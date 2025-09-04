Joe Gibbs Breathes a Sigh of Relief as Martin Truex Jr Gamble Pays Offf

Back in 2019, Joe Gibbs Racing rolled the dice big time by signing Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champ who’d just lost his ride when Furniture Row Racing shuttered. It wasn’t a no-brainer move. JGR’s four-car lineup was already a well-oiled machine, and bringing in Truex meant shaking up driver-crew chief pairings that had been locked in for years. Pairing him first with Cole Pearn, then James Small, was a gamble that Truex’s championship magic from Denver could thrive in Huntersville’s high-pressure environment.

JGR’s a place where politics and performance collide, and not every outsider finds their footing. But Truex didn’t just fit in, he became a cornerstone, racking up multiple wins, a runner-up finish in the 2019 championship, and a playoff berth every year since. Fast forward to 2025, and with Truex now retired, JGR’s bet on his successor, Chase Briscoe, is already showing signs of paying off. The No. 19 car’s speed, paired with Briscoe’s seamless fit, has Joe Gibbs breathing easy, knowing the team’s gamble on Truex set a foundation that’s still delivering.

Truex’s arrival wasn’t just about adding a big name, it was about proving JGR could take a proven champion and make him shine in a new system. His success quieted any doubts, delivering wins and keeping the sponsor cash flowing. Now, with Briscoe in the driver’s seat and Toyota chasing history, Gibbs is seeing the fruits of that 2019 risk. The team’s collaborative brain trust, from driver picks to crew chief pairings, has kept them ahead of the pack.

Joe Gibbs’ gamble paid off

Joe Gibbs recently spilled the beans on how JGR makes its big calls, and it’s no solo act. “Yeah, when we make those decisions, it’s all of us sitting at the table and we have extensive discussions, arguments when it comes to picking drivers and picking crew chiefs. It’s just a huge deal and so no one person here does this.” Gibbs told SiriusXM. That process was in full swing when Truex announced his retirement after 2024, leaving JGR to find a new driver for the No. 19. After heated debates, they landed on Chase Briscoe, a move that had to keep Bass Pro Shops on board. Truex’s outdoorsman vibe had been a perfect match for the sponsor, and Briscoe, an avid hunter and fisherman from rural Indiana, was a natural fit.

“He’s a hunter and I got to tell you, I think for all of us to see kind of what has happened with James and Chase, their chemistry in a very short period of time, that’s what I gosh, this is exciting,” Gibbs said. Briscoe’s pairing with James Small, Truex’s crew chief from 2020 to 2024, clicked fast, with both obsessing over qualifying setups to maximize the No. 19’s raw speed. That car’s been a rocket, ranking top-five in average speed at intermediate tracks in 2024 and carrying that pace into 2025.

Gibbs wasn’t shy about the numbers, “The six poles and more top fives and our starting average for us is first. That car has showed speed now.” With six poles in the 2025 regular season, the most in the Cup Series, and the best average starting position, the No. 19’s proving its worth. Strong qualifying means stage points and track position, which can be make-or-break at places like Gateway.

“If we can keep that going, then I think we got something that could make our time with Bass Pro and our sport something special for the 19 going forward,” Gibbs added. Briscoe’s quick adaptation and the team’s speed have JGR dreaming of a long-term powerhouse, built on the foundation Truex laid.

As the playoffs heat up at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), better known as Gateway, JGR’s looking to build on Truex’s legacy with Briscoe’s speed and Denny Hamlin’s veteran grit. It’s a high-stakes moment, but Gibbs’ knack for big bets is paying dividends, and the No. 19’s early 2025 form proves the team’s still got the magic touch.

Hamlin takes charge of JGR in playoffs

Toyota’s sitting pretty as the NASCAR Cup Series barrels toward history, and Denny Hamlin’s leading the charge. With 199 Cup wins across 17 drivers and five teams, Toyota’s chasing its 200th victory, and Hamlin, with 55 wins, is one checkered flag away from tying Kyle Busch’s JGR record of 56. The Southern 500 at Darlington was a Toyota showcase, with Chase Briscoe grabbing his second win of 2025, backed by Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, and John Hunter Nemechek in 2-3-4, giving Toyota four of the top five spots and six of the top 10.

JGR’s 165 wins account for nearly 83% of Toyota’s total, a testament to their dominance. Now, the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway is Hamlin’s shot to make history. Back in 2017, he nabbed Toyota’s 100th win at New Hampshire, and another victory here would not only match Busch but also deliver that milestone 200th win. Briscoe’s already carrying the torch for JGR, his No. 19 flying high after Truex’s exit, but Hamlin’s the veteran anchor.

His experience and knack for big moments make him a favorite, especially after Toyota’s Darlington rout. The No. 11 team’s been dialed in, and with Briscoe’s speed and JGR’s depth, Gateway’s a chance to flex. Whether it’s Hamlin stealing the spotlight or Briscoe building on Truex’s legacy, JGR’s gamble in 2019 set the stage for this playoff push. The team’s collaborative smarts, sponsor savvy, and raw speed have them poised to keep the good times rolling.