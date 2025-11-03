How Does NASCAR Powerball Playoff Work and Who Won It? Prize Money, Eligibility and More

The NASCAR Powerball Playoff is a special promotion that runs alongside the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. It gives lottery players a chance to win big while celebrating one of NASCAR’s biggest events.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fans can enter through participating state lotteries and become eligible for a series of elimination drawings that follow the same format as the Cup Series Playoffs. The top prize is a $1 million payout along with a VIP trip for two to Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What exactly is the NASCAR Powerball Playoff?

The NASCAR Powerball Playoff combines the excitement of racing with the thrill of the lottery. It’s a second-chance drawing for Powerball ticket holders, turning an ordinary $2 ticket into a shot at major cash prizes and a race-day experience.

The format mirrors the Cup Series Playoffs: it starts with 16 players, then narrows to 12, then 8, and finally to 4. Each round lines up with a NASCAR race announcement, keeping the excitement alive throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

State lotteries manage their own qualifying contests. Once you buy a Powerball ticket, you can enter the drawing without paying any extra fee. The 2025 edition ended with the Phoenix finale, but the buzz continues as NASCAR and lottery fans come together for a unique crossover event.

The promotion began in 2023 and was described by Michelle Byron from NASCAR’s partnership team as “a great avenue to engage fans nationwide.” After a strong fan response, it returned in 2024 and ran again in 2025 for its third year. Powerball’s huge audience draws in casual players, while NASCAR brings in racing fans, making it a win-win partnership.

AD

Imago AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 10: A NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Championship weekend sign before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on November 10, 2024 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 10 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241110080

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How does the Powerball Playoff work?

Here’s how it goes step by step:

State lotteries hold special contests or second-chance drawings during the NASCAR regular season.

Sixteen national semi-finalists are chosen from these entries.

The field is reduced through elimination drawings that match the Cup Series format, going from 16 to 12 to 8 to 4. Each stage is tied to a specific race. For example, the Round of 16 was revealed on August 23, 2025, at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The four finalists win VIP trips for two to the Phoenix Championship Weekend, including hotel stays and hospitality passes.

One of those finalists wins the grand prize of $1 million during a live drawing on NBC. The other three finalists receive smaller prizes of around $10,000 each, while those eliminated earlier take home $2,500 to $5,000.

To enter, players simply buy a Powerball ticket in a participating state. Winners are chosen through random drawings, combining pure luck from the lottery with the thrill of NASCAR competition.

When did NASCAR and Powerball partner up?

The partnership began in early 2023, marking the first NASCAR Powerball Playoff season. The program returned in 2024 and continued into 2025 for its third edition. Michelle Byron from NASCAR’s partnership department praised it as an exciting way to connect with fans across the country.

Powerball’s large player base and NASCAR’s passionate following have made the collaboration a strong fit, bringing both communities together for an exciting national event.

What can fans win through the NASCAR Powerball playoff?

The prizes vary depending on how far participants advance. The four finalists each win a VIP trip for two to Phoenix Championship Weekend, complete with hotel accommodations and race-day access.

During the live drawing, one finalist claims the $1 million grand prize on NBC. The other three finalists receive smaller prizes, typically around $10,000, while those eliminated earlier get between $2,500 and $5,000.

This year, Francisco Erives, of Jetmore, Kansas, was declared the $1 million winner of the NASCAR Powerball playoff during a drawing broadcast live from Phoenix Raceway on NBC, just before the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.