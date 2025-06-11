Jeff Gordon Silences Mexico City Fears With Bold HMS Star Claim Amidst Injury Scare

Jeff Gordon’s no stranger to accidents on the track—remember his 2006 Pocono crash? During the Pocono 500, the four-time champ faced one of the scariest moments of his career. Barreling down the front stretch toward Turn 1 at nearly 190 mph, Gordon’s No. 24 DuPont Chevrolet suffered brake failure. With no way to slow, he veered hard and slammed almost head-on into the SAFER barrier. The impact was brutal—the car crumpled, exposing parts of the roll cage, a chilling sight.

Hood, suspension, and chassis were toast, and the broadcast went silent as fans feared the worst. Miraculously, Gordon climbed out shaken but unhurt, crediting the SAFER barrier, HANS device, and NASCAR’s beefed-up safety standards. “That was one of the hardest hits I’ve ever taken,” he said post-race. “It knocked the wind out of me, but everything did its job.” The crash, a stark reminder of racing’s dangers, underscored Gordon’s knack for walking away from chaos, a resilience he’s leaned on as Hendrick Motorsports’ vice chairman.

Now, with the Cup Series heading to Mexico City’s Viva Mexico 250, Gordon’s drawing on that experience to calm fears after his driver, Alex Bowman’s, violent crash at Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Bowman will race in Mexico

Jeff Gordon knows a thing or two about surviving big crashes, and he’s putting that perspective to work after Alex Bowman’s scary incident at Michigan. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Gordon said, “That was a huge impact and I was happy to see him let the window down, heard him on the radio right away saying he was okay and to see him get out of that car.” His relief was palpable, reflecting the team’s concern after Bowman’s Lap 67 crash in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The wreck was chaos. Bowman, running mid-pack, got caught in a four-wide tangle when Austin Cindric bumped Cole Custer, who shot up and clipped Bowman and Daniel Suarez. Suarez and Chase Briscoe spun to the apron, but Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet smashed nose-first into the wall, lifting the rear tires off the ground. The red flag waved as Bowman unhooked his window net, climbed out, and walked to the ambulance for a mandatory infield care center check. Briscoe, Suarez, and Custer drove away, but Bowman’s car was a mangled mess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (@siriusxmnascar) Expand Post

Gordon didn’t sugarcoat the worry, especially given Bowman’s history. “We know that Alex has had an injury with his back before so of course you worry about that, He is certainly extremely sore afterwards and the next day but right now we feel confident that he’ll be in the car this weekend,” he said.

Bowman’s 2023 fractured vertebra, from a sprint car flip in Iowa, sidelined him for four Cup races. That injury, at a High Limit Racing event, forced him to dial back dirt racing, making his Michigan hit a red flag for Hendrick’s medical team. Bowman’s soreness is real, but Hendrick’s running tests to ensure he’s race-ready for Mexico City’s 2.429-mile track, where altitude and heat will test driver stamina. Gordon’s bold claim—Bowman’s good to go—signals confidence, but the team’s watching closely, knowing a back injury could flare up.

Mexico’s high stakes, NASCAR’s first international points race, add pressure. Bowman’s 13th in points, but a playoff push hinges on health. This crash couldn’t have come at a worse time for Alex Bowman, as he has a streak of 27 or worse finishes in his last 9 starts, and rumors are already floating around his future at HMS.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who can replace Bowman in the #48 car?

Rumors surrounding Alex Bowman are nothing new. Last year, his boss, Gordon, publicly came out in his defense, stating his future is secure within the team. But after that win at Chicago last year, he hasn’t really been able to turn a corner for good. At Homestead, he had a shot to clinch a win, but was ultimately out-dueled by his own teammate, Kyle Larson. Now, for a driver in HMS equipment is expected to churn out wins or at least compete for it, but Bowman’s story so far in 2025 has been mediocre.

On the flip side, Carson Hocevar, who is just in his sophomore year at the top level, has found himself up front rubbing shoulders against William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Ross Chastain. For three straight weeks, from Charlotte to Michigan, he was a contender. These are signs for a powerful team like Hendrick Motorsports to sign a hungry driver like Hocevar from the Chevy stable. This was evident from the reaction they got when fans commented on their social media post. “Admin’s desk space got a remodel. What should we do with this space? Any thoughts @nascarcasm?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Comments like “Hocevar to Hendrick confirmed,” to “Which Hendrick are you driving next year? 9 or 48?” quickly flooded social media. How long with HMS continue with Bowman in the #48, especially at a time when Hocevar is edging close to winning in the Spire Motorsports car.