Jeff Gordon Confident of HMS Drivers Ahead of Phoenix Championship Showdown

Hendrick Motorsports’ feat of placing both Kyle Larson and William Byron in the Championship 4 underscores its continued supremacy in the Cup Series. It is the third time since 2021 that multiple drivers from NASCAR’s most successful team have reached the finale, reflecting the organization’s unmatched depth and adaptability in the Next Gen era.

Larson, the 2021 champion, and Byron, who has logged a career-best season under Rudy Fugle, have carried the banner for a team that thrives on preparation and engineering precision. And now, Hendrick Motorsports’ Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon also feels confident ahead of the race.

Hendrick depth shines in title hunt

Jeff Gordon couldn’t hide his excitement when asked about Hendrick Motorsports’ atmosphere heading into Championship weekend. “The electricity and the energy around the campus, this whole week is amazing because you know that you work so hard and what you want at the end of the day is to run for a championship,” Gordon said while speaking to Sirius XM.

“I think just making it to the Final Four is almost like a championship these days because of how difficult it is with the cut-offs and the way the format is.” His point carries weight: since NASCAR introduced the elimination playoffs in 2014, only a handful of organizations, most notably Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, have managed to send multiple drivers to the title race in the same year.

Hendrick did it again this season with both William Byron and Kyle Larson advancing, marking another milestone for the sport’s winningest team. Gordon emphasized the intensity that comes with being one of the four teams left standing. “There’s no doubt there’s a lot on your plate as a driver and as a team. You want to just go laser-focused, not think about anything else, lock everything out, get to the racetrack and do your job, practice, qualify, race, but that’s just not the case. It’s a big deal.” he explained.

That description perfectly mirrors what the title contenders experience at Phoenix: a media gauntlet, sponsor duties, and manufacturer obligations that fill nearly every hour of the week. Larson learned that rhythm in 2021 when he balanced countless off-track appearances en route to his first title, while Byron’s experience in last year’s Championship 4 helped him and crew chief Rudy Fugle refine their preparation for this return trip.

Gordon credited Hendrick’s organizational structure for helping its drivers stay composed amid that chaos. “There are a lot of distractions. There’s a lot that gets added to your schedule, and you’ve got to manage that. This is where I think the depth of our people just shines,” he said.

That description isn’t hyperbole. Hendrick’s Concord, N.C. campus operates nearly 24 hours a day during Championship week, with its engine and chassis departments tearing down, inspecting, and re-dyno-testing units immediately after the Martinsville cutoff race. The organization’s Phoenix-specific simulation work typically begins as early as July, showing the kind of lead-time planning Gordon referenced.

He also highlighted how every department contributes to the title push. “The debriefs and the details go all the way through the marketing and PR department too, scheduling our drivers. So I feel very confident.” Gordon noted.

That coordination has long been a Hendrick hallmark. From travel planning to sponsor obligations, each unit is tasked with protecting the drivers’ mental bandwidth leading into race day. It’s part of what made Hendrick successful through multiple eras, from Gordon’s own four-title run in the 1990s to Jimmie Johnson’s seven-championship dynasty in the 2000s, and continues to define its modern culture.

“Hoping that we get our cars into the championship line. I feel very confident, and plus, you’ve got William [Byron] to be in the Final Four, so he’s got the experience of it, and so does Kyle.” Gordon said.

That confidence is grounded in recent history. Larson captured the 2021 Cup title at Phoenix with a clutch pit-stop call from crew chief Cliff Daniels, while Byron finished third in 2023, and Ryan Blaney went on to win. Both drivers have proven they can deliver under pressure, and both enter this finale having combined for more than a dozen wins over the past two seasons, making Rick Hendrick’s team a real force to be reckoned with.

Gordon’s closing thoughts underscored why he trusts his group to handle the moment. “The teams are prepared and ready to go and able to handle the pressures that are going to lead up to practice, qualifying, and the race as well or better than anybody. I look forward to seeing how they shine under that spotlight,” he said.

Phoenix Raceway has indeed been Hendrick territory: Elliott’s 2020 title, Larson’s 2021 win, and Byron’s strong 2023 performance have all come there, proving the team’s setups and execution suit the desert oval. Between Daniels’ meticulous approach and Fugle’s sharp race-calling,

Hendrick Motorsports again appears equipped to thrive when it matters most, exactly the kind of composure Gordon once personified on track. Gordon’s trust meets the grind of crew chiefs Rudy Fugle and Cliff Daniels, who have been deeply focused since practice wrapped.

Fugle and Daniels dig data

The Phoenix session was wild with five flat tires and four red flags, but Larson and Byron escaped without incident.

Both drivers showed solid long-run pace, with Larson ranking second in 10-lap averages and Byron third. ‘Yung Money’ also led the 15-lap chart. The crew chiefs’ plates remain full, with lingering tire concerns and setup tweaks still in motion.

Fugle explained, “You have to look at it some more and go through it. Really, to be honest, I think most of the final stage strategy stuff is learned from stage one and stage two. We prepare for stage one and try to learn a bunch. Stage two is generally a similar length to stage three. You let that play out, learn on it, run your numbers.”

He added, “It’s always a learning game because every session is different. Obviously, we’re trying to get long runs to get that data to start with. We accomplished that. We’ll be way, way different come Sunday.”

Larson grazed the wall in practice, but it was purely cosmetic. Cliff Daniels spun the moment into a positive. “In the Next Gen era, we’ve scuffed the wall at many tracks. And finally, I started to realize there’s a trend. If we’re fast enough in practice, we’ll move around and we’ll scuff the wall. So, I tell the guys every week, ‘Man, I just hope we’re fast enough in practice to hit the wall.’ So, checked that box,” he said.

Extra practice, qualifying, and race simulations now dominate Hendrick’s weekend plan. The championship pressure adds weight, but Byron is entering his third straight Final Four, and Larson his third in five years.

Gordon’s faith, paired with Fugle and Daniels’ meticulous preparation, has Hendrick Motorsports primed for another shot at the title. The team’s signature combination of engineering excellence, focus, and championship composure makes it a formidable presence once again under the Phoenix spotlight.