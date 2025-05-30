Historic Moment: Michael Jordan Coming Out in Support of Richard Petty at World 600, 43 Years Ago

Anyone who knows Michael Jordan knows racing isn’t just something he dabbles in, it’s part of his soul, a love that goes way back to his childhood days in Wilmington, North Carolina. Picture little MJ, tagging along with his dad to local tracks like North Wilkesboro, eyes wide as the cars zoomed by. Those memories stuck with him, lighting a fire that would one day lead him to become a big player in NASCAR. “I’ve been a fan for so long. And I’m always going to be that. Making money or losing money, I’m going to be a fan of NASCAR.” He said this last year.

That fire turned into something amazing in 2020 when he teamed up with Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 champ, to start 23XI Racing. When Jordan first stepped into NASCAR, a lot of folks raised their eyebrows, wondering if this was just a flashy side gig for a celebrity. But MJ shut down the doubters quickly, showing he was all in, heart and soul. With a smart partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing has turned into a legit contender in the Cup Series. And it’s no surprise to see Jordan at the races, cheering on his team with that same fiery spirit he brought to the court.

For Jordan, this isn’t just about owning a team, it’s all about pouring his heart into a sport that’s been with him since he was a kid. And that brings us to a moment that’s warming fans’ hearts all over again. A throwback to 1982 when a young MJ crossed paths with another Carolina legend, Richard Petty, in a way that feels like destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Carolina connection

There’s nothing like a blast from the past to warm the heart, and NASCAR fans got a real treat on May 30, 2025, when a post on X brought a cherished moment back to life! Shared by @nascarman_rr. The post features a black-and-white photo of a 19-year-old Michael Jordan standing beside Richard Petty at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the World 600 on May 30, 1982.

The caption reads, “May 30, 1982: Michael Jordan was a guest of honor and introduced to the crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the World 600. Jordan said, ‘I’m a racing fan, and I hope Richard Petty wins.'” The image shows a young MJ, all smiles in a polo shirt, next to Petty, looking every bit the legend in his cowboy hat and shades, a cigar tucked in his grin, as the two share a moment that feels so pure.

What makes this photo extra special is the North Carolina connection that ties these two legends together! Jordan, hailing from Wilmington, had just led UNC to the 1982 NCAA championship with a game-winning shot against Georgetown, making him a local hero. Petty, born in Level Cross, was already “The King” of NASCAR, with 200 career wins and seven Cup Series titles, driving the No. 43 STP Pontiac for Petty Enterprises. Both men carried the pride of the Tar Heel State in their hearts, and their meeting at Charlotte Motor Speedway felt like a homecoming of sorts.

The crowd went wild when Jordan was introduced as a guest of honor, and the Charlotte Observer captured their mutual admiration, noting that Jordan and Petty said they were fans of each other. For MJ, who’d watched races at North Wilkesboro growing up, this was his first big NASCAR event, and his words—hoping Petty would win—were a sweet shout-out to a fellow Carolinian. Petty finished eighth that day, and Neil Bonnett lifted the iconic trophy, but the memory of two icons sharing the spotlight is a win in every fan’s heart.

It’s tough not to get a little teary looking at this photo, credited to News photo/Hunter, with a young Jordan standing tall next to Petty, both of them beaming like old friends. It’s a snapshot of a simpler time, when a college kid from Wilmington and a racing icon from Level Cross could connect over their shared love for racing. Jordan’s support for Petty that day feels like a little hint of the future, showing just how much NASCAR meant to him. A love that would one day lead him to own a team that’s carrying on the sport’s legacy with pride.

From April Fool’s joke to reality, Michael Jordan began his NASCAR story

That 1982 moment at Charlotte wasn’t the only time Michael Jordan’s name popped up in NASCAR chatter—it also set the stage for a twist that’s straight out of a feel-good movie! On April 1, 1997, an April Fools’ prank made the rounds, claiming that Jordan, then ruling the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, was about to co-own a NASCAR team, complete with McDonald’s and Nike sponsorships.

The story was wild, Jordan supposedly ditching basketball to start a racing team, which made everyone have a good laugh, with his team quickly saying there was no truth to it. But here’s the fun part: that silly joke turned out to be a sneak peek of what was to come, like a fortune teller getting it right in the best way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By 2018, Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner who’d been rocking Jordan Brand gear for 15 years, sent a cheeky text to MJ: “Haha, obviously fake news, not real, but if you ever want to get into NASCAR, I’m your guy.” And boom! In 2020, the dream came true—Hamlin and Jordan teamed up to form 23XI Racing, announcing their Cup Series entry for 2021 with Jordan as the majority owner, Hamlin as minority owner, and Bubba Wallace as their first driver.

The team’s name was conjured by blending Jordan’s No. 23 with Hamlin’s No. 11, a perfect fit for their friendship. With wins like Wallace’s 2023 Talladega stunner and Tyler Reddick’s championship run last year. What started as a prank became a legacy, showing that sometimes the funniest ideas have a way of coming true.

Looking back at that 1982 photo of Jordan and Petty at the World 600, it feels like the stars were aligning for this. Jordan’s kind words for “The King” back then showed a kid who truly loved racing, and that April Fools’ joke in 1997, laughed off at the time, ended up being a glimpse into the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as Jordan watches his 23XI Racing team take on the Cup Series, with drivers like Wallace and Reddick carrying the torch, he’s not just a fan in the stands anymore. He’s helping shape NASCAR’s next chapter, all while honoring the spirit of that day at Charlotte, where a young basketball star met a racing legend.