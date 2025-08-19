Kevin Harvick Demands Historic Rebrand for NASCAR Series Amidst Discontent

NASCAR’s second-tier series has been a proving ground for future stars since its debut in 1982 as the Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series. It was a raw, gritty platform for up-and-comers, with Budweiser’s bold branding giving it a distinct vibe. By 1984, Anheuser-Busch swapped to its Busch brand, and the Busch Grand National Series, affectionately just “the Busch Series” to fans, was born. That name stuck like glue for decades, becoming synonymous with drivers like Kyle Busch and Joey Logano battling their way to Cup.

Fast forward to 2008, and Nationwide Insurance took over, ushering in the NASCAR Nationwide Series. The rebrand was a big deal, with ads pushing Nationwide’s commitment to nurturing the sport’s next big names, and drivers like Brad Keselowski shining. Then, in 2015, Comcast’s Xfinity brand stepped in, giving us the NASCAR Xfinity Series we know today. Xfinity leaned hard into tech and connectivity, pitching the series as modern and forward-thinking while still being the launchpad for Cup talent.

Now, a new chapter’s coming. Starting January 1, 2026, O’Reilly Auto Parts will grab the title sponsorship, ending Xfinity’s 11-year run. The multiyear deal includes promotional tie-ins with The CW Network, the series’ exclusive broadcaster, and aims to connect with NASCAR’s diehard fans. But not everyone’s thrilled about another name swap. Kevin Harvick, never one to hold back, is sounding the alarm on his Happy Hour podcast, calling for a historic rebrand to give the series a lasting identity.

Harvick believes Xfinity needs its own identity

On the latest episode of his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick didn’t mince words, “I’m really happy you know for what is the Xfinity Series now to have O’Reilly come in and sponsor the series but I have a lot of questions. I mean are they the same company as Advance Auto Parts? What happens to the Advance Auto Parts weekly sponsorship?”

His confusion is fair. Advance Auto Parts has been the entitlement sponsor for NASCAR’s Weekly Series since 2020, and O’Reilly, a direct competitor, stepping into the Xfinity Series could muddy the waters. With both auto parts giants in the mix, NASCAR risks brand overlap that might confuse fans and sponsors alike. It’s not a new problem. Rival beer brands like Budweiser and Coors coexisted in NASCAR’s past, but Harvick’s wondering how this will play out without stepping on toes.

He dug deeper, “We need some identity for it. We have the NASCAR Cup Series and now we have, you know, we have the Bill France Cup and we have all these things that are true to the Cup Series and in the trucks are the easy one, right? They’re just trucks, even if Craftsman is still not there, it’s the Truck Series. And then you have the Cup Series. So what is the Xfinity Series? And then everybody’s going to be like, what the hell is the O’Reilly Series?”

Harvick’s hitting on a sore spot. The second-tier series has jumped from Budweiser to Busch to Nationwide to Xfinity, while Cup stays “Cup” and Trucks are just “Trucks,” no matter the sponsor. Fans still call it the Busch Series sometimes, proof that constant rebranding dilutes its soul. Harvick’s worried the O’Reilly name will just add another layer of confusion.

Co-host Kaitlyn Vincie pushed back, “What is your suggestion?” Mamba Smith jumped in, “I would like it to be the Grand National Series right? We are the Cup Series. I’d make it the Grand National.” That’s a throwback to NASCAR’s roots. Grand National was the top series’ name before Winston took over in 1971, carrying a legacy of prestige. Reviving it would give the second tier a timeless, recognizable identity, like Triple-A in baseball. It’s a name fans could latch onto without relearning a new sponsor every decade.

Harvick sealed the argument, “We really are working on the ladder system to try to make it easier for everyone to understand what you can do in racing, you go from go-karts or legends or Bandoleros to, you know, late model stocks and then on to whatever it is. Trucks. And now we’re going to be, we’re going to spend time rebranding Xfinity to O’Reilly’s so why not just make that break now? And let’s make it the Grand National Series so that it never changes again.”

NASCAR’s developmental pipeline is clear: go-karts to late models to ARCA or Weekly Series, then Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup. But the Xfinity Series’ revolving names make it hard for casual fans to follow. A fixed “Grand National” tag would streamline the ladder, giving the series a stable, historic identity that screams NASCAR heritage.

Happy hour crew’s Daytona picks

With the regular season wrapping up, Kevin Harvick and his Happy Hour crew are hyped for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. Kaitlyn Vincie’s betting on Chris Buescher: “I’m going with Chris Buescher. We’ve talked about the strength of the Fords. I know he can be good there. He’s currently below the line. So, if he could do it (he’d make the playoffs).” Buescher’s a solid pick. Fords have been strong at superspeedways, and he’s desperate for a win to sneak into the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mamba Smith’s got a different vibe: “I think the No. 48 group deserves to be in the playoffs. There’s a way that they can get in without winning this weekend. I’m not picking Alex. I’m picking Kyle Busch. I want Kyle Busch to win so bad.” Busch nearly won Daytona’s summer race last year, losing to Harrison Burton, and his four top-10s in seven recent Daytona starts make him a threat. Smith’s rooting for the No. 8 to snap Busch’s 2025 winless streak.

Harvick’s eyeing another veteran: “I’m going to go with another guy that needs to get back to Victory Lane, Brad Keselowski.” Keselowski’s drafting prowess makes him a Daytona wildcard, but his controversial moves stir debate. With the playoffs on the line, the Happy Hour crew’s picks, Buescher, Busch, and Keselowski, could shake up the postseason picture if any of them hit Victory Lane.