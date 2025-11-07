Garage Rumor: Dale Jr’s Rising Star to Feature in NASCAR Reality With Other Big Names

Over the past few weeks, the rumor mill around Ram’s next move in NASCAR has found fresh fuel. The truck brand recently confirmed a full return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 via a partnership with Kaulig Racing. With that backdrop, fans and insiders have begun speculating that Ram might go one step further: launching a reality-style competition show tied to driver selection for its upcoming NASCAR program.

Reports indicate Ram “is considering a reality television show on a search to discover brand new drivers” in connection with its re-entry. Now, the buzz has “names on the list” status. On Instagram and Reddit posts, a set of drivers is being floated as potential participants: Landon Huffman, Mini Tyrell, Carson Ferguson, Carson Brown, and Conner Jones.

An IG post stated, “Some names I’ve heard that could be included in the Ram competition show include Landon Huffman, Mini Tyrell, Carson Ferguson, Carson Brown, and Conner Jones.” The inclusion of “rising stars” alongside drivers who have short-track or dirt credentials points to a broad strategy of mixing youth, talent, and storyline appeal.

Conner Jones has become one of the standout young names in the CARS Tour, the Late Model Stock series now co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks. Competing regularly against some of the best short-track racers in the Southeast, Jones has earned attention not just for his speed, but for his composure and steady growth as a driver.

With the CARS Tour now under Dale Jr’s leadership group, Jones’s presence in the series has positioned him as one of Earnhardt’s rising stars. Dale Jr. has repeatedly said the goal of his involvement in the Tour is to “build a bridge for the next generation” of racers, and Jones fits that mold perfectly. He’s young, talented, and already gaining experience that could lead to bigger opportunities.

Whether he’s contending for wins in Late Models or gaining experience in national series like ARCA and Trucks, Conner Jones is emerging as a key name to watch in the next wave of drivers connected to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s developmental vision.

Of course, skepticism remains strong. Some fans point out how quickly the rumors emerged, the vague nature of listings, and the potential for “driver show” fatigue. After all, the sport has tried similar concepts in the past, like Roush Racing: Driver X, which also mixed selection shows with driver opportunities.

That said, the fact that the platform is tied to a brand revival (Ram’s return to NASCAR) makes this rumor more compelling than most. If true, it means Ram isn’t just entering the sport. It’s trying to engage fans at the intersection of sport, media, and entertainment.

The rumor hints at something more than a sponsorship or manufacturer announcement. It suggests Ram may be looking to reshape how drivers are discovered and how brands connect with NASCAR’s younger fanbase. With names like Huffman, Tyrell, Ferguson, Brown, and Jones already circulating and the backdrop of Earnhardt Jr.’s star power and Ram’s return, this story is one to watch. Whether it becomes reality remains to be seen, but the garage chatter is unmistakable.

Fans on Reddit have already begun sharing their opinions.

Reddit roars with return rips

“If Kyle Larson is ‘Young Money,’ is Conner Jones ‘Just Money’?” one fan joked on Reddit after NASCAR Rumors & Nostalgia claimed that Conner Jones, along with Landon Huffman, Mini Tyrell, Carson Ferguson, and Carson Brown, could appear in a new Ram-sponsored NASCAR driver competition show.

The post quickly gained traction among short-track fans, especially since Ram has been linked to a potential return to NASCAR through a Truck Series program with Kaulig Racing in 2026. Sports Business Journal reported in July 2025 that Ram and NASCAR were discussing a “driver discovery and engagement project” to mark the brand’s first major motorsports push since 2008, potentially including a reality-style driver showcase.

“Huffman and Tyrell would be great picks, but Conner Jones? Not so much,” another fan argued, reflecting the divided perception surrounding Jones’ rapid rise through the ranks. Still, Jones has become one of the standout young names in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series, now co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks since January 2023.

Competing regularly against elite short-track racers in the Southeast, Jones has earned attention not just for his resources but for his consistency and composure. In 2024, he recorded multiple top-fives and a top-five finish in the overall standings. Earnhardt Jr. has said his involvement in the CARS Tour is meant to “build a bridge for the next generation of racers,” and Jones fits that mission perfectly.

“Conner Jones is a perfect representation of the average brodozer-driving rageaholic douchebag. He’ll do Ram proud,” one fan quipped sarcastically. It is a reflection of how Jones’ confident, sometimes brash personality has drawn both fans and detractors.

While that comment was tongue-in-cheek, Jones’ hard-nosed driving and polished marketing presence have made him an intriguing figure for a brand like Ram, which thrives on blue-collar Americana and competitive grit. His resume includes CARS Tour success, ARCA Menards Series starts, and select Truck Series entries for ThorSport Racing, where he logged a best finish of 14th in limited action.

“This would explain Landon’s cryptic comment about having to miss an upcoming race, certainly,” one follower noted, connecting dots that Landon Huffman, another rumored participant, might have schedule conflicts hinting at filming. Huffman, a fan favorite in the CARS Tour, has built one of the most popular grassroots brands in racing through his YouTube channel documenting his family-run Late Model team.

“Carson Ferguson, whoa, that’s a wild one! Never expected him to leave the dirt,” wrote another commenter, reacting to the inclusion of the 24-year-old dirt late model racer. Ferguson has made his name on the World of Outlaws and XR Super Series circuits, winning marquee regional events and recently testing asphalt stock cars.

His crossover potential mirrors that of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, both dirt aces turned NASCAR winners. Meanwhile, Carson Brown has competed in everything from ARCA to TA2 Trans-Am, reflecting an ambitious “run-anything” mentality that aligns with Ram’s tough, versatile image.

“Mini is Butterbean 2.0 — more talent than money. I really like him getting a shot,” another fan commented, referring to Mini Tyrell, the 19-year-old CARS Tour racer from Virginia. Tyrell, nicknamed “Mini” since childhood, has become one of the most consistent finishers in Late Model racing. His connection to Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen, another breakout grassroots name, makes him a sentimental favorite among fans who want to see underfunded, high-talent drivers shine on a bigger stage.

If this Ram-backed NASCAR driver reality project materializes, it would mark a refreshing return to showcasing grassroots talent, something NASCAR hasn’t done since the Roush Racing: Driver X series in 2005.

This rumored cast Huffman’s authenticity, Tyrell’s grit, Ferguson’s dirt pedigree, Brown’s versatility, and Dale Jr.’s protégé Conner Jones represents a cross-section of the sport’s evolving identity.

It’s a lineup that blends traditional short-track heart with modern marketing savvy. Whether or not the show hits production, the fan buzz alone shows that NASCAR’s next generation of personalities is already captivating attention both on and off the track.