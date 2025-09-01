Jeff Gordon Refuses to Give Up as Struggling HMS Star’s Misery Carries into Playoffs

Alex Bowman’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been more about grinding than shining. With zero wins in a playoff system that rewards victories, Bowman is at a disadvantage compared to heavyweights like Kyle Larson or William Byron, who’ve stacked up trophies and playoff points. His season’s been about staying in the fight, racking up consistent runs rather than headline-grabbing performances. That’s kept him in the playoff hunt, but it hasn’t made him a favorite to dominate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Heading into the 2025 playoffs, which kick off with the Southern 500 at Darlington, Bowman’s not the name on everyone’s lips. Drivers like Larson, Byron, or Denny Hamlin steal the spotlight with their proven ability to seal the deal. Bowman, meanwhile, enters with fewer playoff points, facing a steeper climb to make noise. His game plan?

Lean on his knack for staying cool under pressure and squeeze every ounce of performance from Hendrick’s top-tier equipment. It’s a tall order, but not impossible, especially with Jeff Gordon, Hendrick’s vice chairman, loudly in his corner. Recently, he went on SiriusXM to back his driver, insisting the No. 48 team has what it takes to surprise everyone. Jeff Gordon made it clear that the No. 48 could shock the field: “The team is solid, Blake’s doing a great job with Alex. I mean, if you just look at their performance where they’ve been running okay. The win column hasn’t come yet, and with this format, that’s an important piece of getting locked in. But if you just look at the points they’ve been scoring and where they’ve been running in the field, don’t be surprised if they go deeper than anybody anticipated in the playoffs. Now, hey, they’ve got work to do, right? You get behind as far as going into this first round.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gordon’s right. Bowman racked up over 10 top-10 finishes and a solid average finish, better than his 2023 struggles. Crew chief Blake Harris has steadied the ship in his second year, but without a win, Bowman’s playoff path is a grind, much like his 2021 season when he barely advanced despite four regular-season victories.

Gordon didn’t sugarcoat the challenge: “Without those added bonus and playoff points, you’ve got a bit of an uphill climb. So I think there’s what, three or four teams, not just the ones that are on the outside looking in. If you go about it that way, you know what people post of, okay, we’re going into this round and these four are already knocked out, which I don’t necessarily agree with. But there’s definitely more pressure on those teams.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Gordon’s faith isn’t blind: “And I think there’s pressure on the 48, but I also have a lot of confidence. Alex handles pressure well. I was joking with him the other day, of anybody under pressure, he’s like, well, I’d probably have more experience. They’re going to utilize that experience these next three weeks and yeah, I just think the cars that they’re bringing and the performance that they’ve shown, I think they can definitely advance.”

AD

Bowman’s proven he can deliver when it counts. His 2020 Round of 8 saw three top-5s, nearly reaching the Championship 4, and his 2021 Martinsville win knocked Hamlin out. With Hendrick’s speed and Bowman’s knack for clutch moments, Gordon is betting on a breakout.

Gordon isn’t the only one backing Bowman

Jeff Gordon’s not alone in rooting for Alex Bowman to surprise the field. Steve Letarte, former Hendrick crew chief turned NASCAR analyst, threw his weight behind the No. 48 on the NASCAR Inside The Race podcast. “There’s no season like the post-season. The regular season is fine, but if you’re a fan of a team or a driver, you’re either elated because they have a chance or you’re reloading for next year.”

With the 2025 playoffs kicking off at Darlington, followed by Gateway and Bristol, Letarte’s picking a dark horse to watch, Bowman. The field’s insanely tight, with only 30 points separating No. 1 seed Kyle Larson from Bowman at No. 16, making it the closest playoff grid in 21 years.

Letarte’s not joking around, as he said, “I actually think the 48 can [advance past the first round]. I think Alex Bowman, while not flashy, did make it in. Let’s remember how he was eliminated a year ago. For the fan that has forgotten, he advanced out of the Roval when the checkered flag fell, and then, being too light in post-race inspection, eliminated him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That 2024 DQ was a gut punch, and Letarte thinks it’s left a chip on Bowman’s shoulder: “As a guy who’s had these crushing emotional losses, there is a hangover to that and I think the 48 kind of has raced a little bit with that hangover and I’m waiting for the cold water to kind of splash on the face of the 48 and I’m hoping that’s what happens here in the first round for their sake because I think he has the firepower.”

Do you think he can do it?