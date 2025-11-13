Iconic NASCAR Sponsor Faces Antitrust Investigation Amidst It’s Own Lawsuit Issues

Shane van Gisbergen, the Kiwi-born former Supercars champion, is hitting the NASCAR scene in style behind the wheel of the Red Bull-branded No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, a move that’s already catching big attention. In 2025, he made headlines by winning the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City, showcasing his skill by out-duelling major competitors in tricky, rain-affected conditions in the No. 88 Trackhouse car.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His car, decked in the signature Red Bull colours and supported by a team renowned for its road course focus, has become a symbol of his rapid rise in NASCAR. Now Red Bull faces a battle ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Bull under EU antitrust probe

In a development that’s shaking up both the corporate and motorsports worlds, Red Bull, one of the most recognizable names in global sport and an iconic sponsor across racing, is now under formal investigation by European Union antitrust regulators. The probe, launched Thursday by the European Commission, alleges that the Austrian energy drink giant may have used its market dominance to restrict competition, particularly targeting energy drinks sold by its closest rival, widely believed to be Monster Energy.

According to Reuters, the investigation stems from suspicions that Red Bull developed a Europe-wide strategy designed to limit the sale of rival energy drinks larger than its own signature 250 ml can. Officials believe this approach, allegedly rolled out in markets such as the Netherlands, could have artificially constrained competition and potentially kept consumer prices high while limiting choice.

EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera underscored the motive behind the probe, saying regulators want to ensure that “these practices may not be keeping prices high and limiting the choice of energy drinks for consumers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Red Bull, this marks the escalation of scrutiny that began with surprise raids on its European offices in 2023, after competitors accused it of unfairly manipulating retailer relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Reports suggest the case was initially prompted by allegations from Monster Energy, the U.S. company that has long vied with Red Bull for global dominance in the energy drink market.

According to the Financial Times, the Commission believes Red Bull might have granted both monetary and non-monetary incentives to supermarkets and petrol station shops in exchange for reducing or eliminating rival products, especially those sold in larger cans that compete directly with its smaller, premium-positioned offering.

While Red Bull has so far declined to comment publicly, the stakes are enormous. If found guilty of violating EU antitrust laws, the company could face fines of up to 10% of its global annual revenue, a massive financial hit for a brand that generated more than €10 billion in worldwide sales in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the legal implications, there’s the looming shadow of reputational damage. For a company whose identity is so deeply tied to sport, adrenaline, and competition, an accusation of stifling competition cuts especially deep.

This investigation also arrives as Red Bull navigates its own legal entanglements elsewhere, including consumer lawsuits over marketing and brand claims in the United States. Combined with the European probe, these issues point to a broader corporate challenge: maintaining aggressive global dominance while staying within the bounds of fair competition. The energy drink market has become a battlefield of giants, and Red Bull’s aggressive retail strategy, once seen as brilliant marketing, is now being reexamined under the microscope of regulatory law.

The implications extend far beyond beverage aisles. Red Bull’s deep presence in motorsports, from owning championship-winning Formula 1 teams to sponsoring NASCAR drivers and events, means that a corporate shake-up could ripple through the sporting ecosystem. In NASCAR, Red Bull’s branding and marketing campaigns have long symbolized innovation and youth appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as the company faces scrutiny over its business practices, questions arise about how sponsorships, marketing strategies, and fan engagement might evolve if the company is forced to scale back or restructure its commercial model in Europe.

USA Sports takes over for the 2026 season

Starting in 2026, NASCAR’s broadcast setup will see a major change as USA Sports becomes the new producer of 10 NASCAR Cup Series races that previously aired on USA Network. This update follows the corporate restructuring that moved several NBCUniversal cable networks into Versant Media Group, the parent company behind USA Sports.

“USA Sports will be the home of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs once again in 2026, producing the final 14 races of the season, with 10 airing on USA Network beginning next summer.”

The 2026 broadcast plan also matches NASCAR’s efforts to keep race times steady and easy for fans to follow. The shift marks a new role for USA Sports as it takes on both regular-season and playoff production duties under the Versant umbrella. The NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts will be split among four domestic media partners as part of a new seven-year media rights agreement: FOX Sports, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC Sports/USA Sports.

NASCAR released its full list of 2026 start times and network assignments on November 12, 2025. Most events are set for 3 p.m. ET, following data that later start times draw more viewers. The 2026 schedule also includes nine night races, giving fans a mix of afternoon and evening events.

One example from the lineup is the Iowa Speedway race, listed for 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Another example shows the Chicagoland Speedway event airing at 6 p.m. ET on TNT. The full plan includes steady start times, returning tracks, and a consistent presence for USA Network as part of the new production shift.