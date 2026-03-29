“I’m Glad I Didn’t”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Champion Reveals How One Decision Almost Ended Everything Too Soon

In sports, one single decision can define how someone’s career will be remembered. Some walk away too early, unable to finish their business their way, while some stay too long to see it get worse. In Justin Allgaier’s case, that choice came almost a year too soon, when the biggest moment of his career hadn’t arrived yet.

Allgaier almost left NASCAR in 2023

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, Allgaier won the third race of this season and the 31st of his career. When asked if he’s the kind of person who has a timeline in his mind as to how long he wants to do this, he surprisingly said it was in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three years ago. That was it. I told them I wanted to retire 3 years ago. I’m glad I didn’t. I guess now looking back on it, I’m glad I didn’t. We won the championship in ’24 and I was ready, I was good. I wanted to do the mic drop on the stage and just walk away.”

After 14 seasons, Allgaier finally got to hold the Xfinity (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) trophy after 471 races, at the age of 38. He beat his fellow Championship 4 drivers AJ Allmendinger, Cole Custer and Austin Hill in his No. 7 Chevy for JR Motorsports. Had he taken the call in 2023, he wouldn’t have seen the peak that his career made him reach, the benefits of what he’s enjoying to date. In fact, he’s more than happy right now that he didn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m having a lot of fun right now. I’m heavily caffeinated and highly motivated. We’re going to enjoy tonight, but I got a job to do tomorrow and that’s been my motto this year. On to the next one, have fun in the moment, enjoy it with the people you’re around. Go to the next one and have some more fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago JUSTIN ALLGAIER 7 gewinnt das NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race auf dem Phönix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, Nordamerika JUSTIN ALLGAIER 7 wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, United States of America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxArce/Grindst ibxiqx12959983.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

Before he won his maiden title in 2024, he had said the same thing. He had told his close circle that he’d retire “on the spot” if he ever wins the championship. And at that time, too, the reason for not backing out was the same.

“I’ll be honest with you, I thought I’d have different emotions up here, and I thought I’d be ready to be done. It just makes you fired up to come back next year and try to win it again,” he had said after winning his ’24 championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many drivers and athletes, it’s the opposite. Reaching the pinnacle of any sport makes you feel there’s nothing more to achieve. But for drivers like Allgaier, it’s not the destination, it’s the journey that matters more. Those peak moments fire him up more to get up and do the same thing the next day, rather than relax and bank on it later.

But for now, he can at least enjoy that sweet win.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did the Dale Earnhardt Jr star perform at Martinsville?

To be honest, the NASCAR O’Reilly’s Auto Parts race was extremely frenetic. The Dale Jr’s star driver snatched the lead during a late-race restart and went on to seize his 31st career NOAPS win. Incidentally, this was also Allgaier’s third win of 2026 and a confirmation that JR Motorsports is running riot. As it happens, the last five O’Reilly races have all been won by JRM drivers, and three of those have come from Allgaier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I keep saying it and I keep talking about how great this team is, but we have fired off 2026 better than I could have imagined,” said Allgaier post the race.

Allgaier started on pole, controlled the pace, and took the opening stage. All this was despite a couple of caution periods due to a few spins. Stage 2 was nothing to write home about because the #7 driver ended up down in 10th place. In the final stage, Rajah Caruth led the field while Allgaier began his fight back up the pack.

Late in the final stage, there was a red flag for nearly half an hour when Lee Pulliam triggered a pile-up. Fortunately, Justin Allgaier kept his head during the final few restarts and went on to triumph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind him were Corey Day, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed. O’Reilly Series debutant Lee Pulliam impressed many with a strong 5th place finish. From a championship perspective, Allgaier now has a comfortable 92-point cushion over his nearest rival, Jesse Love.