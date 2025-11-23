Heartfelt Wishes Pour In for NASCAR Star After Big Personal Announcement

Corey LaJoie has never been the type to keep his life in two separate lanes. On one side, he’s the guy racing door to door in the Cup Series, hunting for every spot he can grab. On the other he’s the dad posting goofy videos of his boys and talking openly about how fatherhood keeps him sane in a sport that can eat you alive.

Fans love that mix. They tune in for the racing, sure, but they stay for the realness.

It started back in 2019 when LaJoie and his wife, Kelly, announced they were expecting their first son, Levi, right around Easter 2020. Then in 2021 came the news of baby number two, Jenson Daniel, due the following May of 2022.

Each time, the garage and the grandstands lit up with congratulations because the LaJoies have this way of making big moments feel like they’re happening to the whole NASCAR family.

That’s why the newest announcement hit so hard. LaJoie and Kelly dropped the sweetest post on Instagram showing the whole crew, Levi, Jenson, and now the hint of a third little one on the way.

It wasn’t some huge reveal, but just some beautiful pictures and the quiet joy of a growing family. For a driver who’s always been open about loving the chaos of boys running wild at home, adding another member feels like the most natural thing in the world.

LaJoie’s podcast, Stacking Pennies, has given fans a front row seat to all of it. He’ll go from breaking down tire fall off one minute to laughing about diaper changes the next. That honesty makes him one of the most relatable guys in the garage.

When he talks about parenting being “a lot of fun” and jokes about building a small army, you can hear the grin in his voice. So when the news broke that the army is growing again, the love poured in fast. Friends and fans on Instagram cannot contain their excitement.

Friends and fans wish well

Jordan Fish kept it short and perfect: “Awwwwwww Congratulations.”

It’s the kind of warm hug in comment form that feels exactly right. She’s been around the NASCAR circle forever and knows how special these family moments are, especially when everyone’s watched the boys go from babies to little racetrack regulars.

Mark Martin, the legend himself, didn’t need words. He just dropped a simple “ ”

Coming from a guy who doesn’t post much, that little emoji carried a ton of weight. LaJoie grew up in the sport with his dad, Randy, being a two-time champ, so when a Hall of Famer like Martin celebrates the news, it’s a quiet stamp of approval from one generation to the next.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about the pictures. “Beautiful pictures” showed up over and over, and it’s easy to see why. Kelly has a gift for capturing the soft, real moments, the kind that make you smile even if you’ve never met them. The whole feed feels like flipping through a family album you’re lucky enough to peek at.

Of course, NASCAR fans wouldn’t be NASCAR fans without a little fun. Someone suggested, “Name him LaBubu, LaBubu Lajoie sounds cute,” and you can practically hear LaJoie laughing at that one. With Levi, Jenson, and Pierce already tearing up the house, the name game is always open season, and the fans love jumping in like they’re part of the brainstorming session.

Then there were the hopeful ones: “Congratulations, this is so awesome!! Hopefully, a Girl will join your bunch.”

Three boys already means pure chaos and pure joy, and a bunch of fans are crossing fingers for a little girl to round out the crew. Corey Lajoie’s talked plenty about the wild energy of raising sons, so the idea of pink bows and tutus mixed in has everyone smiling at the thought.

The news is still fresh, but the love is already huge. Another baby LaJoie on the way just feels right, another chapter for a family that’s never been shy about letting the NASCAR world come along for the ride.