“I F**ked It All Up”: Ryan Blaney Screams Out in Frustration, Admitting His Failure at Michigan

On lap 109 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang went from contender to chaos in a heartbeat. Running 12th, the 2023 NASCAR Cup champ got loose in Turn 4, spinning onto pit road and bringing out the caution flag. The slide left Blaney’s right rear toe link battered, with visible damage to the right side. “It’s f—— killed. System: I f—– it all up,” Blaney screamed over the radio, his frustration raw.

The #12 Ford wasn’t impeded by other cars on the track, it was just a freak accident where Blaney lost control of his ride and just spun across the racetrack. Chris Buescher did a good job of avoiding any contact and put his foot to the gas, and ran in front of the spinning Team Penske car. Stage 2 has seen a lot of stoppages due to wrecks and pile-ups, and this incident by Blaney is likely to close out this stage.

In the follow-up restart, Austin Cindric and William Byron were involved in a battle to grab the stage win. But once again, the #24 car pulled through on lap 119 and scored the almighty playoff point for himself. Cindric finished second, Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top 5 spots.

