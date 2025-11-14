Joey Logano Labelled “Most Hated Driver” as Denny Hamlin Sees Breakout Popularity

Joey Logano might not have won a championship, but he’s certainly leading the charts. With the off-season officially underway, the three-time Cup Series champ is taking some well-earned rest, hoping to get back in contention for the Bill France Cup in the 2026 campaign. But fans, who have been extremely vocal about the playoff structure and the ‘win and in’ format, aren’t shying away from sharing their own thoughts on social media. And a recent “Most Hated NASCAR Driver by Age” tweet isn’t painting the No. 22 Ford Mustang driver in a very flattering light.

Could it be because of his knack for finessing into the Championship 4, despite showing inconsistent results? Possibly. It’s all up for speculation. But what is clear is that Logano is far from a popular figure in the NASCAR community at the moment, despite his dominance in the Next-Gen era.

Joey Logano leads social media polls

Boos were ringing in the grandstands when Denny Hamlin boldly claimed, “I beat your favorite driver”, at Michigan International Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has embraced his ‘villain role’ for years, opting to be the driver fans love to hate. However, if recent polls are anything to go by, it seems like stock car racing enthusiasts are now making a dramatic U-turn. Perhaps it’s because of his heartbreaking championship loss at Phoenix, or his outspoken personality, but the 44-year-old is seeing a surge in popularity.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about Joey Logano. He might have won championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024, and secured over 35 career wins, but that hasn’t boosted his ‘popularity’ amongst the NASCAR fans. Over the years, the Connecticut-native has built a reputation for being ruthlessly competitive, and moments like his controversial bump-and-run on Matt Kenseth at Kansas in 2015, or his late-race clash with William Byron at Darlington in 2022 continue to remain talking points. Perhaps that’s why, Logano once told reporters, “I’m fine being the bad guy, I race to win, not to be liked.”

Well, that certainly appears to be the case. According to a tweet by an X user called ‘dabfordale’, Logano is currently topping the ‘Most Hated’ list across the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s, and the overall category. The only list he doesn’t feature in is the 50+ age group, which comprises Kyle Larson in first place, followed by Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon. However, when it comes to the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran, he has previously said, “Fans have made it abundantly clear they want personality. I’d rather be honest than bland.” Going by the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin is anything but ‘vanilla’ in the eyes of fans.

What’s most fascinating is how age divides perception. Teen and 20-something fans ranked Cody Ware and Ty Gibbs among their top “villains,” while older groups leaned toward established stars like Hamlin and Austin Dillon. Analysts suggest this reflects a generational shift in NASCAR fandom. Younger fans follow the sport’s drama through social media highlights, while long-time followers view drivers through decades of rivalries and storylines.

Despite all the online hate, it’s clear that Logano’s name generates engagement, and that’s something NASCAR values in an era where fan reaction drives headlines. Every sport needs its heroes and its heels, and Logano might be both at once: the smiling family man off the track, and the unapologetic, win-at-all-costs driver inside the car.

Whether fans love him or loathe him, there’s no denying that Joey Logano continues to be one of NASCAR’s defining personalities, even if he’s officially earned the title of “Most Hated.”

NASCAR fans are puzzled by the ‘hate’ results

“Are the same demographic of people taking this poll also buying Kyle Larson merchandise? Doesn’t make sense. Last I read he was in merch sales over Chase Elliott.” This comment highlights an apparent contradiction: while some fans rank Kyle Larson high on “most hated” lists, other data shows Larson leading NASCAR merchandise sales.

According to Sports Business Journal, Larson is “the leading NASCAR driver in merchandise sales halfway through the 2025 regular season.” His strong commercial standing suggests that many fans are buying his gear, even if other parts of the fanbase claim to dislike him. This disparity implies that the “most hated” label may reflect vocal online sentiment rather than broad fan purchasing behaviour.

“Wow, and Larson was in contention for most popular driver, too. Makes you think that it’s Twitter that hates Larson.” The comment points to the difference between “most hated” and “most popular.” It notes that Kyle Larson was once in the running for popularity awards, suggesting the polling criticism may be skewed toward certain platforms like X. Larson’s presence in merchandise-sales leadership further underscores his broad support. The user’s observation, therefore, is likely correct: the “hate” may be more prominent in online echo chambers than in real-world fandom.

“I really like Denny. This year has really changed my opinion of him. 22 btw.” Here, the fan is stating personal change in perception regarding Denny Hamlin, and also their age, 22, which may influence their viewpoint.

Hamlin is having a strong 2025 season: 2025 is only the third time in his career that he’s finished among the top three in wins, top 5s, and top 10s simultaneously. Such performance often shifts public perception toward respect and popularity. The mention of the user’s age implicitly suggests younger fans might be re-evaluating Hamlin’s image.

“No Bubba in 50+ compared to last year is surprising.” The fan references that Bubba Wallace didn’t appear in the “50+” age-group list of most hated drivers in the viral poll, which they find surprising compared to previous years. The absence of his name in the older age bracket might signal that older fans are shifting their preferences or that their ‘hate list” is evolving.

“Don’t hate any driver in NASCAR; some of them do piss me off, but at least they do that. The boring ones suck the most. The sponsor-led state of NASCAR has made many of them look boring.” This broader critique touches on multiple layers. First, the fan states a preference for drivers who show emotion or competitive edge, even if it annoys them, rather than those who seem bland.

Second, they argue that NASCAR has become more “sponsor-led,” which in their view dilutes driver personality. The sentiment underlines an important dynamic: driver likability and dislike aren’t just about wins or championships, but about personality, perceived authenticity, and how well the driver connects with fans beyond sponsorship obligations.