brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NASCAR

Joey Logano Breaks Silence on His Well Kept NASCAR Secret

ByDhruv George

Nov 23, 2025 | 1:33 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NASCAR

Joey Logano Breaks Silence on His Well Kept NASCAR Secret

ByDhruv George

Nov 23, 2025 | 1:33 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

For every Chase Elliott, there is a Denny Hamlin, for every Dale Earnhardt Jr, there’s a Kyle Busch, the classic hero versus villain tale. Another driver who somewhat embraces the villain role is Team Penske star Joey Logano.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The #22 driver is generally the subject of a love-hate relationship with peers and fans. A lot of it stems from his aggressive driving style, which has rubbed rivals the wrong way. Owing to this, he has had multiple feuds with other drivers, like Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Kyle Busch. Even his own teammates are not spared, as he has once clashed with the then-teammate Brad Keselowski. Some have noticed that there are two sides to Joey Logano, the aggressive driver on track and the nice guy away from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

How is Joey Logano able to switch between both personalties?

Recently, the 3-time Cup champion made an appearance on the Donut Podcasts and revealed the truth of how he handles his “dual” personality. Away from the race track, he is one of the nicest people ever, but on the track he is an absolute demon. Logano explained on,

“It’s because I’m not competing against you. It’s a competition factor, right?” The moment there is a race or a game involved then it is no more Mr. Nice Guy. I’m going to change because then it becomes about winning and losing. As soon as that becomes an option, there’s only one thing I want to do, and that’s to win. You’re out there, it’s kill mode, you were out there to win. I don’t care about anybody else at that moment.”,” he said.

article-image

Imago

That being said, Logano insisted that the ruthless persona has to be done away with outside the race track. On a personal level, he would want to be that character or want his family to perceive him that way. However, as a racing driver, the rules change.  Now that he has shaved his head, some compare him to the Breaking Bad Lead Character, Heisenberg, A.k.a Walter White. But who is the nice guy off the field?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Logano: the Nice Guy, and his family

Born on 24th May, 1990, to Thomas J. Logano and Deborah B, Joey Logano started his life in Connecticut, then he, along with his parents and sister Danielle, moved to Georgia. In 2014, he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Brittany Baca. Coincidentally, Brittany was working at the Extreme Ice Center rink, owned by the Logano family.

Now, over a decade later, the couple is happily married with three children. Their eldest, Jameson, was born in May 2020, their daughter Emilia Love was born two years later, and their youngest is Hudson Logano.

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Logano’s family helps him cope with setbacks and keeps him stable. Once, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion had revealed that his family makes everything better. He also mentioned how having a family has given him multiple opportunities to be a ‘winner.’

“When I was growing up, not being married, didn’t have kids… the only way I can win in life was just racing. So everything pivoted off of Sundays, and that would determine my whole mood for the rest of the week. But now I have other opportunities to win. I can win in family, I could be a great dad, I can be a great husband, I can win all that,” he said.

Logano went to appreciate the support he receives from his wife. He also praised her for managing all three kids every day while he would be running around like a headless chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts on the ‘nice-guy’ Logano?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved