Kevin Harvick Shields SVG from Hate as He Gets the ‘Jimmie Johnson Treatment’

Back in the 2000s and early 2010s, Jimmie Johnson was NASCAR’s unstoppable force, racking up five straight Cup Series championships from 2006 to 2010 and tying legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven titles by 2016. But that dominance came at a cost, some fans turned on him, not because he was a villain, but because he was just too good. In 2010, USA Today captured the vibe, noting how some fans felt Johnson was “ruining the sport” by making it feel like a foregone conclusion. Fast forward to 2025, and Shane van Gisbergen is catching the same kind of heat.

The Kiwi sensation has taken the NASCAR Cup Series by storm, dominating road courses with four wins, Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen, making him just the third driver, alongside Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon, to string together four consecutive road-course victories. His rookie season has been a spectacle, but not everyone’s cheering. Some fans are grumbling, seeing shades of Johnson’s era in SVG’s relentless road-course clinics. But Kevin Harvick, a voice of reason in the garage, is stepping up to defend SVG, praising Trackhouse Racing’s bold strategy and calling out the haters for missing the bigger picture.

Harvick applauds Trackhouse’s brilliant strategy

On a recent episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, the former champion didn’t hold back when addressing the flak SVG’s been getting. “The interesting debate. You know Bowyer texts me. He’s like, ‘I don’t know if I like this.’ Well, I think it’s a debate within the whole NASCAR world. It is, you know, with him coming in here and winning all the road course races and having a road course ringer, which is exactly what Justin Marks set out to do, right?” Harvick said.

Harvick’s point is crystal clear as Trackhouse owner Justin Marks played a masterstroke by recruiting SVG, a road-course savant, to capitalize on NASCAR’s growing slate of road and street races. SVG’s journey started with a one-off Cup win in Chicago in 2023, followed by a full Xfinity season in 2024, and now a 2025 Cup campaign that’s yielded four road-course wins, including leading 60 laps in Mexico City, 26 in Chicago, and 97 at Sonoma. With five road courses and a street race on the 2025 schedule, Marks built a strategy to “lock in” wins, and SVG’s delivered, earning a multiyear contract extension in August 2025.

Harvick wasn’t done, doubling down on why the hate is misplaced. “The Project 91 car, and everything that they did with that car, and bringing those guys over. We haven’t seen that car in a while. But it created this situation. And then it led to them figuring out how good he actually was, and now it’s led to a multi-year contract extension because we know how many road courses we think are going to be on the on the schedule next year and it’s maybe one less. But either way, if you’re putting yourself in a position to win four or five races, it’s crazy that it’s hated instead of celebrated.”

He’s calling out the brilliance of Marks’ vision: taking a chance on an international star like SVG, whose road-course prowess is unmatched, and turning it into a winning formula. The numbers back it up, SVG’s four wins put him among the fastest to reach that mark in the modern era, and his poles and laps led show he’s not just winning, he’s dominating. Harvick’s frustration is palpable: instead of slamming SVG for excelling, fans should celebrate Trackhouse’s savvy move to exploit a growing part of the schedule. If SVG can translate that skill to ovals, he’s a championship threat, not a villain.

SVG’s win for dad steals hearts

While some fans grumble, SVG gave them something to cheer about at Watkins Glen on August 10, 2025, with a win that hit deeper than the track. Crossing the finish line by over 11 seconds, he dedicated the victory to his father, Robert, who was in the stands for a rare visit from New Zealand. “Maybe I’m too old, or getting old, but I just try and reflect and take in the moment a bit more,” SVG said. “Today was really special. Never had my dog in Victory Lane before, and my Dad as well.” Robert’s trip, covering three Cup races, came after a brutal year.

“He hasn’t been able to travel all year, being sick. To have him here for the next three weeks and have a win with it, it’s just really cool to have that moment,” SVG added. The emotional weight was heavy. “It’s been pretty difficult,” SVG shared about his father. “He lost his wife, my mother [Karen Wallace, died in April 2024 after a short illness], and then his sister and then his mom a month or so ago. It’s been a really rough run for Dad.”

SVG’s heartfelt words and dominant win turned Watkins Glen into a moment of connection, not division. Harvick’s defense rings true: hating on SVG’s success misses the story of a driver pouring his heart into every lap, for family and fans alike.