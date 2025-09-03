Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Accused of Blocking 23XI Prodigy’s Career-Altering Shot After Insider Bombshell

Corey Heim’s tearing up the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and his latest win at Darlington’s Sober or Slammer 200 on August 30 proves he’s the real deal. Taking the lead after a restart on lap 134, Heim cruised to a 0.766-second victory, his eighth of the season and 19th overall, securing his Round of 8 spot in a stellar year. Heim’s versatility across short tracks, road courses, and superspeedways shows why he’s Toyota’s golden boy in the Truck Series, with regular-season titles in 2023 and 2025 to boot. But here’s the head-scratcher: despite this blistering run, Heim’s got no full-time Xfinity or Cup ride locked in for 2026.

He’s tied to Toyota’s development pipeline, with select Cup starts and a multi-year deal as 23XI Racing’s first development driver, but a permanent seat? Still out of reach. Fans and insiders are buzzing about why a guy with 19 Truck wins and a knack for winning anywhere isn’t getting the big break.

On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Freddie Kraft and Ty Majors dropped a bombshell, pointing fingers at tension within the Toyota camp, specifically at Joe Gibbs Racing and Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs’ grandson. Could bad blood from a heated rivalry be stalling Heim’s rise?

Could Ty Gibbs be halting Heim’s growth?

The Door Bumper Clear podcast got real about Corey Heim’s future, with Bubba Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft kicking things off, “Another rumor I heard was Heim not having a full-time ride.” Despite Heim’s dominance, insider Jordan Bianchi reported he’s likely facing a split schedule across series in 2026, not a full-time Xfinity or Cup seat.

Kraft was stunned, “He absolutely should. It’s just still insane to me that he’s not driving a JGR Xfinity car at this point. Speaking of which, why is he not driving that car? One of the people there don’t like him.” JGR’s been Toyota’s go-to for grooming stars like Christopher Bell and Erik Jones, but Heim’s stuck on the sidelines. The rumor? Ty Gibbs might be part of the problem.

Kraft dug deeper, “This is a meeting when I first sat down with Geo… you don’t know the things you do. How can it affect you down the road? … It’s no secret that him and Ty don’t like each other from their days racing in America and I can’t imagine that that’s not what’s keeping him out of a JGR car.”

The bad blood stems from their 2021 ARCA Menards Series rivalry, a season of wins and wrecks. Heim bumped Gibbs for a win at Elko Speedway, and Gibbs fired back at tracks like Winchester, where fans called him out for dumping Heim. Gibbs took the ARCA title with 10 wins, but Heim’s six victories and constant clashes left a lasting rift. Insiders say that tension still lingers, potentially blocking Heim’s path to JGR.

Joey Logano’s spotter, Ty Majors, pushed back slightly, “It’s not true. Not Cup Ride but just full time ride.” He clarified Heim’s got opportunities, just not a traditional full-time seat. Heim’s February 2025 deal with 23XI includes Cup starts and Xfinity races, keeping him in Toyota’s pipeline.

Majors added, “I think there’s going to be an opening for 2027 for him at 23XI,” hinting at a long-term plan, possibly alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Kraft wasn’t exaggerating Heim’s resume with 19 career Truck wins, including eight in 2025, Heim’s proven he’s ready, making the JGR snub even more puzzling.

But while Heim’s move has been in the stall, there’s someone else who has caught Joe Gibbs’ attention.

Joe Gibbs is impressed by someone else

While Corey Heim waits for his big break, Chase Briscoe’s stealing the show at Joe Gibbs Racing. After Stewart-Haas Racing folded, Briscoe jumped from Ford to Toyota, stepping into Martin Truex Jr.’s seat. Many doubted he could fill those shoes, but Briscoe’s proven them wrong, earning Joe Gibbs’ respect with raw speed.

After Briscoe’s Southern 500 win, Gibbs didn’t hold back, “I think it is gaining confidence as he goes. But I think the one thing that we all know in this sport, you look for speed. The fact that he’s been on, I think, five poles, and he’s really, really been fast.” Briscoe’s domination, leading 309 laps at Darlington for his second straight Southern 500 victory, shows he’s a championship contender.

Gibbs also loves Briscoe’s balance, “Like tonight starting up front, then to kind of dominate the race. I think what he showed is great speed. I think he’s really hard-working. Great person. Great family guy. He and Marissa with their three kids now. It’s a thrill to see somebody like that. He’s 30. For him to have fought that long to be in the sport.”

Briscoe’s journey from sleeping on couches to Xfinity dominance resonates with Gibbs, who sees him as a perfect fit for sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Briscoe agrees, saying on Today’s Lely Radio Sports Page, “I have always enjoyed fishing ever since I was a little kid. So, there’s no better sponsor to have than Bass Pro Shops.”

Gibbs’ praise for Briscoe’s work ethic and speed highlights why he’s getting the spotlight while Heim’s stuck in limbo. Briscoe’s rapid rise at JGR, paired with the rumored Gibbs-Heim tension, paints a picture of politics at play. Heim’s 23XI deal keeps him in the game, but for now, Briscoe’s the one turning heads and maybe taking the seat Heim’s eyeing for 2027.