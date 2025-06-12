Jeff Gordon Turns Down Tom Cruise’s Movie Offer, Makes Saddening Remark Yet Finds New Hope

Jeff Gordon’s no stranger to the bright lights of Hollywood. Remember 2003? He kicked off his big-screen journey with a cameo in Looney Tunes: Back in Action, filming in Las Vegas just days after a Kansas Speedway victory. His No. 24 DuPont Chevrolet even stole a scene, chased by Yosemite Sam. Gordon kept the momentum going, popping up uncredited in Taxi in 2004, challenging the lead to a race, and charming audiences in Herbie: Fully Loaded in 2005. His voice brought Jeff Gorvette, a No. 24 Corvette, to life in Pixar’s Cars 2 and Cars 3, where he also served as a story consultant, shaping the films’ racing authenticity. Well, as per Gordon, he’s not making a grand return to Hollywood, even if it’s with Tom Cruise.

But let’s rewind a little bit. The 1990 classic Days of Thunder, with Tom Cruise as the fiery Cole Trickle, is NASCAR’s cinematic crown jewel. Inspired by Tim Richmond and featuring cameos from Richard Petty and Rusty Wallace, it captured the sport’s raw, rebellious spirit. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Jeff Gordon shared, “Let’s do Days of Thunder 2, I am all for that. Tom Cruise has told me it’s gonna happen, so let’s make it happen. I can’t go back to driving, I am too old for that so gonna have to be one of our four or all four of our Hendrick drivers Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron when came into NASCAR Days of Thunder had just come out. It played a huge role in the growth of NASCAR. So let’s bring it back.”

Let’s be real. Gordon’s Hollywood gigs weren’t just for show—they bridged NASCAR to mainstream pop culture. Hosting Saturday Night Live in 2003, the first driver to do so, and co-hosting Live! With Regis and Kelly over ten times, he became a household name. Appearances on The Simpsons, Late Show with David Letterman, and Sesame Street cemented his crossover appeal. If he joined Cruise for a Days of Thunder sequel, it would be epic!

Earlier in the week, Gordon even teased it when he said, “I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about it because I want him to do the project, and we want to be a part of it if it were to happen.” Cruise, fresh off Mission Impossible’s success, is reportedly in early talks with Paramount, though the project lacks a script or director. Gordon’s ties to Cruise, including a 2015 NASCAR awards surprise where Cruise honored him, fuel hopes for Hendrick’s involvement. How, you ask?

NASCAR is bridging Hollywood and racing through a gripping new documentary. Prime Video’s ‘American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans’ premiering June 12, chronicles NASCAR’s bold 2023 bid to race a Chevrolet Camaro at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For Le Mans’ 100th anniversary, NASCAR Chairman Jim France tapped Hendrick Motorsports to transform a stock car, built for three-hour ovals, into a beast for a grueling road course.

With drivers Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller, Hendrick’s 18-month journey, produced by NASCAR Studios and executive-produced by Jeff Gordon, is a love letter to American racing. Perhaps Gordon could be the bridge for such a partnership. He has already volunteered his drivers for the movie. If the collaboration does happen, it will be important for the sport.

As Jeff Gordon explained months ago, “There’s this kind of resurgence, which is awesome, and there’s also a whole new landscape of opportunities with streaming services and docuseries and also the big screen, which I think it would be amazing to do. I am seeing just a lot more momentum in projects like this coming through NASCAR and coming to Hendrick Motorsports and just more interest. So that’s good, right? It talks a lot about where the sport is at, where it’s heading, the amazing crowd that was [at Daytona], not just today, new TV partners.”

For now, let’s see what another HMS golden boy is up to.

Chase Elliott’s heartfelt Atlanta mission

While Jeff Gordon cheers a potential Days of Thunder 2, his star driver, Chase Elliott, is stealing hearts off the track with a cause bigger than any movie. At the Quaker State 400 on June 28 at Atlanta’s Echopark Speedway, Elliott will unveil a “Desi9n to Drive” paint scheme on his No. 9 Chevrolet, crafted by 11-year-old cancer fighter Rhealynn Mills. This annual tradition, tied to Elliott’s Desi9n to Drive foundation, partners with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, NAPA, and Hendrick Motorsports to let a young patient redesign Elliott’s car and Alpinestars firesuit, turning the race into a symbol of hope.

Rhealynn’s design keeps Elliott’s blue-and-white NAPA colors but adds her unique touch, making the Camaro and firesuit pop with personal flair. “Carrying Rhealynn’s artwork is special,” Elliott said, moved by her bravery. Now in its fifth year, the initiative has raised millions for pediatric cancer care, boosted by Elliott’s 2020 Cup title. The reveal at Atlanta’s fan fest was emotional, with Rhealynn’s family cheering as Elliott pledged to “race for her.”

Elliott’s commitment shines at his home track, where he’s won twice since 2022. Sitting fifth in points, he’s a playoff favorite, but this race is about more than trophies. The Atlanta native’s bond with Rhealynn adds weight to every lap, especially after a 2024 season of injury comebacks. Fans love his heart, with social media buzzing about the paint scheme’s impact.

Gordon’s Hollywood pass and Elliott’s Atlanta mission show Hendrick’s soul. While Days of Thunder 2 brews, Elliott’s driving for a kid’s courage, proving real heroes don’t need a script—just a cause and a checkered flag.