Jimmie Johnson Snubbed in $40M Business Affair as NASCAR Team Leaves LMC Hanging

ByPratham Gurung

Jun 26, 2025 | 11:36 AM EDT

The NASCAR garage is buzzing with drama, and Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club just got caught in the crossfire. T.J. Puchyr, the mastermind who co-founded Spire Motorsports and flipped the charter market on its head by snagging Furniture Row Racing’s dormant charter in 2018, is making waves again.

This time, he’s struck a blockbuster deal to buy Rick Ware Racing, a team running the No. 51 Ford for Cody Ware and occasionally fielding a second open car for drivers like Corey LaJoie. Puchyr’s diving back into NASCAR ownership, betting big that charters are undervalued gems ready to shine.

Here’s the real kicker: Legacy Motor Club thought they had a deal locked in to buy RWR’s second charter, which is currently leased to RFK Racing, for next season. But Puchyr’s move pulled the rug out from under them, leaving LMC empty-handed in a $40 million snub.

I am bullish on wanting to build a three-car team. I believe in the France family and the direction of the sport and I want the rest of the shareholders and industry to know that I believe the charters are worth $75 million or more,” he explained.

Puchyr’s keeping it smooth, though, as Rick Ware stays on as a partner, Cody Ware keeps driving the No. 51, and all RWR employees are safe. As the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway looms, this shakeup’s got everyone talking about who’s got the edge in NASCAR’s high-stakes chess game.

