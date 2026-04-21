“I’m Your Number 1”: Ex-F1 Driver Demands a Chance From Roger Penske as Team Penske Seat Opens Up

Roger Penske’s wide motorsports portfolio sometimes makes him the bridge some drivers need to jump series. After all, most drivers don’t feel satisfied until they manage to leave some tire marks across a plethora of different series. And this is exactly the case for this one former Formula 1 driver, who currently competes in IMSA for Porsche-Penske Motorsports, but is keen on making an IndyCar debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

IMSA driver looks forward to making IndyCar debut

“I’ve told him that right away. I said if the opportunity ever comes, I want to make sure I’m your number one in the list,” Felipe Nasr has quite a widespread racing resume all across global motorsports. Back in 2014, he landed a deal with Williams Racing as their reserve driver, making his racing debut with Sauber in the coming season. He raced with the team for two years before making the switch to IMSA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He debuted in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Whelen Engineering Racing in the Prototype category and managed to win the championship that very season. Ever since, he has continued to race in the series and moved to race for Roger Penske’s operation in 2023. But now, he has bigger targets to aim for.

“You know, we had these conversations, and if the time is right and the opportunity comes, great. Otherwise, I’m also loving the product. I’m evolved. It’s been a dream come true to race for Porsche – Penske Motorsports. And just giving those big wins, you know, for the team for Roger,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndyCar is a different racing series altogether. Open-wheel can be challenging for drivers who are coming in from a series like IMSA. However, that shouldn’t be the case for Felipe Nasr. Although he didn’t have a striking performance in Formula 1, his three-year presence in the garage and on the grid is enough for him to grasp the roots early in IndyCar. But with Penske’s lineup locked in. It is tough to say if the move will happen anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if it does, it wouldn’t be the first time Roger Penske manages to lure someone to IndyCar via Formula 1. He has been around the motorsports business for a long time now, and even had the chance to get one of the most successful F1 drivers in history to test for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back when Ayrton Senna tested for Roger Penske

Ayrton Senna, who had already won three Formula 1 World Championships, did not have the best season in 1992 as Williams dominated the grid with their introduction of active aerodynamics (which would ultimately be banned). Nigel Mansell won the championship that year, and Senna spiraled down into a spree of runner-up finishes.

As his team continued to struggle, he decided to run a test for IndyCar prior to the start of the 1993 season at the Firebird International Raceway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Emerson called me and asked if Ayrton could have a ride, and I said absolutely,” Roger Penske said.

Senna was at the track with Emerson Fittipaldi. After a whole day of running, Senna finished his testing with a best lap of 49.09 seconds. While he also delivered positive feedback on the car and how it drove, the Brazilian driver eventually settled on a race-by-race deal with McLaren in Formula 1. Nigel Mansell moved to IndyCar after the ’92 season, and Senna found an old rival to compete against as Alain Prost led Williams’ garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was one of the most interesting tests that Roger Penske ever had the chance to conduct. It revealed the extent of his empire in motorsports, such that even the best driver in the world contacted him for a test.

It seems to be the case for Felipe Nasr, except for the fact that he is still actively winning in IMSA.