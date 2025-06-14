Joey Logano Questions NASCAR’s Refusal for Help as They Leave Drivers Starving for Practice

NASCAR racing has undergone major changes in the last decade. From the style of racing, to the new race car and the use of SMT data that helps the teams formulate the winning strategies. Yet, not every change has been a positive one for the Cup Series garage, and the biggest complaint that comes from drivers in preparing for races is a lack of practice. This trend started in 2020, when NASCAR went from 50-minute practice sessions to two per weekend. And as soon as the pandemic hit, NASCAR raced without the practice and qualifying sessions. No one knew back then how drastically this could impact the team and drivers.

In 2022, with the new car, the practice session shrank to just 20 minutes. This move was seen to control the rising financial cost and have a good two-hour TV broadcast for qualifying and practice sessions. “There is a value to having some practice,” said RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski back in 2022. But this approach had some exceptions, such as new tracks and street races, and this is going to be the case for Viva Mexico 250. But, even 75 minutes of practice run isn’t enough for Joey Logano ahead of the mega international event.

“It’s funny how we’ve changed so much and gotten so used to the lack of practice. That when we get 75 minutes in total, we’re like ‘Whoa! Look at all the time we got!’ On a big road course, you’re getting three runs probably, getting two runs in the first practice, and really only have one in the second practice. You don’t have much time to come back in and change anything, and you got to learn the race track as a driver. So not only you want to adjust the car, but you got to figure out, ‘Where do I hit the brakes? How hard can I go? where’s the tire fall-off going? Where’s the little tricks to the corners that I can cut a little speed here and there? There’s just a lot to try to take in, in a short amount of time, to try to figure all this stuff out,” Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The race runs 100 laps, 29 more than the F1 race, making it significantly longer (242.9 miles compared to 189.7 miles for F1). Like any NASCAR race, the Viva Mexico 250 will feature three stages. Apart from Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez, the rest of the drivers have no clue how to navigate around the tricky corners of the track. So, the practice session does hold a lot of weight for the drivers, and Logano thinks they are not going to have enough time to test their cars or understand the circuit, even with 75 minutes.

As if the new racetrack and venue weren’t enough for the drivers to find their grip for Sunday’s race, NASCAR is deciding to enforce track limits. In the past, drivers have had a hard stance against tire barriers and other interventions to police them, but NASCAR is clear: they want clean racing this Sunday.

Drivers will have to watch out for the track limit for the Viva Mexico 250

The drivers are instructed to keep all four tires inside the red and white rumble strips throughout the 14-turn track layout. To make sure the drivers stay in line, NASCAR has deployed cameras along with barriers at the sections of the layout. We saw that 400-pound barrier earlier in the season at COTA, which certainly wasn’t liked by the racers, and they had to remove it.

If the drivers are found flouting these track limits, they will be handed a stop and go penalty, and if they continue racing, they will have to serve 30 30-second penalty waiting after the end of the race. We saw this happen last year in the Cup race when SVG, despite finishing second to William Byron, was handed a 20th-place finish after all the cars crossed the start-finish line. Chase Elliott wasn’t sure how NASCAR was going to rule the race, and therefore, he said he would go all-out during the practice runs.

“I think everyone’s going to be super aggressive with every advantage that you can take and probably stepping over that line. And if you get caught, you’ll get caught and you’ll learn what you can do and can’t. So my intention is to go and push the limits as far as I can push them. I’ll probably step over them at different points in time. And I want to be sure, what’s going to be called and what wasn’t,” Elliott said in a press meeting.

There are a lot of unknowns for the Cup driver heading into the race weekend. But it will be interesting to see how practice and track limits influence the outcome of the race on Sunday.