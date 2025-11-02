How Much Prize Money Will The NASCAR 2025 Championship Winner Earn? Owners’ Payout, Purse and More

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has reached its dramatic conclusion, with one showdown at Phoenix Raceway. Four drivers from two powerhouse organizations are in contention: Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, and Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Kyle Larson.

With the Bill France Cup on the line, bragging rights aren’t the only thing at stake. A major financial reward awaits whoever takes the checkered flag.

What’s in it for the winners?

This year’s total purse for the championship event sits at $12,394,135, according to Jayski’s Silly Season Site, marking an increase from last season’s $11,700,064 reported by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. While NASCAR doesn’t publicly release its detailed payout structure, it’s generally understood that the race winner claims between 8% and 10% of the purse.

That would put the champion’s take-home figure in the range of $991,000 to $1.24 million, not including potential bonuses from sponsors or the team. The driver’s share is just the tip of the iceberg, but it’s a sweet slice for the one who crosses the line first.

Purses have long been a NASCAR staple, but the championship finale stands out as the richest of the year. The rest of the field splits the remainder based on finish position, charter status, and season results. Charters, those guaranteed starting spots for 36 teams, play a big role here.

Each chartered team gets a base payout of about $141,000 per race, which adds up to over $5 million across the full season. That base helps keep the lights on, but it’s nowhere near the $15 to $20 million it costs to run a top Cup team yearly. Mid-pack owners scratch their heads at the math since wins pay extra, but consistency still counts.

The 2025 charter agreement, fresh off negotiation battles, boosts those numbers. Teams pushed hard for bigger shares from the $7.7 billion TV pot running from 2025 to 2031. Now, charters lock in for 14 years through 2039, with good-faith talks to follow. Performance bonuses are tied to owner points from the prior two years.

The top charter earns 36 shares while the bottom receives one. NASCAR issues checks five business days after each race and year-end funds 30 days after Phoenix. It’s a system that rewards the grind, but small teams still feel the pinch.

Sponsorships fill the gaps. A primary deal can bring in $10 to $20 million a year per car, depending on exposure and driver appeal. Brands like FedEx with Hamlin or Ally with Larson rely on TV audiences and trackside presence.

The 2025 playoffs averaged 2.8 million viewers, up 5% from 2024, according to early Nielsen data. That bump helps, but it’s the Daytona 500’s 7.3 million or Coca-Cola 600’s 4.1 million that attract the biggest money. For the champion, a win multiplies sponsor interest as deals renew and new partners come calling.

The purse split isn’t all cash. Manufacturers provide contingency bonuses for strong runs, with Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota rewarding their top performers. Playoff pools grow for deep runs.

The Daytona 500’s $25 million payout dwarfs regular races that range from $6 to $9 million, depending on the venue. Phoenix’s $12 million marks the grand finale, but for Denny Hamlin, money isn’t the motivation heading into Phoenix; it’s the legacy.

Denny is doing everything he can

After years of near-misses, he knows this could be his last, best shot to finally win the elusive championship that has defined his career. Determined not to let the moment slip away, Hamlin is doing everything possible to prepare, including reaching out to his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell for insights on how to master the tricky one-mile track.

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin revealed that he plans to study Bell’s approach closely. “I’ll be asking Christopher as many questions as I can,” he admitted, explaining that he’s already started to adjust his driving style and requested changes to his setup to better fit Phoenix’s unique layout.

He said he’s locked in on how he wants to attack the race but remains open to learning anything that could give him an edge. While he’s uncertain how much team collaboration will actually come into play, Hamlin made it clear that he’s leaving nothing to chance.

This time, he’s fine-tuning every detail, not for a bigger paycheck, but for the one achievement that’s always escaped him. After nearly two decades at the top of NASCAR, Hamlin isn’t chasing dollars; he’s chasing closure.