Joe Gibbs’ ‘Insurance Policy’ Driver Ready to Grab Denny Hamlin’s Fumble With Open Hands

Backup drivers in NASCAR are like pinch-hitters in baseball, waiting in the wings, ready to swing when the moment calls. Sometimes, those moments turn into career-defining breaks. Take Alex Bowman in 2016. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined by concussion-like symptoms, Hendrick Motorsports tapped the then-unknown Bowman to share the No. 88 Chevy with Jeff Gordon. Bowman drove 10 of the final 18 races, turning heads at Phoenix Raceway. He snagged the pole, led 194 laps, and ran up front until a late crash left him sixth. That gritty performance showed he could hang with the big dogs, paving the way for his full-time gig in the No. 88 and later the No. 48.

Then there’s Matt Crafton, a Truck Series legend who got the call of a lifetime in 2015. When Kyle Busch broke his leg and foot in a Daytona Xfinity crash, Joe Gibbs Racing threw Crafton into the No. 18 Toyota for the Daytona 500 with zero Cup experience and no practice. Starting at the back in a backup car, Crafton dodged the chaos of the 500-mile slugfest to finish 18th—an impressive debut under insane pressure. His poise in JGR’s high-powered ride earned props from the team and fans, proving backup drivers can shine when thrust into the spotlight.

These stories show how backup roles, often thankless, can launch careers. Stepping into a top-tier car with little warning takes guts and skill, and those who deliver can rewrite their futures. NASCAR’s history is littered with these underdog tales, where substitutes grab the wheel and make magic. And Ryan Truex is now next in line to make his case at one of the biggest Cup races in Mexico, running as a backup driver for Denny Hamlin, who is off to fulfill his dad duties.

JGR backup seizes Hamlin’s Mexico City shot

Denny Hamlin’s absence from NASCAR’s debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez has handed Ryan Truex a golden ticket. Hamlin, a Joe Gibbs Racing mainstay, will miss the June 15 Viva Mexico 250 to welcome his third child, a son born Wednesday to fiancée Jordan Fish. With three 2025 wins, including Michigan, Hamlin’s playoff spot is secure, and JGR is applying for a waiver to keep his points intact. Stepping into the No. 11 Toyota is Ryan Truex, the 32-year-old brother of 2017 Cup champ Martin Truex Jr., and JGR’s designated relief driver.

Truex hasn’t raced in the Cup Series since 2014, when he was just 22. Now, as JGR’s “insurance policy” driver, he’s ready to prove himself in a top-tier car on Mexico City’s 2.429-mile road course. “It’s about knowing all the plays. For me, that’s a big deal being trusted as the guy to jump into Cup cars if something might happen,” Truex told The Athletic, likening his role to a backup quarterback. He stays sharp with simulator work at Toyota Racing Development, mimicking JGR drivers’ styles to fine-tune setups. His knack for recalling details, like the 2023 Phoenix tire’s feel, impresses JGR’s brass, with COO Michael Guttilla praising his ability to apply past data to current needs.

Truex’s prep is relentless—data study, film review, and physical fitness keep him race-ready. He runs Toyota’s wheel force car at test sessions and has worked closely with JGR’s Cup crew chiefs. His Xfinity stint with JGR, including two wins last year, built trust, but funding woes have kept him from a full-time ride. “That ends up leading to situations where you have someone with Ryan’s talent that is not limited by a performance perspective, but can be limited from a financial perspective,” Guttilla said. Mexico’s a chance to show what he’s got without the sponsorship hurdle.

Truex was on standby for Michigan last week, ready to sub if Hamlin’s baby arrived early. Now, with the No. 11 his for Mexico, he’s diving into a historic race, NASCAR’s first international Cup points event since 1958. His simulator laps and attention to detail could help JGR stay competitive, but the high-altitude track and unfamiliar layout are wild cards. Truex’s moment is here, and he’s grabbing it with both hands.

Martin Truex Jr.’s advice to his brother for Mexico City

Ryan Truex isn’t flying blind into Mexico City; he’s got a champ in his corner. The 32-year-old leaned on his brother, Martin Truex Jr., for advice ahead of the Viva Mexico 250. Martin, a future Hall of Famer with 32 Cup wins, kept it short and sweet: “Truex’s are one for one at Mexico.” The quip, referencing Martin’s 2005 Xfinity win at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, left Ryan chuckling. “So, no pressure, I’m glad he could throw that at me,” he told the media.

Martin’s Mexico experience, from NASCAR’s first race there, offers a glimpse of the track’s demands, but Ryan tempered expectations. “I don’t know how much it’ll translate from 2005,” he said. The elder Truex’s quiet dominance, especially after age 35, is a model for Ryan, who’s still hunting his big break. Martin’s brevity was no surprise—Ryan joked, “What you guys see on TV, that’s him. Short and to the point.”

Last week, Ryan tapped Martin for Michigan tips, getting another classic one-liner: “A lot of throttle.” The advice, while sparse, reflects Martin’s trust in Ryan’s prep. A solid top 5 and the exposure to a race like Mexico City could put Ryan back on the map for the sponsors and investors. He won two races last year, so skills and racecraft aren’t an issue for him; all he needs is an opportunity to prove his mettle.