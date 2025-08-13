Kevin Harvick Warns Connor Zilisch to Throw Away NASCAR Championship for Cup Glory

Connor Zilisch lit up Watkins Glen like a seasoned superstar, but one misstep in Victory Lane turned triumph into turmoil. Now, with a broken collarbone and a championship on the line, a NASCAR legend steps in with a surprising message that could change the 19-year-old’s path forever.

In the heat of celebration after his Watkins Glen victory, Zilisch attempted to climb atop his No. 88 Chevrolet, but as he stepped onto the roof, his foot got tangled in the window netting. He slipped and fell hard onto the pavement, resulting in severe injury and forcing Trackhouse Racing to withdraw his Cup Series entry the following day.

The NASCAR world rallied with well-wishes, but one voice stood out with advice that cut through the noise. Kevin Harvick, a former champion who’s been in Zilisch’s corner since spotting his talent in karting, didn’t just offer prayers; he dropped some hard-earned wisdom. On his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick laid out a roadmap for Zilisch, urging him to look beyond the immediate prize and focus on the long game.

“Skip Daytona”: Harvick’s bold advice for Connor Zilisch

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, the 2014 Cup champion got real about Zilisch’s future, praising his grit while sounding a note of caution. “Kid is going to be bullet tough when he’s done with all the things he’s had to deal with. Whether it’s his back falling in victory lane and just learning on the fly and having a bunch of success with Red Bull Trackhouse, everything that he’s got going on.”

He further added, “He (Zilisch) does a really good job of dealing with this. Kid’s a stud. He’s a winner and he’s going to continue to win. And in these situations, and I told his dad this, I said you’ve got to make sure they take care of him first and not get in a hurry. Make sure he heals correctly, because he’s going to be a winner when he comes and gets into that Cup car.” Harvick’s words carry weight, spotlighting Zilisch’s resilience.

Connor Zilisch has been nothing short of electric in his rookie Xfinity Series campaign. Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, the 19-year-old has racked up six wins so far in 2025 and currently sits atop the points standings, showcasing consistency and dominance across road courses and ovals alike.

Harvick doubled down, emphasizing that short-term goals shouldn’t derail Zilisch’s bigger destiny. “And you know, I think that the most important thing is to not rush it because you’re chasing a regular season points championship or an Xfinity championship. Just make sure that he’s 100 percent, now. I know it’s collarbone. I don’t know the details of what’s broke or how it’s broke or what the scenario is, so … my main concern for Connor at this point is to make sure Connor is 100 percent alright. He can take his time in making sure it’s right, that’s my only thing.”

This is Harvick at his most pragmatic, echoing Trackhouse owner Justin Marks’ stance that Zilisch’s return will be a group decision, weighing medical clearance and long-term growth over playoff points. With the Xfinity schedule taking a week off, there’s time to heal properly; rushing back for Daytona could risk re-injury or a subpar run, especially on a high-speed track. Harvick’s point is clear: the Xfinity title is tempting, but Zilisch’s path to Cup stardom matters more.

Harvick wrapped up with a personal touch, reflecting on Zilisch’s character. “Well, they have a week off. I would definitely skip Daytona so, you know, you’ve got a couple weeks that you can figure out what is right and wrong. But I mean the kid is a … he’s a great person. I was fortunate to be around him a lot. He helped Keelan a lot in karting. I mean there were times … he would travel by himself. He’d go to the airport, you know, at 14-15 years old and he’d show up at the airport. ‘Hey, can I get a ride to the track?’” he said.

This anecdote paints Zilisch as a self-reliant talent, even as a teen navigating airports solo to race karts. His 2024 Trackhouse development deal, racing across Xfinity, Trucks, ARCA, Trans-Am, and IMSA, shows that same drive, with wins at Sonoma, Chicago, and Dover cementing his star status. Harvick’s call to skip Daytona and focus on recovery aligns with protecting a kid who’s already proven he’s ready for the big stage.

While Harvick’s got Zilisch’s back, he’s also sounding the alarm for another star: Kyle Larson.

Harvick flags Larson’s Indy fallout as Hendrick eyes playoffs

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson with three wins in 2025, hit a rough patch this summer, capped by a last-place finish at Watkins Glen. Harvick voiced concern about Larson’s form. “This is a typical Hendrick Motorsports type of attitude. You heard it out of William Byron last week after they won that race. No matter how many times that No. 5 car has been in a garage, you see those guys under the hood, digging, trying to fix the car to get back out on the racetrack.”

Larson’s team has shown grit, scraping points with fast laps despite mechanical woes, but Harvick notes the No. 5 hasn’t had the speed of teammate William Byron’s No. 24. Since Larson’s attempt at The Double at Indy, he’s managed only three top-five finishes and five finishes of 28th or worse, a far cry from his usual dominance.

Harvick’s not writing Larson off, though. “So, that’s the part, I think they’ll show back up at some point, but it hasn’t been great. … I think when you look back at it, it’s still, the issues started at Indy.”

He sees Hendrick’s knack for rallying through slumps, driven by strong leadership, as a potential lifeline. With the playoffs nearing, Larson’s two Richmond wins give hope for a turnaround, but Harvick’s concern is real: the No. 5 needs to find its spark. As Zilisch heals and eyes Cup glory, Larson’s struggles remind everyone that even the best can stumble, making Harvick’s advice to prioritize the long game all the more poignant.