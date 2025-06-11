“I Am Old!” — Kyle Busch Ends Over 2-Decade Long Pain With Charlotte Triumph in Emotional Return

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott—what’s the common thread? They’ve all battled in the Legends Car Series, a gritty proving ground for NASCAR’s brightest stars. Launched in 1992 by Humpy Wheeler and Elliott Forbes-Robinson, this grassroots series puts drivers in 5/8-scale replicas of 1930s and 1940s American classics, like the 1934 Ford Coupe, powered by zippy 1250cc Yamaha motorcycle engines. These tube-frame beasts hit 120 mph, but their low-maintenance design keeps costs down, making it a haven for raw talent.

Legends racing is all about skill, not wallets. With identical “spec” cars sanctioned by INEX, setup and driving chops trump big budgets. From local bullrings to national showdowns, the series has been a launchpad for young guns and a playground for veterans. It’s where future champs learn to sling cars sideways, trade paint, and chase checkered flags without breaking the bank.

Fans love the door-to-door action, and tracks buzz with the series’ old-school vibe. For many NASCAR pros, Legends was the first taste of real competition, a place to hone instincts before hitting the big leagues. And it looks like Kyle Busch has sparked his redemption run with his mastery, hopping back into the Legends car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kyle Busch finally tastes a race win

Kyle Busch rolled into Charlotte’s Summer Shootout on Tuesday and left with a win that hit deep. After dominating the Masters division, he told FloRacing, “Not bad, yeah, I mean that was, I didn’t think we’re gonna be that good but here we are so feels good. Those guys were fast, I mean they put up good laps in qualifying and we were third but I pulled that out of my butt. So happy to start that far up front, I felt our car was good enough anyways but certainly was fun to get upfront some decent laps.” His pole-to-checkered flag run through a caution-filled 25-lap race was vintage Busch, outpacing a stacked field before rain and lightning cut the night short.

The victory was more than a trophy—it ended a 22-year Legends Car drought. When asked how long it’d been, Busch laughed and said, “Since I won a Legend Car race? 19 maybe, 2001 might have been my last win so it’s been a while. It’s changed a little bit that’s for sure as well. Coming out here racing in the Masters class I mean. I am old! I might be the youngest Master, but hey I am eligible, so might as well go do it.” At 40, Busch’s “I am old!” quip drew chuckles, but his skill was timeless, threading through chaos to grab the win.

Back in 2001, Busch knew his way around in the legend cars, piling up over 65 Legends Car wins since 1999 and snagging two track titles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Bullring. That year, he also bagged 10 Late Model victories, his versatility paving the way for NASCAR stardom. Legends was his crucible, sharpening the race craft that’d later earn two Cup titles. Tuesday’s win, though, wasn’t just nostalgia; it was redemption, a spark for a driver hungry to reclaim his edge after a winless 2024 Cup season.

Fans on X went wild, one posting, “Kyle’s still got it, schooling kids in Legends!” Another called it “a throwback to Rowdy’s roots.” The Master’s field, packed with veterans, tested Busch, but his pole run and clean moves showed why he’s a legend himself.

Before the weather played its part, the likes of Spencer Bradshaw, Chase Burgeson, and Jake Bollman reigned supreme in their divisions, lit up Charlotte’s summer night. This wasn’t just a one-off. Busch’s return to Legends, racing for fun and pride, rekindled memories of his early days. With the Cup Series’ Mexico City race looming, his Charlotte triumph—his first grassroots win in decades—sent a message: Rowdy’s far from done, on any track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch’s Mexico tweet sparks fan firestorm

Kyle Busch’s Charlotte Legends win had fans buzzing, but a recent tweet about NASCAR’s upcoming Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez turned the heat up. Casually hyping his trip to “visit my Mexico amigo’s,” Busch ignited a social media storm, with fans dragging up his 2023 Cancun airport arrest for unknowingly carrying a firearm. Despite a U.S. concealed carry permit, Mexico’s strict laws landed him a suspended sentence and a fine, tarnishing his image. X erupted with memes and jabs, one fan tweeting, “Pack light this time, Rowdy!” Another quipped, “Hope Kyle checked his bags twice.”

The backlash didn’t faze Busch, but it highlighted his knack for stirring drama. NASCAR’s first international points race since 1958, set for June 15, is a logistical beast, with teams navigating Mexico’s branding rules and high-altitude track challenges. Busch’s tweet, meant to hype the historic event, instead became a lightning rod, with Reddit threads debating his “tone-deaf” timing. Fans still root for his talent, but his Mexico misstep lingers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch’s Cup season has been rough—no wins since 2023, sitting 18th in points. His Legends triumph showed flashes of brilliance, but Mexico’s a chance to silence doubters. He was on the cusp of breaking the long winless streak at COTA earlier this year, so RCR has improved their road course program. With fans watching his every move, Busch’s gotta race clean—on and off the track—to reclaim his crown.