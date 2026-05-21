The first-ever NASCAR San Diego Weekend was already beginning to seem like one of the most extravagant events the sport has tried in a long time. A street course built inside an active military base, the backdrop of Naval Base Coronado, and the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebrations had already guaranteed headlines long before engines even fired. However, a mysterious social media tease about the Project 91 camp has already caused fans to speculate that another former Formula 1 driver may soon be entering NASCAR for the first time, adding to the excitement.

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Kevin Magnussen to enter NASCAR?

The speculation really exploded after a viral Instagram post from StockCarRN dropped a series of clues that immediately sent motorsports fans into detective mode.

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“On the topic of the next Project 91 race in San Diego, I believe we may have narrowed down to one driver, can you guess who it is?” the post read before listing several hints:

“This driver hails from a small country but has raced on the world’s biggest stages”

“This driver also followed his father’s footsteps by taking part in some of the premier races in the world”

“This driver came swinging right out of the gate, notching off a podium finish in his very first F1 start”

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Almost instantly, fans connected the dots to Kevin Magnussen. The Danish racer perfectly fits every clue.

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Born in Roskilde, Denmark, Magnussen built a career competing across some of the biggest championships in the world, including Formula One , the FIA World Endurance Championship , and the IMSA SportsCar Championship .

, the , and the . The second clue also lines up perfectly because Kevin followed in the footsteps of his father, Jan Magnussen , one of Denmark’s most respected racing drivers. Jan competed in Formula 1 during the 1990s and later became a legendary endurance racer, especially at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in Corvette Racing’s sports car programs.

, one of Denmark’s most respected racing drivers. Jan competed in Formula 1 during the 1990s and later became a legendary endurance racer, especially at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in Corvette Racing’s sports car programs. Then comes the biggest giveaway of all. Kevin Magnussen made his Formula 1 debut for McLaren at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix and immediately stunned the paddock by finishing second after starting fourth on the grid. The result made him the first Danish driver ever to score an F1 podium finish.

If the rumors prove true, it would be Magnussen and not Max Verstappen, according to earlier rumors, to become the latest international star after Kimi Raikkonen and Shane van Gisbergen to be recruited into Trackhouse Racing’s ambitious Project 91 initiative. The project launched by team owner Justin Marks aims to bring globally recognized racing talent into the NASCAR Cup Series on a part-time basis.

San Diego race gets major backing

While the rumors surrounding Kevin Magnussen are grabbing headlines, the bigger story may actually be what NASCAR is trying to build around the San Diego weekend itself.

“The Qualcomm Circuit represents the future of motorsports — built with precision, purpose and performance in mind — all while paying tribute to the extraordinary history of Naval Base Coronado and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. We are proud to partner with a San Diego-born global technology leader as we make history together on this remarkable stage,” said Amy Lupo, president of NASCAR San Diego, during the event announcement.

That “San Diego-born global technology leader” she referenced is Qualcomm, which now holds naming rights to the circuit as NASCAR’s Official Circuit Partner. To be honest, that collaboration reveals a lot about the sport’s future. The 3.4-mile, 16-turn Qualcomm Circuit is more than simply a makeshift street track. This weekend is being handled by NASCAR as a comprehensive test of what modern racing entertainment might look like.

With plans centered on live connectivity, fan interaction, real-time data systems, and improved digital experiences throughout the race weekend, Qualcomm and NASCAR are already working together on technology integration throughout the event. The setting alone already makes it historic.

For the first time in NASCAR’s modern history, a race will be held on an operational military facility. The complete course will be built inside Naval Base Coronado. Beginning in late May, construction will turn parts of the base into a makeshift racing arena with lengthy straightaways, tight braking zones, and challenging turns that should greatly benefit road-course experts.

This feels much grander than a typical NASCAR weekend when you consider the backdrop of fighter jets, aircraft carriers, and the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebrations. It feels like NASCAR is trying to reinvent its image entirely. And bringing internationally recognized names through Project 91 would only amplify that vision even further.