In Pictures: Jimmie Johnson Honors Hydroplane Icon With WWII Dream Flight

For any machine with an engine, the first instinct is to race it. Hydroplane racing has been a thing that goes all the way back to 1948. One person who was a master in this craft was the late hydroplane racing legend Bill Muncey. The International Motorsports Hall of Famer was described as the ‘Greatest Hydroplane Racer’ in history. Recently, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson got a chance to ride one of the hydroplanes that Muncey himself piloted.

The ride was all thanks to the efforts of Carvana Racing, Legacy Motor Club, and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Johnson was driving the Atlas Van Lines hydroplane and definitely had the time of his life. This particular hydroplane was raced in 1977 and was nicknamed ‘Blue Blaster’. This was one of the vehicles that guided Muncey to 62 career victories, eight Gold Cups, seven National Championships, and four World Championships.

Naturally, Jimmie Johnson was extremely honored to get a chance to pilot the hydroplane. The venue for this historic moment was Seafair in Seattle, around the Ted Jones Racecourse on Lake Washington. Johnson went on to tweet and talk about this event, which was a bucket-list item checked off for him.

Jimmie Johnson felt exhilarated after stepping into Muncey’s shoes in his hydroplane ride

Speaking about the experience, Johnson said, “I was hoping to get the boat started quickly and drive off like a professional. And I didn’t quite have that part under control. I was really surprised how physical it is inside the boat. The way the boat digs in and starts hopping and bouncing. The sensation of speed on water is way greater than on asphalt. Plus, the vulnerability of being in a boat, especially one that doesn’t have a seat belt. I couldn’t see it from the cockpit, but I can’t wait to watch some video to see how big the roostertail was and to see the spray was in the corner.” Moments like these make legends also feel like rookies when thrown into the thrill of a completely different machine.

Jimmie Johnson took the hydroplane for a spin, which lasted nearly half a dozen laps. Being a new machine for him, there were certainly a few hiccups, but Johnson got the hang of it pretty soon. According to some reports, the seven-time Cup Series champion reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour, though he admitted he felt like he was going much faster.

Apart from the bucket list, this was also a poetic moment for Johnson, as Bill Muncey was his favorite racer. As a kid, when he was four, Johnson and his father got to watch Muncey race and got his picture taken, sitting on the boat. And now, around 45 years later, he is back on the boat again, but this time in the driver’s seat, coming full circle.

How good was Bill Muncey in his heyday?

The fact that Muncey is listed as an International Motorsports Hall of Fame driver should be enough to answer that question. His hydroplane career spanned three decades, and to say that he was hugely successful would be an understatement. During that tenure, Muncey amassed eight Gold Cups, seven U.S. National Championships, and four World Championships.

Muncey wasn’t just a successful racer, but an owner as well, as he and his wife owned Bill Muncey Racing. The team went on to clinch six High Points Championships. Sadly, Muncey was killed in a blowover crash in Mexico, back in 1981. Even after his passing, his widow, Fran, continued running the team and the iconic “Blue Blaster” until 1984. In the following year, Miller Brewing Company took over sponsorship and rebranded it to Miller American.

That lasted for three years until it rebranded again to Miller High Life. Interestingly, there was a NASCAR connection, thanks to a deal between NASCAR driver Bobby Allison and Sam Bass. As such, all Miller-affiliated motorsports brands fell under the High Life umbrella. Finally, in 1988, the team changed hands to Circus Circus at the end of the season.