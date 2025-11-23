Joey Logano Breaks Silence on His Well Kept NASCAR Secret

For every Chase Elliott, there is a Denny Hamlin, for every Dale Earnhardt Jr, there’s a Kyle Busch, the classic hero versus villain tale. Another driver who somewhat embraces the villain role is Team Penske star Joey Logano.

The #22 driver is generally the subject of a love-hate relationship with peers and fans. A lot of it stems from his aggressive driving style, which has rubbed rivals the wrong way. Owing to this, he has had multiple feuds with other drivers, like Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Kyle Busch. Even his own teammates are not spared, as he has once clashed with the then-teammate Brad Keselowski. Some have noticed that there are two sides to Joey Logano, the aggressive driver on track and the nice guy away from it.

How is Joey Logano able to switch between both personalties?

Recently, the 3-time Cup champion made an appearance on the Donut Podcasts and revealed the truth of how he handles his “dual” personality. Away from the race track, he is one of the nicest people ever, but on the track he is an absolute demon. Logano explained on,

“It’s because I’m not competing against you. It’s a competition factor, right?” The moment there is a race or a game involved then it is no more Mr. Nice Guy. I’m going to change because then it becomes about winning and losing. As soon as that becomes an option, there’s only one thing I want to do, and that’s to win. You’re out there, it’s kill mode, you were out there to win. I don’t care about anybody else at that moment.”,” he said.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 20, 2025 Loudon, New Hampshire, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano 22 climbs out of his car while watching the final driver run in the qualifying round of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Loudon New Hampshire Motor Speedway New Hampshire USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250920_cec_qe2_328

That being said, Logano insisted that the ruthless persona has to be done away with outside the race track. On a personal level, he would want to be that character or want his family to perceive him that way. However, as a racing driver, the rules change. Now that he has shaved his head, some compare him to the Breaking Bad Lead Character, Heisenberg, A.k.a Walter White. But who is the nice guy off the field?

Joey Logano: the Nice Guy, and his family

Born on 24th May, 1990, to Thomas J. Logano and Deborah B, Joey Logano started his life in Connecticut, then he, along with his parents and sister Danielle, moved to Georgia. In 2014, he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Brittany Baca. Coincidentally, Brittany was working at the Extreme Ice Center rink, owned by the Logano family.

Now, over a decade later, the couple is happily married with three children. Their eldest, Jameson, was born in May 2020, their daughter Emilia Love was born two years later, and their youngest is Hudson Logano.

Logano’s family helps him cope with setbacks and keeps him stable. Once, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion had revealed that his family makes everything better. He also mentioned how having a family has given him multiple opportunities to be a ‘winner.’

“When I was growing up, not being married, didn’t have kids… the only way I can win in life was just racing. So everything pivoted off of Sundays, and that would determine my whole mood for the rest of the week. But now I have other opportunities to win. I can win in family, I could be a great dad, I can be a great husband, I can win all that,” he said.

Logano went to appreciate the support he receives from his wife. He also praised her for managing all three kids every day while he would be running around like a headless chicken.

