Historic NASCAR Track Submerged Under Water as Rain Floods American City

The Milwaukee Mile, the oldest operating speedway in the world, has been a cornerstone of American motorsport since 1903, dishing out iconic moments that still give fans chills. Picture this: the 1996 Sears Auto Center 250, where Buckshot Jones nipped Mike McLaughlin by a razor-thin 0.002 seconds, the tightest finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series history. Dick Trickle led early, but a late slide into the wall set up Jones’ heart-stopping charge to the checkered flag. That’s the kind of drama the Mile’s known for, etched into its one-mile oval like tire marks on asphalt.

Then there’s the 2007 AT&T 250, a race that cranked the chaos to 11. Aric Almirola snagged the pole in the No. 20 car, dominating early while regular driver Denny Hamlin was stuck in Sonoma. Mid-race, under caution, the team yanked Almirola out and put Hamlin in. Hamlin stormed to the win, but Almirola got the official credit, a wild, controversial twist that’s still debated in NASCAR circles.

The Mile’s no stranger to hometown glory either. Wisconsin’s own Johnny Sauter (2005) and Paul Menard (2006) are the only Badger State drivers to win Xfinity races there, sending local fans into a frenzy with their triumphs. These moments are why the Milwaukee Mile, nestled in West Allis, Wisconsin, is hallowed ground for racing fans. It’s hosted legends from Fred Lorenzen to Ty Gibbs, blending NASCAR’s grit with the state’s racing soul.

But now, this historic track is in serious jeopardy, caught in the crosshairs of Mother Nature’s wrath. Torrential rains have slammed southeast Wisconsin, submerging the Mile and threatening its legacy just weeks before a major IndyCar event. The flooding’s turned a track built for speed into something else entirely, and fans are left wondering what’s next for this motorsport gem.

The track is now suitable for boat racing

Milwaukee’s underwater, and the Mile’s feeling the worst of it. On August 9, up to 13 inches of rain hammered Milwaukee County, turning roads into rivers and submerging homes and basements. Over 38,000 people lost power, and the Wisconsin State Fair shut down early, canceling a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert. Firefighters and residents are battling rising waters, with I-43 ramps and even Mitchell Airport runways flooded. The National Weather Service issued dire warnings about “life-threatening” conditions, urging folks to steer clear of flooded roads. Social media posts captured the chaos at the Mile, with cars stranded in floodwaters at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, where the track sits.

The Milwaukee Mile, built for high-speed battles, now looks more suited for boat racing. Videos and photos show water swallowing the infield and grandstands, a surreal sight for a venue that’s hosted roaring crowds and screaming engines for over a century.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Roger Penske’s NTT IndyCar Series is set to race here in just two weeks, on August 23-24, for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250. IndyCar’s return in 2024 was a big deal after an eight-year absence, and this year’s single race is a high-stakes event. The flooding raises serious questions about whether the track can be race-ready in time, with cleanup crews facing a daunting task to restore the Mile’s glory.

This isn’t Wisconsin’s first brush with flooding. Historic deluges in 1880, 1884, and 2008 have left scars on the state, but the Mile’s current state is a gut punch for motorsport fans. Posts on X show the track underwater, with one user lamenting, “Hoping everyone is safe.” The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board’s recent safety upgrades, approved on August 7, feel like a distant memory as the focus shifts to damage control. With IndyCar’s big weekend looming, all eyes are on whether the Mile can rebound from this watery chaos to host Penske’s showcase event.

Could the NASCAR truck series return to the Milwaukee Mile?

The flooding’s not the only challenge facing the Milwaukee Mile. NASCAR’s absence in 2025 is another blow. For the first time since 1992, none of NASCAR’s three national series, Cup, Xfinity, or Truck, will race in Wisconsin next year. The Craftsman Truck Series returned in 2023 after a 13-year hiatus, with Layne Riggs winning the 2024 LIUNA 175 playoff opener. But scheduling conflicts with IndyCar’s August 24, 2025, date and the Wisconsin State Fair’s July-August takeover sank NASCAR’s plans.

Promoter Bob Sargent, who revived racing at the Mile in 2019 with the Midwest Tour, got blindsided by IndyCar’s 2024 and 2025 dates, despite claiming a contract. Efforts to find an alternate 2025 date fizzled due to NASCAR’s packed calendar, TV windows, and other track commitments.

Sargent moved his ASA STARS National Tour to Slinger Speedway and the ARCA Menards Series to Madison International Speedway for 2025, but he’s not giving up. Talks over the June 13-15 weekend at Madison and Slinger showed Track Enterprises and NASCAR are open to a 2026 return. The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board, led by John Yingling, shares that optimism, citing a strong relationship with Sargent.

IndyCar’s contract includes a 2026 race, per Penske Corporation’s Bud Denker, which could complicate things, but Sargent’s eyeing bigger events, like Xfinity or even Cup races. NASCAR’s history at the Mile, ARCA’s William Sawalich dominated the 2024 Sprecher 150, keeping hope alive for a comeback, even as the track battles floodwaters and scheduling woes.