

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Suyashdeep Sason

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