Joey Logano Heaps Praise on NASCAR’s $2.07 Billion Partner for Transforming Stock Car Racing

If there was one thing that stood out at the Phoenix race last weekend, it was the sight of the cars sliding throughout the race. One of those victims was Joey Logano, whose day ended as he slid through the track into other cars when he came into contact with AJ Allmendinger. But despite that unfortunate end, Logano is happy about the bigger picture that comes out of it.

Speaking to Jeff Gluck, he was asked the primary reason why the cars slid so much: whether it was the new 750 hp engine, the hot temperature, or the tires. Though Logano didn’t have a clear winner, he did emphasize one aspect the most.

“Hard to say what’s affecting it the most, and there’s no doubt that Goodyear’s done an incredible job at bringing a tire that actually falls off.”

Logano appreciates Goodyear for making tires that wear out more during the race, as it eventually promotes healthy competition. As the tires wear out more, it forces the drivers to manage their grip accordingly and search for better lines on the track.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: A detailed view of the Goodyear Racing hauler during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602112364500

“You remember, you’d run a whole run and 3 tenths, 4 tenths slower than what you started. Now you’re seconds off, we’ve come a long, long way. Goodyear’s done the biggest amount,” he added.

Older races saw very little difference between the drivers, but thanks to Goodyear’s tire-wear strategy, drivers can now be several seconds slower than each other.

Ultimately, these factors create more movement on the track, which is good for the sport, according to Logano. He did mention that NASCAR should still consider more horsepower, but the $2.07 billion worth tire giant’s development was clearly the biggest improvement factor for him.

Logano on his Phoenix crash

While it was a great weekend for Team Penske in winning the doubleheader events in NASCAR and IndyCar, Logano’s race didn’t end well. In the final stage, he slid after contact with AJ Allmendinger and took multiple cars with him, putting him out of the race for good.

“It just seemed like everyone ran out of space,” Logano said. “I got the wrong end of it. It is what it is. It stinks. We had a pretty good car. I hate that I got into Ross…which I didn’t mean to, so it’s just not the greatest of days.”

However, Chastain didn’t hold any grudges against the No. 22, who gave him the call following the incident.

“He gave me a call. Joey and I have a good working relationship on track. We’re very alike,” said Chastain. “I’ve studied him throughout my career before I got to Cup, and when I got here and tried to be like him. He’s not that much older than me, but has so much experience in some of the things he does behind the wheel.”

“So, we have a good relationship, and that was just a bad deal, but we’re fine. We had a good conversation on Monday,” he added.

Next up, the NASCAR community is off to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track where Logano won back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.